Cypress Technology : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders'meeting:NA 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ 3 per share)：NT$169,047,426. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ 3.03326685 per share)：NT$169,047,426. 4.Reason for the change: Since the Company had repurchased treasury shares and the number of the outstanding shares has been changed, the ratio of cash dividend needs to be adjusted accordingly. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to the resolution of the board of directors of the company on May 11, 2022, the chairman of the board was authorized to adjust the dividend rate, then makes the announcement about the issue.