Cyngn Publishes White Paper Highlighting the Case for Autonomous Industrial Vehicles in the Future of Manufacturing

Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the release of a white paper that examines the critical role autonomous industrial vehicles play in the future of manufacturing.

Citing various published sources, the white paper highlights the benefits autonomous vehicles provide for manufacturers, such as increased throughput, improved safety, reduced costs, and solutions to labor shortages.

Allowing skilled workers to concentrate their efforts on tasks that utilize their expertise not only drives productivity but allows businesses to scale to meet increasing demands. Skilled workers often spend a large percentage of their day moving goods from one part of the warehouse to another, a task that could easily and reliably be reassigned to autonomous vehicles.

Key takeaways from Cyngn’s white paper:

Increase productivity - Industrial vehicle automation can produce operational efficiency gains of upwards of 50%. Address labor shortages - By allocating mundane, repetitive tasks to autonomous vehicles, workers can focus on value-added, skilled job functions, further improving productivity. Scalability - Autonomy allows companies to have a flexible infrastructure and, in turn, efficiently scale their operations relative to increased demand.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

