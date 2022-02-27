Cyprium Metals : Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections

Hole 21NRWP048 - copper mineralisation extends over 115m downhole, including:
19m at 0.66% Cu from 186m, including:
2m at 1.64% Cufrom 191m
1m at 1.28% Cufrom 202m
10m at 0.49% Cufrom 218m
17m at 1.19% Cu from 232m, including:
2m at 1.39% Cufrom 234m
2m at 1.51% Cufrom 238m
2m at 4.03% Cufrom 241m
11m at 0.53% Cu from 271m, including:
2m at 1.08% Cufrom 272m
ABN 48
002 678 640
1/437 Roberts Road
T +61
8 6374 1550
Subiaco, WA, 6008
ASX: CYM
www.cypriummetals.com
For personal use only
Hole 21NRWP049 - copper mineralisation extends over 82m downhole, including:
5m at 1.96% Cufrom 221m, including:
1m at 4.11% Cufrom 225m
22m at 0.88% Cu from 227m, including:
4m at 1.96% Cufrom 233m
1m at 1.88% Cufrom 238m
1m at 1.03% Cufrom 243m
17m at 1.39% Cu from 265m, including:
8m at 2.65% Cufrom 266m
Hole 21NRWP051 - copper mineralisation extends over 88m downhole, including:
1m at 1.16% Cufrom 238m
20m at 0.85% Cu from 258m, including:
5m at 1.96% Cufrom 270m
13m at 1.14% Cu from 288m, including:
9m at 1.47% Cufrom 288m
Hole 21NRWP052 - copper mineralisation extends over 93m downhole, including:
30m at 1.12% Cu from 234m, including:
2m at 4.02% Cufrom 237m
4m at 1.62% Cufrom 240m
3m at 2.32% Cufrom 253m
2m at 1.94% Cufrom 259m
41m at 0.91% Cu from 265m, including:
3m at 1.92% Cufrom 277m
2m at 3.17% Cufrom 286m
1m at 1.38% Cufrom 295m
4m at 1.36% Cufrom 297m
Assay results pending from a further 11 RC holes completed at Nifty West.
Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:
"We are pleased to announce further results from drilling to the southwest of the Nifty mineralisation. These assay results continue to confirm the presence of a substantial zone of copper mineralisation, which is up-plunge of the former underground mine. There are significant widths of mineralisation beneath the existing open pit. We believe this will provide additional tonnes of copper material that can be mined from a future large-scale open pit development at Nifty. We are also looking forward to providing further updates on the lodging of government approvals and the results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Studies in the coming weeks."
2
For personal use only
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) ("Cyprium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from a further 16 RC holes (for 4,186m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme is targeting lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty Syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1).
Nifty West drill program
Figure 1 / Nifty Copper Project showing location of Nifty West drill program (local grid)
Hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 2 with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2.
Discussion of results
The results reported in this announcing represent additional holes drilled on existing section lines 101,520E, 101,560E, 101,600E, 101,640E and 101,680E with 5 holes completed on new section line 101,720E.
Section 101,520E
Hole 21NRWP060 drilled to the south of the higher-grade intersections previously reported on 2 November 20211 was abandoned and redrilled by hole 21NRWP061, which returned several zones of anomalous to low-grade copper mineralisation (Table 2).
1Refer to ASX announcement dated 2 November 2021 "Significant Copper Intersections from Nifty West Drilling"
(Note: historic drill holes are within the existing Mineral Resource area and are displayed for information purposes only)
4
For personal use only
Section 101,560E
Hole 21NRWP059 was drilled to infill the previously reported holes 21NRWP019 and 21NRWP0342 and returned 14m at 0.96% Cu from 200m, including 6m at 1.78% Cu from 204m (Figure 3) within a wide zone of anomalous copper mineralisation (Table 2).
Figure 3 / Nifty West drill hole section 101560E
(Note: underground holes were drilled sub-parallel to the mineralisation and are displayed for information purposes only.
Intersections for historic holes not displayed if superseded by current drilling)
Section 101,600E
All four infill holes (21NRWP054 to 57) completed on this section returned significant widths of low-grade copper mineralisation confirming the continuity of the mineralisation in the previously reported holes (Figure 4).2 Notably, a step-out hole (21NRWP058) drilled to the south intersected significant copper mineralisation extending into the southern limb area of the Nifty syncline, returning 5m at 0.78% Cu from 164m, including 2m at 1.26% Cu from 165m, and 16m at 0.59% Cu from 181m, including 1m at 1.12% Cu from 187m and 1m at 1.24% Cu from 191m.
2Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2022 "Further Significant Copper Intersections from Nifty West -Amended"
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cyprium Metals Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.