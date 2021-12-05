Cyprium Metals : Investor Webinar Presentation

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing.
Summary information
Not an offer
Not investment or financial product advice
A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this Presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this Presentation.
views on Cyprium's future financial performance or condition. Past performance of Cyprium cannot be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) the future performance of Cyprium. Nothing contained in this Presentation nor any information made available to you is, or shall be relied upon as a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee, whether as to the past, present or future.
2
Cyprium Investment Overview
Cyprium Metals - Building an Australian Copper Company
onlyuse
ersonal1
2
ASX listed, West Australian focused copper developer and explorer
Near term copper producer - heap leach operation targeting H1 2023 commissioning
Portfolio of development opportunities with over +1.2Mt1 of contained copper in Mineral Resources
Material exploration upside with large landholding in the Paterson Province & farm-in with IGO Ltd
Highly credentialled Board and Management team focussed on creating shareholder value
Multi-asset strategy set to capitalise on global electrification thematic
Well funded to execute strategy with A$40M2 of cash
Cyprium ASX announcement: 17 November 2021 - Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate, 10 February 2021 - Transformational Acquisition of Highly Attractive Copper Portfolio & 29 September 2020- Hollandaire Copper-Gold Mineral Resources Estimate
Cyprium ASX Announcement 29 October 2021- Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Unvested Director and employee performance rights issued at a nil exercise price and subject toperformance-basedvesting conditions. Unlisted Convertible Notes at 4% per annum, maturing 30 March 2025.
Table excludes the impact of any shares to be issued, subject to the conversion of the Metals X convertible notes.
Corporate Overview
Focused on building a mid-tier Australian copper mining business
only
•
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) is an Australian copper developer and explorer
• Owns a portfolio of near-term development projects focussed in Western Australia
• Highly credentialed board and management team
− Led by experienced mining executives Barry Cahill and Gary Comb
• Focussed on the near-term development of Nifty open pit heap leach copper strategy to
produce LME grade A copper cathode
use
Capital Structure
Securities
A$M
Ordinary shares
564,819,214
Performance rights 1
57,000,000
Unlisted options (ex $0.3141 cents, expiring 30 March 2022)
20,274,755
Unlisted options (ex $0.30 cents, expiring 11 Dec 2022)
6,000,000
ersonal
20,274,755
Unlisted options (ex $0.3551 cents, expiring 30 March 2023)
Ordinary shares
564,819,214
Market Capitalisation (A$0.18)
A$101.7M
Co vertible notes issued to Metals X 2,3
A$36.0M
Cash (30 September 2021)
A$40.0M
Enterprise Value
A$97.7M
Notes 1 2 3
Share Price Performance (as of 1/12/21)
$0.40
45
$0.35
40
$0.30
35
30
(A$/Share)PriceShare
$0.25
(m)Volume
25
$0.20
20
$0.15
15
$0.10
10
$0.05
5
$0.00
0
Dec-20
Mar-21
Jun-21
Sep-21
Dec-21
Volume
Share Price
4
Board and Management
A strong management team with experience in technically assessing, financing, building and operating successful copper mines
only
Gary Comb
Barry Cahill
Nicholas Rowley
Wayne Apted
Peter van Luyt
Non-Executive Chairman
Managing Director
Non-Executive Director
CFO & Company Secretary
Chief Geologist
Mr Comb is an engineer with over 30 years'
Mr Cahill is a mining engineer with over 30 years'
Mr Rowley is an experienced corporate executive
Mr Apted is a chartered accountant with over 25
Mr van Luyt is a geologist with 30 years'
experience in the Australian mining industry,
experience,
including
management
of
with a strong financial background with over 15
years' experience in the mining industry. He was
experience
in
mining,
development
and
use
exploration,
financing, project
development,
years' specialising in corporate advisory, M&A
the Chief Financial Officer of Finders Resources
exploration geology. He commenced his career as
with a strong track record in successfully
commissioning and operating base metal mines.
commissioning and operations.
transactions and equities markets.
Ltd until its takeover in 2018.
a mine geologist working in gold mines.
He was Chairman of Finders Resources Ltd from
He was the Managing Director of Finders
Mr Rowley currently serves as a Non-Executive
Mr Apted has previously worked in senior finance
Since 2004 he has been a contract and consultant
2013 to 2018. Mr Comb was previously the
Resources Ltd and previously the Operations
Director of Titan Minerals and Oro X Mining
roles for Masan Resources Ltd, Glencore plc,
geologist specialising in the development of and
Managing Director of Jabiru Metals Ltd and the
Director at Perilya Ltd and Managing Director of
Corporation.
Xstrata plc, Normandy Mining Ltd and Aurora
exploration for base metals and gold projects in
CEO of BGC Contracting Pty Ltd.
Australian Mines Ltd and Norseman Gold Plc.
Gold Ltd in global locations.
Australia, Papua New Guinea and Canada.
ersonal
John Banning
Gavin Hammer
Clint Moxham
Mike Efthymiou
Terry Burns
Chief Operating Officer
GM Project Development
GM Nifty
Chief Metallurgist
Study Manager
Mr Banning is a mining engineer with over 20
Mr Hammer is a maintenance professional with
Mr Moxham is a mining engineer, geologist and
Mr Efthymiou is a metallurgical engineer with 50
Mr Burns is a geologist with over 30 years of
years'
experience,
including
project
over 30 years' experience, including constructing,
mineral economist with over 20 years'
years' global experience in providing
experience additional qualifications in mineral
development, operations,
technical,
business
commissioning, optimisation, asset management
experience, with a track record of delivering
sophisticated mineral processing and project
economics and mine engineering and >30 years
improvement and management.
of process plants and mobile fleets.
greenfield and restart operations.
development services in the mining industry.
of post graduate experience.
Mr Banning has previously been a consultant,
Prior to joining Cyprium Metals, Mr Hammer
Mr Moxham has previously worked in senior
Mr Efthymiou has previously worked in senior
Mr Burns has held senior technical and
Managing Director of Consolidated Tin Mines Ltd
worked with Finders Resources Ltd follow by 2
roles at Nathan River Resources, BGC, Atlas Iron,
roles at BHP Group Ltd, WMC Resources Ltd MIM
management roles at WMC Resources, Finders
and worked at Kagara Ltd, Newcrest, Rio Tinto,
years in Western Africa
in
operational
and
Rio Tinto, Norther Star, Mineral Resources, BHP
Holdings Ltd, Freeport-McMoRan Incorporated
Resources
Ltd,
Mount
Isa Mines Ltd
and
5
BHP, Xstrata Copper, Metals X and Goldfields.
project construction roles.
Billiton, KCGM and Henry Walker Eltin.
and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Ltd.
Normandy Metals Ltd.
