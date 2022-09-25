Advanced search
    CYN   CA23258C1041

CYNR VENT

(CYN)
End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-22
0.2800 CAD   -3.45%
09/22Nasdaq's SciSparc and Clearmind Medicine Collaboration Yields 3rd Patent Application for Treatment of Metabolic Syndromes
MT
09/22SciSparc Ltd. and Clearmind Medicine Inc. Collaboration Yields 3rd Patent Application for the Treating of Obesity and Metabolic Syndromes
AQ
09/22Clearmind Applies for Patent to Treat Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
AQ
Clearmind Announces Notice of Proposed Stock Consolidation

09/25/2022 | 09:37am EDT
VANCOUVER, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND), (OTC Pink: CMNDF), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems, announces that it will be consolidating all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post consolidation Common Share for each thirty (30) pre consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Corporation's board of directors set September 30, 2022 as the effective date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will commence on or about October 3, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The 39,592,344 Common Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 1,319,744 Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis. No fractional shares will be issued. Any fractional interest in Common Shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.

Letter of transmittals will be mailed to registered Shareholders and registered Shareholders will be required to deposit their share certificate(s), together with the duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's registrar and transfer agent. Non-registered Shareholders holding Common Shares through an intermediary (a securities broker, dealer, bank or financial institution) should be aware that the intermediary may have different procedures for processing the Consolidation than those that will be put in place by the Company for registered Shareholders. If Shareholders hold their Common Shares through intermediaries and have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices of outstanding options and share purchase warrants will be adjusted accordingly.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of seven patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND", the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CMNDF".

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations,
Email: invest@clearmindmedicine.com
Telephone: (604) 260-1566
General Inquiries,
Info@Clearmindmedicine.com
www.Clearmindmedicine.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investing into early-stage companies inherently carries a high degree of risk, and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


