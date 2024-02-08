MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyngn Inc. (the "Company" or "Cyngn") (Nasdaq: CYN) today announced that it will present at the upcoming Singular Research's Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Leaders Webinar on February 22, 2024 at 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Cyngn's Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Strategy, Bill Ong, will provide a company overview.

Singular Research's Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Leaders Webinar

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 1:00 - 1:45 a.m. PST)

Speaker: Bill Ong, Head of Investor Relations, Planning & Strategy

The virtual presentation will be available live by registering with Singular Research: here.

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys scalable, differentiated autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations. Cyngn's self-driving solutions allow existing workforces to increase productivity and efficiency. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages, costly safety incidents, and increased consumer demand for eCommerce.

Cyngn's DriveMod Kit can be installed on new industrial vehicles at end of line or via retrofit, empowering customers to seamlessly adopt self-driving technology into their operations without high upfront costs or the need to completely replace existing vehicle investments.

Cyngn's flagship product, its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, includes DriveMod (autonomous vehicle system), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing suite of AV fleet management, teleoperation, and analytics tools), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

Find Cyngn on:

Website: https://cyngn.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/cyngn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cyngnhq

Investor/Media Contact: Bill Ong, bill@cyngn.com ; 650-204-1551

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyngn-to-present-at-the-singular-researchs-emerging-growth--value-alpha-leaders-webinar-302057045.html

SOURCE Cyngn