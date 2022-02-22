Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HODL   CA2326621067

CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.

(HODL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/22 03:59:32 pm
0.145 CAD   -3.33%
05:35pCypherpunk Holdings Announces Recent Portfolio Events
NE
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/03CYPHERPUNK : Venture capitalism in the metaverse – a look at risks and opportunities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Recent Portfolio Events

02/22/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, metaverse, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce recent events related to the Company's portfolio.

The Company recently sold an additional 350,000 ordinary shares of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited ("Animoca") at an average price of CAD $3.73 for a total proceeds of CAD $1,305,500.

Cypherpunk still holds 1.2m Animoca shares and continues to pursue a strategic relationship with Animoca as per the Company's recently closed investment into TheGoats.io. In total the Company has realized a profit of 265% on its shares sold over the last 5 months.

Dividend from Wasabi Wallet

The Company is also pleased to announce the receipt of a dividend for the Fiscal Year 2021 from its portfolio company zkSnacks Limited, the developer of Bitcoin wallet "Wasabi Wallet.'' Wasabi Wallet is an industry leading desktop wallet software that enables users to enhance their privacy while transacting on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

This is the second dividend received from Wasabi that was paid entirely in Bitcoin, totalling 3.06 BTC with a recorded value of CAD $168,810. Wasabi declared a 68 BTC dividend in January 2022, compared to a 60 BTC dividend in January 2021, representing a 13.3% increase.

In November 2019, Cypherpunk Holdings acquired ordinary shares of zkSnacks from its founding shareholders, representing 4.5% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of zkSnacks, for an aggregate purchase price of $337,500 USD. Jeff Gao, CEO of Cypherpunk commented: "Wasabi is highly profitable and is paying out just under half its net profits in dividends. To date Cypherpunk Holdings has received 5.76 bitcoins in dividend from Wasabi and we expect this trend to continue."

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Officer/Director Contact:
Jeffrey Gao
Chief Executive Officer
jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:
Veronika Oswald
Investor Relations
veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114477


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.
05:35pCypherpunk Holdings Announces Recent Portfolio Events
NE
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. - Special Call
CI
02/03CYPHERPUNK : Venture capitalism in the metaverse – a look at risks and opportunities
PU
02/02CYPHERPUNK : Announces New investment into GOAT.IO
PU
02/02CYPHERPUNK : What is Cypherpunk Holdings?
PU
02/02CYPHERPUNK : Announces New investment in Gamers of All Time (thegoats.io)
PU
01/31Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30,..
CI
01/25Cypherpunk Holdings Host an Investor Webinar on February 09, 2022
NE
01/25Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Partial Sale of Animoca Brands Shares and Realizes a Prof..
NE
01/17CYPHERPUNK : Working through max pain – How crypto is starting out 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,41 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
Net income 2021 -1,17 M -0,92 M -0,92 M
Net Debt 2021 0,31 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,0 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 61,1x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gao President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas Andrew Harris Chief Financial Officer
Antanas Guoga Executive Chairman
Daniel Cawrey Chief Operating Officer
Mohammed Adham Chief Investment Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.-11.76%19
BLACKROCK, INC.-17.43%114 677
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-11.10%83 688
UBS GROUP AG10.66%67 481
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-2.93%45 338
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.40%38 502