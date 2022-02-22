Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Recent Portfolio Events

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, metaverse, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce recent events related to the Company's portfolio.

The Company recently sold an additional 350,000 ordinary shares of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca") at an average price of CAD $3.73 for a total proceeds of CAD $1,305,500.

Cypherpunk still holds 1.2m Animoca shares and continues to pursue a strategic relationship with Animoca as per the Company's recently closed investment into TheGoats.io. In total the Company has realized a profit of 265% on its shares sold over the last 5 months.

Dividend from Wasabi Wallet

The Company is also pleased to announce the receipt of a dividend for the Fiscal Year 2021 from its portfolio company zkSnacks Limited, the developer of Bitcoin wallet "Wasabi Wallet.'' Wasabi Wallet is an industry leading desktop wallet software that enables users to enhance their privacy while transacting on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

This is the second dividend received from Wasabi that was paid entirely in Bitcoin, totalling 3.06 BTC with a recorded value of CAD $168,810. Wasabi declared a 68 BTC dividend in January 2022, compared to a 60 BTC dividend in January 2021, representing a 13.3% increase.

In November 2019, Cypherpunk Holdings acquired ordinary shares of zkSnacks from its founding shareholders, representing 4.5% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of zkSnacks, for an aggregate purchase price of $337,500 USD. Jeff Gao, CEO of Cypherpunk commented: "Wasabi is highly profitable and is paying out just under half its net profits in dividends. To date Cypherpunk Holdings has received 5.76 bitcoins in dividend from Wasabi and we expect this trend to continue."

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

