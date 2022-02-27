Cyprium Metals : Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) ("Cyprium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from a further 16 RC holes (for 4,186m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme is targeting lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty Syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1).

Nifty West drill program

Figure 1 / Nifty Copper Project showing location of Nifty West drill program (local grid)

Hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 2 with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2.

Discussion of results

The results reported in this announcing represent additional holes drilled on existing section lines 101,520E, 101,560E, 101,600E, 101,640E and 101,680E with 5 holes completed on new section line 101,720E.

Section 101,520E

Hole 21NRWP060 drilled to the south of the higher-grade intersections previously reported on 2 November 20211 was abandoned and redrilled by hole 21NRWP061, which returned several zones of anomalous to low-grade copper mineralisation (Table 2).