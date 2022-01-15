Log in
    CTEK   US23258P1057

CYNERGISTEK, INC.

(CTEK)
CynergisTek : Increased Threats to Medical Facilities

01/15/2022
Increased Threats to Medical Facilities
April 21, 2020David Finn
Threat Actors Exploitation of COVID-19 Pandemic - Increased Threats to Medical Facilities

On April 20, The FBI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate in Coordination with the Office of Private Sector issued a Liaison Information Report (LIR) to inform state and local government, first responders, and public healthcare professionals of potential increased threats to medical facilities.

The report was issued by the FBI due to recent incidents in which extremists targeted a medical facility and the Islamic State of Iraq in ash-Sham (ISIS) endorsement of attacks in countries impacted by COVID-19.

At least one FBI office disrupted a plan by a lone actor that attempted to attack a medical center using a vehicle-born, improvised explosive device. ISIS has urged, on social media and in their own communications, for its supporters to attack healthcare systems in Western countries that are strained by COVID-19.

Below are some of the indicators that can be used by law enforcement and first responders to identify and mitigate potential threats.

  • Individuals surveilling medical facilities
  • Frequent, multiple perimeter surveillance 'false' alarms
  • Testing security, sabotage, or holes in fences or security barriers
  • Vandalism of perimeter security equipment
  • Persons seeking employment who do not have proper identification documents
  • Negligent professional behavior or abnormal individual personal behavior

This Liaison Information Report was disseminated from the Office of Private Sector's Information Sharing and Analysis Unit. Questions or requests should be directed to your local FBI Field Office.

Please contact us if we can assist you with any questions about these threats.

Disclaimer

CynergisTek Inc. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 22:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
