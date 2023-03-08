Advanced search
    CYN   US23257B1070

CYNGN INC.

(CYN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:57 2023-03-07 pm EST
1.050 USD   +0.96%
Cyngn Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results
BU
02/13Cyngn to Showcase DriveMod-Enabled Autonomous Stockchaser to Prospective Customers at the ARA Show in Orlando, Florida
BU
02/08Cyngn Awarded Contract with a Global 1000 Industrial Company to Advance Automation Solutions
AQ
Cyngn Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results

03/08/2023 | 07:01am EST
Cyngn, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after the close of market.

4Q22 & FY2022 Earnings Call: March 15, 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT the same day. As the call will include a video presentation, Cyngn recommends viewing the live webcast of the call which will be available on the Cyngn website under “Events & Presentations” at https://investors.cyngn.com/. A replay of the call will also be available via this link at 3:30pm PDT / 6:30pm EDT.

To participate via telephone:

Toll-Free:

877-407-0890

International:

201-389-0918

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn’s self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn’s DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn’s flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Website: https://cyngn.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/cyngn
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq


Analyst Recommendations on CYNGN INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,4 M 35,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,05 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target 995%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lior Tal Chief Operating Officer
Donald Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Emily McNamara Operations Director
Karen Ferguson Macleod Independent Non-Executive Director
James P. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYNGN INC.55.88%35
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.11%1 891 843
SYNOPSYS INC.13.15%55 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.88%53 319
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.96%51 688
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.15%45 230