Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Cypress Development Corp.    CYP   CA2327492005

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(CYP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypress Development : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

03/23/2021 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22, 2021

Print This Page

Vancouver, BC - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP ) (OTCQB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ('Cypress' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized 'bought deal' public offering of units of the Company (the 'Units') with PI Financial Corp. as the sole underwriter and bookrunner (the 'Underwriter'). The Underwriter exercised the over-allotment option in full and as a result the Company issued a total of 15,640,000 Units at a price of C$1.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$19,550,000 (the 'Offering'). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a 'Common Share') and one warrant (each, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one common share (each a 'Warrant Share') at an exercise price of C$1.75 until March 22, 2024.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Company to fund ongoing work on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.

The Units, Common Shares and Warrant Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

About Cypress Development Corp.

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada Claims Map:
cyp_cypress_-_albemarle_properties_map.jpg (1060×706) (cypressdevelopmentcorp.com)

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

'Dr. Bill Willoughby'

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or
Don Myers
Cypress Development Corp.
Director, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-639-3851
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: [email protected]

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be 'forward-looking statements'. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Corp. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
04:35aCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering Including Full ..
PU
03/22CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Closes Bought Deal Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of $1..
MT
03/22CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering Including Full ..
AQ
03/18CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Announces Closing of Bought Deal Offering Including Full ..
PU
02/10CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offe..
AQ
02/09CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Upsizes Offering to $17 Million
MT
02/09CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : IIROC Trading Resumption - CYP
AQ
02/09CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offe..
PU
02/08CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Offering
PU
02/08CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT  : IIROC Trading Halt - CYP
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,60 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net cash 2019 1,53 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 147 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cypress Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,48 CAD
Last Close Price 1,24 CAD
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William W. Willoughby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Carl Huston Chairman & President
James Gaydon Pettit Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Amanda B. Chow Independent Director
Donald G. Myers Independent Director & Director-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.40.91%111
BHP GROUP4.88%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC-1.54%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.70%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.03%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED9.83%12 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ