    3541   TW0003541009

CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(3541)
Cypress Technology : The Company is invited to Hua Nan Securities' online institutional investor conference

02/07/2022 | 02:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Cypress Technology CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/07 Time of announcement 15:17:29
Subject 
 The Company is invited to Hua Nan Securities��
online institutional investor conference
Date of events 2022/02/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14�G00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2021 non-audit Report of the
  Company's business performance and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
For the complete financial and business information, please refer
to the Market Observation Post System and see under Investor
Conferences.

Disclaimer

Cypress Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
