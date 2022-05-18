Log in
CYNGN INC.

05/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.590 USD   -7.50%
08:19aCyngn Publishes White Paper Highlighting the Case for Autonomous Industrial Vehicles in the Future of Manufacturing
BU
05/12Cyngn Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12CYNGN INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Cyngn Publishes White Paper Highlighting the Case for Autonomous Industrial Vehicles in the Future of Manufacturing

05/18/2022 | 08:19am EDT
Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the release of a white paper that examines the critical role autonomous industrial vehicles play in the future of manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005244/en/

Cyngn publishes a white paper examining the critical role autonomous industrial vehicles will play in the future of manufacturing. Source: Cyngn

Citing various published sources, the white paper highlights the benefits autonomous vehicles provide for manufacturers, such as increased throughput, improved safety, reduced costs, and solutions to labor shortages.

Allowing skilled workers to concentrate their efforts on tasks that utilize their expertise not only drives productivity but allows businesses to scale to meet increasing demands. Skilled workers often spend a large percentage of their day moving goods from one part of the warehouse to another, a task that could easily and reliably be reassigned to autonomous vehicles.

Key takeaways from Cyngn’s white paper:

  1. Increase productivity - Industrial vehicle automation can produce operational efficiency gains of upwards of 50%.
  2. Address labor shortages - By allocating mundane, repetitive tasks to autonomous vehicles, workers can focus on value-added, skilled job functions, further improving productivity.
  3. Scalability - Autonomy allows companies to have a flexible infrastructure and, in turn, efficiently scale their operations relative to increased demand.

To download a complimentary copy of the white paper, click HERE.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Find Cyngn on:

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,00 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,0 M 80,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 80,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 20,0x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends CYNGN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,59 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 402%
Managers and Directors
Lior Tal Chief Operating Officer
Donald Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Emily McNamara Operations Director
Karen Ferguson Macleod Independent Non-Executive Director
Mitch H. Lasky Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYNGN INC.-42.44%80
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.66%1 995 556
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.09%52 652
SEA LIMITED-64.15%44 897
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-54.25%44 343
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.25%43 298