Cyprium Metals : Nifty Copper Project Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 06 December 2021

Nifty Copper Project Update

HIGHLIGHTS

First Government Approval document lodged

SX/EW and related infrastructure refurbishment has commenced

Drilling continues to provide ore intercepts to expand the resource

Design optimisation and scheduling continues to proceed

Metallurgical column test work continues to optimise processing parameters

Senior management appointments made

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The Cyprium team continues to kick goals on its way to producing copper metal plate at Nifty. Drilling success continues, design process is proceeding, and we have commenced refurbishment of the project. Despite our best efforts and the exceptional progress that we have made in 8 months, there are pressures being felt throughout the mining industry. These additional pressures are primarily due to labour shortages, increasing costs, COVID related impacts and long timelines that have impacted on our original projections.

These same factors are also impacting on processing times for regulatory approvals. Consequently, we have been forced to reschedule our forecast project timelines, with the commencement of new construction activities now expected in September 2022, following regulatory approvals. Copper metal production at Nifty will now commence by the second half of 2023. As usual for our team, we will aim to commence copper production at the earliest opportunity."

Cyprium Metals Limited ("CYM", "Cyprium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce progress at its Nifty Copper Project. Since taking control of the site on the 30th March 2021, the Company has made significant progress towards establishing itself as an Australian copper producer.

Project Progress

Drilling programmes continue to upgrade mineral resource confidence, close the gaps in resource and to target extensional areas of the mineralised formation. Currently the Phase 2 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling programme is being completed in the South East of the Nifty open pit. There are now approaching 4,000 samples from this programme that have not had assays returned. Further to this, there remain over 8,000 samples for which assays have not been returned from the +16,000 metre South West drilling programme that was completed in November. The RC drilling continues to intersect ore grade intervals and following receipt of assays, will be included in the mineral resource model for the design and scheduling of the planned Nifty open pit. Once all of the assays have been received, a follow up Phase 2 drilling programme will be planned in the South West of the Nifty open pit and a follow up Phase 3 drilling programme in the South East of the Nifty open pit will be planned. This is very positive for the Nifty Copper