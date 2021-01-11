Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Dividend from Wasabi Wallet

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a dividend for the fiscal year 2020 from its portfolio company zkSnacks Limited, the developer of the popular Bitcoin wallet "Wasabi Wallet". Wasabi Wallet is an industry leading desktop Bitcoin wallet software which enables users to enhance their privacy while transacting on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The dividend was paid entirely in Bitcoin, totalling 2.7 BTC with a recorded value of $106,110 USD. The sum was received on January 11th, 2021. In November 2019, Cypherpunk Holdings acquired ordinary shares of zkSnacks from its founding shareholders, representing 4.5% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of zkSnacks, for an aggregate purchase price of $337,500 USD. This dividend marks one of the first examples that a major bitcoin wallet company has issued a dividend, confirming the positive cash flow nature of the growing Coinjoin privacy sector.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Hydro 66.

