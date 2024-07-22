MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (Nasdaq: CYN) (or the "Company") announced today that it has received a notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. The notice from Nasdaq indicates that the Company is in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing requirements and the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

In addition to achieving compliance with NASDAQ's listing standards, Cyngn confirms that despite recently receiving approval from shareholders to increase authorized shares outstanding, the Company has chosen not to proceed with this authorization at this time. This decision reflects Cyngn's strategy to maintain a disciplined approach to capital structure and shareholder dilution.

"We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "We are committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of our shareholders so that we can continue to focus on our strategic objectives and delivering value to our shareholders.

Cyngn remains dedicated to advancing its mission of developing cutting-edge autonomous driving technology for industrial and commercial applications. The company looks forward to continued progress and delivering value to its shareholders.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand from eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

