Cypress Technology : Announcement of the Updates on the Litigation Involving the Company
06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Cypress Technology CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
15:44:56
Subject
Announcement of the Updates on the Litigation
Involving the Company
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Plaintiff: OWLINK Technology INC
Defendant: The Company
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
United States District Court of the Central District of California
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
Case No.: 8:21-cv-00717-JLS-KES
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
Plaintiff, OWLINK Technology INC, alleges that the Company breached the
compensation payment provisions of the Exclusive Business Management
Agreement in a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California of the
County of Orange. Plaintiff then engaged local counsel to remove this case
to United States District Court of the Central District of California.
6.Handling procedure:
We engaged local counsel to handle the case in accordance with the
procedural rules, and the court arranged a mediation between the
parties on June 16, 2022 (U.S. local time). Since the parties did not
had reached a consensus after the mediation, then after several days
of negotiation for the resolution provided by both parties, still could
not reach a consensus until now, so Cypress took the attorney advice then
continued the following process.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
Since there is no confirmed consensus after the mediation, Cypress can not
presume Impact on the Company's Finance and Business.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Cypress Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.