Cyprium Metals : Maroochydore Cu Co Project Initial RC Drilling Results

14 February 2022 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Maroochydore Copper - Cobalt Project Initial RC Drilling Results

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling further extends massive Maroochydore copper - cobalt resource potential

Near-surface oxide copper/cobalt mineralisation extended to 3000m long, up to 500m wide and up to 100m thick

oxide copper/cobalt mineralisation extended to Sulphide copper - cobalt mineralisation 2,500m long (still open), up to 500m wide and up to 50m deep (still open)

Significant results include:

11m @ 2.27% Cu & 429 ppm Co from 65m in 21MDRC015, including: o 8m @ 2.95% Cu Ag & 555 ppm Co from 65m, and;

from 65m in 21MDRC015, including: from 65m, and; 20m @ 0.72% Cu & 38 ppm Co from 78m, including:

5m @ 1.99% Cu & 30 ppm Co from 82m

20m @ 0.86% Cu & 609 ppm Co from 41m in 21MDRC016, including:

from 41m in 21MDRC016, including: 9m @ 1.25% Cu & 775 ppm Co from 44m

5m @ 1.68% Cu & 678 ppm Co from 34m in 21MDRC017

17m @ 0.84% Cu & 462 ppm Co from 56m in 21MDRC011, including:

from 56m in 21MDRC011, including: 11m @ 1.13% Cu & 570 ppm Co from 58m

13m @ 0.85% Cu & 429 ppm Co from 50m in 21MDRC012, including:

from 50m in 21MDRC012, including: 9m @ 1.10 % Cu & 303 ppm Co from 51m

41m @ 0.45% Cu & 263 ppm Co from 79m in 21MDRC018, including:

from 79m in 21MDRC018, including: 9m @ 0.95% Cu & 284 ppm Co from 108m

23m @ 0.58% Cu & 261 ppm Co from 25m in 21MDWB02, including:

from 25m in 21MDWB02, including: 14m @ 0.81% Cu & 366 ppm Co from 34m



Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"When I was at Maroochydore last year, I was absolutely blown away by the physical footprint of this shallow copper cobalt deposit, which is more than 3 kilometres in length and still open.

Maroochydore is a very exciting project and we are pleased to announce the results of our first round of RC drilling. These results reinforce the quality of this large copper-cobalt deposit. In addition, this drilling has increased the oxide-supergene resource potential further to the east.

The presence of fresh sulphide mineralisation at the base of hole 21MDRC018 is highly encouraging and demonstrates potential to expand the sulphide resource further along strike.

We look forward to the next round of assay results, targeting areas northwest along strike."