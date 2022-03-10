Cyprium Metals : Nifty Copper Project Restart Study

The basis of the analysis is the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate released in November 2021 (refer to CYM ASX release dated 17 November 2021 titled 'Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate') and does notinclude the recent released drilling results from the within the South-West and South-East of the presented pit shape. The study considers and includes measured and indicated resources and does not include inferred resources contained within the pit shape.

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are very pleased to announce the results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Study. The fundamentals of the project are robust, which excludes the addition of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate to be completed in the coming months and the conversion of inferred resources during the pit mining.

Metallurgical optimisation continues to have success with our heap leach metallurgy knowledge clearly showing an improved treatment path for the oxide material considering over 200,000 tonnes of copper metal cathode has already been extracted and produced using a heap leach process on this site.

A great effort by the team to get this study completed within a year of acquiring the project. We now look forward to getting the finance completed and accelerating construction to plating copper metal by the second half of next year."

Cautionary Statement

The Restart Study referred to in this ASX announcement is intended to be used for the process of financing the construction of the Nifty Copper Project by outlining the technical, commercial and profit potential aspects of the Project. The technical and economic study has a number of sections of study that have accuracy ranges from ± 5% to ± 20% depending on the materiality of the section. The overall accuracy of the Study is judged to be in the order of ± 10% which would enable the estimate of ore reserves. Notwithstanding that the information contained in this release is accurate in presenting the investment case determined from the Study it remains a summary and it is not possible to release to the market all the background data and studies undertaken to compile it. Further there is information omitted from this summary (and from the background data) that directly relates to Cyprium's intellectual property in the project, which it is therefore not possible to release.

The project NPV and favourable economic outcome considers and includes re-treatment of and copper production from the historical heap leach material, however the 2012 JORC Code is unable to be applied to accommodate the existing historical heap leach material in terms of Mineral Resource classification. The tonnes and grade of the material is based on historical production reconciliation as a heap leach quantity ought to be, that is a stockpile of material less the physical metal extracted thereof.

The open pit ore mined has been calculated and considered as applicable to be quoted as an open pit reserve including only measured and indicated resources used in the determination of the quantity and grade. However, under the JORC 2012 Code, the Company is unable to quote as such as the economics are linked to the treatment of heap leach material which is outside a JORC classification as described in the point above.

The directors of the Company consider this to be a fair and balanced summary of the study undertaken. However, given the uncertainties involved in any study of this type, and the assumptions made, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Restart Study and/or the summary contained herein.

