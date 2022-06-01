Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3541   TW0003541009

CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(3541)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-30
67.00 TWD   -0.45%
03:33aCYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio
PU
05/23CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the company's 3th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
05/12Cypress Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cypress Technology : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cypress Technology CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 15:18:10
Subject 
 Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend
payout ratio
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:NA
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
  Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
  (NT$ 3 per share)：NT$169,047,426.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
  Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
  (NT$ 3.03326685 per share)：NT$169,047,426.
4.Reason for the change:
  Since the Company had repurchased treasury shares and the number of the
  outstanding shares has been changed, the ratio of cash dividend needs
  to be adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  According to the resolution of the board of directors of the company on
  May 11, 2022, the chairman of the board was authorized to adjust the
  dividend rate, then makes the announcement about the issue.

Disclaimer

Cypress Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
