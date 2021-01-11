Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.    HODL   CA2326621067

CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.

(HODL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Dividend from Wasabi Wallet

01/11/2021 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a dividend for the fiscal year 2020 from its portfolio company zkSnacks Limited, the developer of the popular Bitcoin wallet "Wasabi Wallet". Wasabi Wallet is an industry leading desktop Bitcoin wallet software which enables users to enhance their privacy while transacting on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The dividend was paid entirely in Bitcoin, totalling 2.7 BTC with a recorded value of $106,110 USD. The sum was received on January 11th, 2021. In November 2019, Cypherpunk Holdings acquired ordinary shares of zkSnacks from its founding shareholders, representing 4.5% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of zkSnacks, for an aggregate purchase price of $337,500 USD. This dividend marks one of the first examples that a major bitcoin wallet company has issued a dividend, confirming the positive cash flow nature of the growing Coinjoin privacy sector.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Hydro 66.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of making investments in the blockchain and other sectors and enhancing value. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contacts:

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com, Veronika Oswald, Investor Relations
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.,
Office: 416.599.8547

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71738


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.
09:20aCypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Dividend from Wasabi Wallet
NE
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Invests in Next-Generation Hardware Wallet Company N..
NE
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Private Placement
NE
2020CYPHERPUNK : Announces Updated Bitcoin Position
PU
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Updated Bitcoin Holdings
NE
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Private Placement and Appointment of Chief..
NE
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Results of Annual Meeting
NE
2020CYPHERPUNK : HODL Q1 FS December 31, 2019
PU
2020Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Announces Resignation of CEO Due to Family Illness
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,33 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
Net income 2020 0,38 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net cash 2020 0,49 M 0,38 M 0,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,6 M 25,6 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antanas Guoga Chief Executive Officer
Dennis G. Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Marc Charles Henderson Director
Blaise F. Yerly Independent Director
Mohammed Adham Chief Investment Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPHERPUNK HOLDINGS INC.65.79%26
BLACKROCK, INC.4.84%115 367
UBS GROUP AG8.30%54 785
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.56%39 699
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.2.07%34 988
STATE STREET CORPORATION5.98%27 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ