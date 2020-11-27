Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Cypress Development Corp.    CYP   CA2327492005

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(CYP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypress Development : Announces Extension to Nevada Option Agreement with Pasinex

11/27/2020 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 27, 2020

Print This Page

Vancouver, BC - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP ) (OTCQB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ('Cypress' or 'the Company') announces the Company has reached an agreement with Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) ('Pasinex') and Caliber Minerals Inc. to change the terms relating to the earn-in option agreement on Cypress' Gunman (formally Spur) zinc exploration property in Nevada, USA.

The agreement extends the deadline to complete the conditions to earn an initial 51% interest in the Gunman Project to December 31, 2022 and extends the deadline to complete the conditions to earn an additional 29% interest in the Gunman Project to December 31, 2024.

As a condition precedent for the effectiveness of the agreement and as a binding and unconditional material obligation, Pasinex shall incur a minimum of US $200,000.00 of qualified exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2021. In addition, the name of the project shall be changed to the Gunman Project and Pasinex shall pay to Cypress, US $15,000 on or before December 10, 2020.

For further clarification on the original deal refer to the news release dated December 7th, 2017.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.

Cypress Development Corp. has approximately 98.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

'Dr. Bill Willoughby'

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:
Don Myers
Cypress Development Corp.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements'. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Corp. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:06:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
08:07aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Announces Extension to Nevada Option Agreement with Pasine..
PU
08:01aPASINEX RESOURCES : Cypress Development Announces Extension to Nevada Option Agr..
AQ
11/25CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Reports Further Positive Metallurgical Results from Clayto..
AQ
11/24CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Reports Further Positive Metallurgical Results from Clayto..
PU
11/24CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Reports Further Positive Metallurgical Results from Clayto..
AQ
11/24CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Reports Further Positive Metallurgical Results from Clayto..
AQ
10/16CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Re-Elects Five Directors at AGM
AQ
10/15CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Re-Elects Five Directors at AGM
PU
10/15CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Re-Elects Five Directors at AGM
AQ
10/01CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : Spearmint Commences Multi-Hole Drill Program On Clayton Va..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,23 M -1,23 M
Net cash 2019 1,53 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 59,0 M 45,3 M 45,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cypress Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Willoughby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Carl Huston Chairman & President
James Gaydon Pettit Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Donald G. Myers Independent Director & Director-Communications
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.224.32%45
BHP GROUP0.75%133 676
RIO TINTO PLC8.85%109 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.30%37 291
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.41.98%28 610
FRESNILLO PLC70.03%10 694
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ