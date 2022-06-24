Cypress Technology : Announcement of the Updates on the Litigation Involving the Company

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Plaintiff: OWLINK Technology INC Defendant: The Company 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: United States District Court of the Central District of California 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: Case No.: 8:21-cv-00717-JLS-KES 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): Plaintiff, OWLINK Technology INC, alleges that the Company breached the compensation payment provisions of the Exclusive Business Management Agreement in a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California of the County of Orange. Plaintiff then engaged local counsel to remove this case to United States District Court of the Central District of California. 6.Handling procedure: We engaged local counsel to handle the case in accordance with the procedural rules, and the court arranged a mediation between the parties on June 16, 2022 (U.S. local time). Since the parties did not had reached a consensus after the mediation, then after several days of negotiation for the resolution provided by both parties, still could not reach a consensus until now, so Cypress took the attorney advice then continued the following process. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: Since there is no confirmed consensus after the mediation, Cypress can not presume Impact on the Company's Finance and Business. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status:None. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.