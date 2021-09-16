Log in
    CELP   US2327511075

CYPRESS ENVIRONMENTAL PARTNERS, L.P.

(CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners L P : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (Form 8-K)

09/16/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

On September 10, 2021, management of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (the 'Partnership') committed to close Cypress Brown Integrity, LLC ('CBI'), its Pipeline & Process Services segment. CBI provided customers with hydrotesting, chemical cleaning, drying, water treatment, nitrogen and other related services. CBI is located in Giddings, Texas and a plan of termination will impact approximately 18 employees.

The Partnership's reasons for exiting the business include the decline in new pipeline construction projects and the inability to obtain more work directly with pipeline owners on maintenance projects. CBI initiated and completed the closure of its operations on September 10, 2021.

The Partnership expects to incur a loss of approximately $2.0 million on the disposal of intangible assets associated with CBI. The Partnership expects to sell CBI's property, plant and equipment, which has a net book value of approximately $1.0 million, and will record gains or losses as those assets are sold. The Partnership also expects to incur employee severance expenses of approximately $0.1 million.

Costs associated with closure activities are based on currently available information and preliminary accounting assessments, and reflect management's best estimates; accordingly, actual cash costs and non-cash charges and their timing may differ from those stated above.

Material Impairments

The information set forth above, in response to Item 2.05, is incorporated by reference herein, in response to Item 2.06.

Disclaimer

Cypress Environmental Partners LP published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
