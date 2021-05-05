Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CynergisTek, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTEK   US23258P1057

CYNERGISTEK, INC.

(CTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CynergisTek : CEO Caleb Barlow to Take the Virtual Stage at RSA Conference 2021

05/05/2021 | 11:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barlow to speak on challenges the healthcare industry has faced on security in the wake of a devastating breaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas [05/10/21] - CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, will speak at the virtual RSA Conference 2021, the world's preeminent gathering of security professionals. Caleb Barlow, president and CEO of CynergisTek, will take the stage during two sessions focused on the security landscape within healthcare and COVID-19 patient data privacy issues.

Barlow will be part of a dynamic panel discussion regarding patient privacy issues around the healthcare industry's obscure use of DNA data compiled from COVID testing. Barlow is also co-hosting a session with Robin Ford of Palomar Health, highlighting the perils healthcare has faced amid rising attacks from hackers and how hospitals can shift to offense to thwart future attacks.

  • 'Pandemic & Peril: 3 experts unpack challenges faced in healthcare security' session will take place on Mon., May 17 at 12:35 p.m. CT.
  • 'Public Health Cyber War Games: How Hackers are Exploiting Healthcare' session will take place on Wed., May 19 at 4:45 p.m. CT.

For more information on RSA, visit www.rsaconference.com.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. In 2020, the company was awarded Black Book's Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants for two consecutive years.

Disclaimer

CynergisTek Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 03:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYNERGISTEK, INC.
05/05CYNERGISTEK  : CEO Caleb Barlow to Take the Virtual Stage at RSA Conference 2021
PU
05/05CYNERGISTEK  : Will Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 13, 2021, to Discuss F..
PU
04/27CYNERGISTEK  : Signs Expanded Managed Services Agreement
MT
04/27CYNERGISTEK  : Announces Expansion Renewal of $1.4 Million 3-Year Managed Servic..
BU
04/19CYNERGISTEK  : Pacific Medical Centers Selects Redspin to Prepare for DoD's Cybe..
BU
03/25CYNERGISTEK  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
03/25CYNERGISTEK, INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
03/25CYNERGISTEK  : Earnings Flash (CTEK) CYNERGISTEK Reports Q4 Revenue $4.7M, vs. S..
MT
03/25CYNERGISTEK  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
PU
01/26CYNERGISTEK  : Reports an Uplift in Professional Services from Organizations Who..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,6 M 20,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart CYNERGISTEK, INC.
Duration : Period :
CynergisTek, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Caleb Barlow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Thomas Anthony Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert McCashin Non-Executive Chairman
Benjamin Denkers Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark D. Roberson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYNERGISTEK, INC.20.69%21
ACCENTURE PLC10.84%185 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.53%152 864
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.78%130 231
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.09%82 538
INFOSYS LIMITED5.86%76 474