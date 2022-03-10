Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cyprium Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYM   AU0000050536

CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED

(CYM)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:41 am
0.125 AUD   -7.41%
05:07pCYPRIUM METALS : Nifty Copper Project Restart Study
PU
05:07pCYPRIUM METALS : CYM Restart Study Presentation
PU
02/27CYPRIUM METALS : Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprium Metals : CYM Restart Study Presentation

03/10/2022 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUILDING AN AUSTRALIAN COPPER COMPANY

onlyuseCYM Restart Study Presentation

ersonalMarch 2022

ASX: CYM

1

Important Notices and Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing.

This investor presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Cyprium Metal s Limited (ABN 48 002 678 640) ("Cyprium" or "Company").

onlySummary information

By reviewing or retaining these materials, or attending or participating in this Presentation, you acknowledge and represent that you have read, understood and accepted the terms of this "Important Notices and Disclaimer". This Presentation contains summary information about Cyprium, and its activities current only at the date of this Presentation. This Presentation is for information purposes only. The information in the Presentation is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. This Presentation should be read in conjunction with Cyprium's most recent financial report and other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") which are available at www.asx.com.auand also available on Cyprium's website at www.cypriummetals.com. Certain information in this Presentation has been sourced from Metals X Limited, the former owner of Paterson and their representatives or associates. While steps have been taken to review that information, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to its fairness, correctness, completeness or accuracy. Certain information in this Presentation may have been obtained from research, surveys or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. Neither Cyprium

or its representatives have independently verified any such information sourced from third parties or industry or general publications.

N t an offer

This Presentation is for information purposes and is not, and does not purport to be, a prospectus, product disclosure statement or any other offering document under Australian law or the law of any other jurisdiction (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") or any foreign regulator). The information does not and will not constitute or form part of an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the subscription, purchase or sale of securities in any jurisdiction and neither this Presentation nor anything in it shall form any part of any contract for the acquisition of Cyprium shares. The distribution of this Presentation in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law and you should observe any such restrictions.

Not investment or financial product advice

useThis Presentation does not constitute financial product, investment, legal, taxation, accounting or other advice and is not intended to be used or relied upon as the basis for making an investment decision. This Presentation is not a recommendation by Cyprium or its advisers to acquire Cyprium shares or New Shares. This Presentation has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals.

Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Cyprium is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Cyprium shares.

Effect of rounding

A n mber of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this Presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this Presentation.

Past performance

Past performance information, including past share price performance of Cyprium and pro forma financial information, given in this Presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of Cyprium's (or anyone else's) views on Cyprium's future financial performance or condition. Past performance of Cyprium cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) the future performance of Cyprium. Nothing contained in this Presentation nor any information made ersonal

avai able to you is, or shall be relied upon as a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee, whether as to the past, present or future.

Future performance

This Presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements" and comments about future events, including statements regarding Cyprium's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, and risk management practices. The words "likely", "expect", "aim", "should", "could", "may", "anticipate", "predict", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "will", "believe", "target" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Indications of, and guidance outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements and include statements in this Presentation regarding the conduct and the future performance of Cyprium.

Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and any projections and assumption on which these statements are based. These statements may assume the success of Cyprium's business strategies. The success of any of those strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward-looking statement may have been prepared or otherwise. Recipients of this Presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and except as required by law or regulation, none of Cyprium, its representatives or advisers assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, returns or statements in relation to future matters contained in this Presentation. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Cyprium as at the date of this Presentation. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), none of Cyprium, its representatives or advisers undertakes any obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of a change in expectations or assumptions, new information, future events or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements.

2

Cautionary Statement

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing.

This investor presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Cyprium Metals Limited (ABN 48 002 678 640) ("Cyprium" or "Company").

The Restart Study as referred to in this ASX announcement is intended to be used for the process of financing the construction of the Nifty Copper Project by outlining the technical, commercial and profit potential aspects of the Project. The technical and economic study has a number of sections of study that have accuracy ranges from ± 5% to ± 20% depending on the materiality of the section. The overall accuracy of the Study is judged to be in the order of ± 10% which would enable the estimate of ore reserves. Notwithstanding that the information contained in this release is accurate in presenting the investment case determined from the Study it remains a summary and it is not possible to release to the market all the background data and studies undertaken to compile it. Further there is information omitted from this summary (and from the background data) that directly relates to Cyprium's intellectual property in the project.

The project NPV and favourable economic outcome considers and includes re-treatment of and copper production from the historical heap leach material, however the 2012 JORC Code is unable to be applied to accommodate the existing historical heap leach material in terms of Mineral Resource classification. The tonnes and grade of the material is based on historical production reconciliation as a heap leach quantity ought to be, that is a stockpile of material less the physical metal extracted thereof.

The open pit ore mined has been calculated and considered as applicable to be quoted as an open pit reserve including only measured and indicated resources used in the determination of the quantity and grade but under JORC 2012 are unable to quote as such as the

onlyeconomics are linked to the treatment of heap leach material which is outside a JORC classification as described in the point above.

The directors of the Company consider this to be a fair and balanced summary of the study undertaken. However, given the uncertainties involved in any study of this type, and the assumptions made, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on

the results of the Restart Study and/or the summary contained herein.

ersonaluse

3

Cyprium Investment Overview

Cyprium Metals - Building an Australian Copper Company

only

ASX listed, West Australian focused copper developer and explorer

Restart Study for Nifty Copper Project - heap leach operation targeting H1 2023 commissioning

use

Portfolio of development opportunities with over +1.2Mt1 of contained copper in Mineral Resources

Material exploration upside with large landholding in the Paterson Province & farm-in with IGO Ltd

ersonal

Highly credentialled Board and Management team focussed on creating shareholder value

Multi-asset strategy set to capitalise on global electrification thematic

Well funded to execute strategy with A$25M2 of cash

1 Cyprium ASX announcement: 17 November 2021 - Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate, 10 February 2021 - Transformational Acquisition of Highly Attractive Copper Portfolio & 29 September 2020- Hollandaire Copper-Gold Mineral Resources Estimate

2 Cyprium ASX Announcement 31 January 2022- Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

4

Corporate Overview

Focused on building a mid-tier Australian copper mining business

Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) is an Australian copper developer and explorer

Owns a portfolio of near-term development projects focussed in Western Australia

Focussed on the near-term development of Nifty open pit heap leach copper strategy to

Share Price Performance (as of 08/03/22)

produce LME grade A copper cathode on site

Highly credentialed board and management team

only

− Led by experienced mining executives Barry Cahill and Gary Comb

Capital Structure

Securities

A$M

Ordinary shares

564,819,214

Performance rights 1

57,000,000

use

20,274,755

Unlisted options (ex $0.3141 cents, expiring 30 March 2022)

Unlisted options (ex $0.30 cents, expiring 11 Dec 2022)

6,000,000

Unlisted options (ex $0.3551 cents, expiring 30 March 2023)

20,274,755

Ordinary shares

564,819,214

Market Capitalisation (A$0.135)

A$76.2M

Co

vertible notes issued to Metals X 2,3

A$36.0M

Cash (31 December 2021)

A$25.5M

Enterprise Value

A$86.7M

ersonal

Notes

1 Unvested Director and employee performance rights issued at a nil exercise price and subject to performance-based vesting conditions.

2 Unlisted Convertible Notes at 4% per annum, maturing 30 March 2025.

3

Table excludes the impact of any shares to be issued, subject to the conversion of the Metals X convertible notes.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyprium Metals Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED
05:07pCYPRIUM METALS : Nifty Copper Project Restart Study
PU
05:07pCYPRIUM METALS : CYM Restart Study Presentation
PU
02/27CYPRIUM METALS : Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections
PU
02/27CYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections
AQ
02/14Cyprium Metals Extends Copper Mineralization at Maroochydore Project
MT
02/13CYPRIUM METALS : Maroochydore Cu Co Project Initial RC Drilling Results
PU
02/13Cyprium Metals Limited Announces Maroochydore Cu Co Project Initial RC Drilling Results
CI
02/13CYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Maroochydore Cu Co Project Initial RC Drilling Results
AQ
01/30CYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/30CYPRIUM METALS : Further Significant C Intersections from Nifty West -Amended
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,10  0,07  0,07 
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net cash 2020 5,41 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,6 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 147 938 900x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cyprium Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barry John Cahill Managing Director & Executive Director
Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gary Ernest Comb Non-Executive Chairman
John Banning Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Rowley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED-24.24%56
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.14%42 510