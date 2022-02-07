Cypress Technology : The Company is invited to Hua Nan Securities' online institutional investor conference
02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
Provided by: Cypress Technology CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/07
Time of announcement
15:17:29
Subject
The Company is invited to Hua Nan Securities��
online institutional investor conference
Date of events
2022/02/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14�G00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2021 non-audit Report of the
Company's business performance and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
For the complete financial and business information, please refer
to the Market Observation Post System and see under Investor
Conferences.
Cypress Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:27:10 UTC.