    CYN   US23257B1070

CYNGN INC.

(CYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
1.275 USD   +0.79%
Cyngn to Present at the Sidoti Micro-cap Virtual Conference

08/08/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Presentation on Wednesday, August 17th at 3:15 p.m. ET

Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced that Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Micro-cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. PT/3:15 p.m. ET. The virtual presentation can be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” page of Cyngn’s Investor Relations website by clicking here.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at the conference. Those interested in meeting with management may contact Cyngn’s Investor Relations representative listed below.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

Find Cyngn on:


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,00 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 42,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 42,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 98,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,27 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 928%
Managers and Directors
Lior Tal Chief Operating Officer
Donald Alvarez Chief Financial Officer
Emily McNamara Operations Director
Karen Ferguson Macleod Independent Non-Executive Director
James P. McDonnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYNGN INC.-71.89%42
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.88%2 109 912
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.56%68 471
SYNOPSYS INC.1.57%57 255
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.71%56 047
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.11%51 090