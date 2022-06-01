Cypress Technology : Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend payout ratio
06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Provided by: Cypress Technology CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
15:18:10
Subject
Announcement of the adjustment of cash dividend
payout ratio
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders'meeting:NA
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ 3 per share)：NT$169,047,426.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ 3.03326685 per share)：NT$169,047,426.
4.Reason for the change:
Since the Company had repurchased treasury shares and the number of the
outstanding shares has been changed, the ratio of cash dividend needs
to be adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to the resolution of the board of directors of the company on
May 11, 2022, the chairman of the board was authorized to adjust the
dividend rate, then makes the announcement about the issue.
