CynergisTek : CEO Caleb Barlow to Take the Virtual Stage at RSA Conference 2021

Barlow to speak on challenges the healthcare industry has faced on security in the wake of a devastating breaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas [05/10/21] - CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, will speak at the virtual RSA Conference 2021, the world's preeminent gathering of security professionals. Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of CynergisTek, will take the stage during two sessions focused on the security landscape within healthcare and COVID-19 patient data privacy issues.

Barlow will be part of a dynamic panel discussion regarding patient privacy issues around the healthcare industry's obscure use of DNA data compiled from COVID testing. Barlow is also co-hosting a session with Robin Ford of Palomar Health, highlighting the perils healthcare has faced amid rising attacks from hackers and how hospitals can shift to offense to thwart future attacks.

'Pandemic & Peril: 3 experts unpack challenges faced in healthcare security' session will take place on Mon., May 17 at 12:35 p.m. CT.

'Public Health Cyber War Games: How Hackers are Exploiting Healthcare' session will take place on Wed., May 19 at 4:45 p.m. CT.

For more information on RSA, visit www.rsaconference.com.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. In 2020, the company was awarded Black Book's Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants for two consecutive years.