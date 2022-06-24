Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3541   TW0003541009

CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(3541)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-22
60.20 TWD   -0.82%
06/01CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio
PU
05/23CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the company's 3th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
05/23Tranche Update on Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 23, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypress Technology : Announcement of the Updates on the Litigation Involving the Company

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Cypress Technology CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 15:44:56
Subject 
 Announcement of the Updates on the Litigation
Involving the Company
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:
  Plaintiff: OWLINK Technology INC
  Defendant: The Company
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
  United States District Court of the Central District of California
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
  Case No.: 8:21-cv-00717-JLS-KES
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
  Plaintiff, OWLINK Technology INC, alleges that the Company breached the
  compensation payment provisions of the Exclusive Business Management
  Agreement in a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California of the
  County of Orange. Plaintiff then engaged local counsel to remove this case
  to United States District Court of the Central District of California.
6.Handling procedure:
  We engaged local counsel to handle the case in accordance with the
  procedural rules, and the court arranged a mediation between the
  parties on June 16, 2022 (U.S. local time). Since the parties did not
  had reached a consensus after the mediation, then after several days
  of negotiation for the resolution provided by both parties, still could
  not reach a consensus until now, so Cypress took the attorney advice then
  continued the following process.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
  Since there is no confirmed consensus after the mediation, Cypress can not
  presume Impact on the Company's Finance and Business.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Cypress Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
06/01CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio
PU
05/23CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the company's 3th treasury share repurchase result at..
PU
05/23Tranche Update on Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March ..
CI
05/23Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 23, 2022, has expired w..
CI
05/12Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/11Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd. Announce Cash Dividends of the Year 2022, Payable on July 2..
CI
04/01CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to Taipei Exchange(TPEX) online TPEx Corporate..
PU
03/24Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/23CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the board resolution to repurchase treasury shares
PU
03/23CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : The Board of Directors approves the distributable remuneration for em..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 661 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Net income 2021 190 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
Net cash 2021 419 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 3 350 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tung Shan Hsu General Manager
Chun Hsi Wang Head-Finance Department
Cheng Yi Tsai Chairman
Shih I Yang Independent Director
Tien Sheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.68%113
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-21.45%103 491
PANASONIC CORPORATION-12.41%19 039
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-36.01%11 520
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-34.48%7 171
SHARP CORPORATION-20.29%4 735