Cypherpunk Congratulates Animoca Brands

on Closing US$65 Million Capital Raise

TORONTO, ONTARIO, October 26, 2021. ‐ Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL,

OTC: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, wishes to congratulate Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands") on the recent closing of a US$65 million capital raise (the "Capital Raise").

Animoca Brands raised a total of US$65 million (approximately C$80 million) at a subscription price of AUD$2.00 per share (approximately C$1.86 per share), issuing a total of 43,850,317 new shares at a pre-money value of US$2.2 billion. More information on Animoca Brands' capital raise is available at https://bit.ly/3DUSaiu.

Cypherpunk owns 2 million Animoca Brands ordinary shares at a cost base of AUD$1.10 per share (approximately C$1.02 per share).

"Cypherpunk congratulates Animoca Brands on completing its capital raise" Tony Guoga, Cypherpunk's CEO, stated. "We are excited by the prospect of significant/additional capital being invested in Animoca Brands' innovative non-fungible token and digital entertainment products and we wish them continued success."

