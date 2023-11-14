Cyprium Metals Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Ross Bhappu as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Bhappu is currently a Senior Strategic Advisory Partner at Resource Capital Funds (RCF), and previously served as its Head of Private Equity Funds. He is a seasoned mining executive, investor and highly experienced director with technical and financial expertise having managed a portfolio of investments over his 35-year career.

Prior to RCF, Ross was CEO of a development stage mining company, served as Director of Business Development for Newmont Mining Corporation and various technical and commercial roles for Cyprus Minerals Company. Mr. Matt Fifield who has served as Non-Executive Interim Chair of the Board since 13 September 2023 has agreed to step into the role formally as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. As part of the Board renewal process, Mr. John Featherby has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company intends to appoint new Director/s in the near future with additional skills and expertise to support the Company's growth ambitions.