Clearmind Announces Notice of Proposed Stock Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND), (OTC Pink: CMNDF), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, announces that it will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Common Share for each thirty (30) pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Corporation's board of directors set September 30, 2022 as the effective date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will commence on or about October 3, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.



The 39,592,344 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 1,319,744 Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional interest in Common Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered Shareholders and registered Shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Non-registered Shareholders holding Common Shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered Shareholders. If Shareholders hold their Common Shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of seven patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CMNDF".

