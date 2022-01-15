CynergisTek : How CynergisTek is Helping Defend Against Ransomware

With the announcement last week from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the ransomware known as Ryuk/Trickbot, hospitals and health care organizations are now looking towards how they can quickly respond to this new wave of cyber-attacks with concern that the group may deploy malware to hundreds of hospitals over the next few weeks.

Once the announcement was made the CynergisTek team took quick action with the following steps:

CynergisTek conducted two executive briefing calls with our clients and outlined the steps organizations should take now, in 30 days, and in six months. CynergisTek's service and tool agnostic approach helped more than 150 CISOs, CIOs, and CEOs understand the immediate action to take including:

Network Segmentation Privileged Access Management Audit or Technology Multi-factor Authentication Endpoint Detection & Response Technology

Numerous news organizations reached out to CynergisTek for our insight into how providers should take action and what this could mean to the future of healthcare.

Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek spoke with SC Media about the recent FBI/CISA advisory, the imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers, and the challenge's healthcare organizations will face, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Caleb discusses the first known hospital death linked to ransomware and how this ransomware attack is placing hospitals under more strain due to the pandemic.

Caleb poses to SC Media "Imagine a scenario where a hospital treating COVID-19 victims and other patients is hit with a severe ransomware attack. What might that look like? What chain reaction of chaos and confusion might it cause?"

Early on as the news was breaking Caleb spoke with CBS San Francisco - KPIX 6 to explain how hackers are attempting to take down hospitals and the scope of the problem. "That payload moves across the organization quickly, locking up computers as it goes. And within a matter of hours that entire IT infrastructure is down".