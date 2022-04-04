Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cypress Development Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYP   CA2327492005

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(CYP)
Cypress Development : Grants Incentive Stock Options

04/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 - Vancouver, Canada - Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQX:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate 750,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to an Executive Director and an Officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's annual management compensation plan. The Options vest over a three-year period and are exercisable at $1.84 per share, being the closing share price on the date of grant. The Options are valid for a five-year period from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's long term incentive plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for battery construction.

ON BEHALF OF CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Spiros Cacos | Vice President, Investor Relations
Direct: +1 604 764 1851 | Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181 | Email scacos@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com
www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Corp. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:36:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
