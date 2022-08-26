Log in
Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Management Change

08/26/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Guoga as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective August 25, 2022.

Tony is the Company's former Chief Executive Officer, a well-known investor, businessperson, high stakes poker player, and former member of the European Parliament. His diverse accomplishments include being named as one of Politico Magazine's 28 people who are shaping, shaking and stirring Europe in 2016. Tony also founded the Blockchain Centre in Vilnius, Lithuania in 2018. On the other side of the coin, Tony is a cable TV star in the USA by winning millions of dollars locking horns at poker with the best players in the world. He resides in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Jeffrey Gao departs as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tony Guoga, stated: "The Company thanks Mr. Gao for his contributions and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia NGRAVE and GOAT.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Officer/Director Contact:
Antanas Guoga
Interim Chief Executive Officer
tony@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-416-599-8547

Investor Relations Contact:
Veronika Oswald
Investor Relations
veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134951


© Newsfilecorp 2022
