    CODE   CA23267C2022

CYPHER METAVERSE INC.

(CODE)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:58:05 2023-01-13 pm EST
0.1650 CAD   +13.79%
05:10pCypher Metaverse : Announces cancellation of stock options
PU
2022Cse Bulletin : Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CODE)
NE
2022Cypher Metaverse Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Cypher Metaverse : ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF STOCK OPTIONS

01/13/2023 | 05:10pm EST
VANCOUVER, BC, January 13, 2023 - Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu

Corporate Communications

Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: [email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Disclaimer

Cypher Metaverse Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 22:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
