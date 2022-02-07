Cypress Technology : The Company is invited to Hua Nan Securities' online institutional investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/09 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14�G00 (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:2021 non-audit Report of the Company's business performance and financial results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None For the complete financial and business information, please refer to the Market Observation Post System and see under Investor Conferences.