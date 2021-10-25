Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HODL   CA2326621067

CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.

(HODL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/25 11:36:09 am
0.245 CAD   +11.36%
Cypherpunk : Congratulates Animoca Brands on Closing US$65 Million Capital Raise

10/25/2021 | 11:44am EDT
Cypherpunk Congratulates Animoca Brands

on Closing US$65 Million Capital Raise

TORONTO, ONTARIO, October 26, 2021. ‐ Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL,

OTC: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, wishes to congratulate Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands") on the recent closing of a US$65 million capital raise (the "Capital Raise").

Animoca Brands raised a total of US$65 million (approximately C$80 million) at a subscription price of AUD$2.00 per share (approximately C$1.86 per share), issuing a total of 43,850,317 new shares at a pre-money value of US$2.2 billion. More information on Animoca Brands' capital raise is available at https://bit.ly/3DUSaiu.

Cypherpunk owns 2 million Animoca Brands ordinary shares at a cost base of AUD$1.10 per share (approximately C$1.02 per share).

"Cypherpunk congratulates Animoca Brands on completing its capital raise" Tony Guoga, Cypherpunk's CEO, stated. "We are excited by the prospect of significant/additional capital being invested in Animoca Brands' innovative non-fungible token and digital entertainment products and we wish them continued success."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its ability to supply BTC and its investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are

made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Officer/Director Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Daniel Cawrey

Veronika Oswald

Chief Operating Officer

Investor Relations

dan@cypherpunkholdings.com

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Disclaimer

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
