    CYM   AU0000050536

CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED

(CYM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprium Metals : Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Cu Intersections

02/27/2022 | 05:52pm EST
For personal use only

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

28 February 2022

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Nifty West Grows with Further Significant Copper Intersections

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results have been received from an additional 16 RC holes drilled at Nifty West, targeting lightly tested copper mineralisation below the Nifty open pit.
  • Continuation of ~70m to ~115mthick zones of significant copper mineralisation intersected in the keel zone of the Nifty Syncline, up-plunge of the former underground mine.
  • Significant results include:
    Hole 21NRWP047 - copper mineralisation extends over 69m downhole, including:
    • 57m at 1.01% Cu from 224m, including:
      • 5m at 1.38% Cu from 225m
      • 3m at 1.61% Cufrom 232m
      • 2m at 1.95% Cufrom 244m
      • 2m at 1.86% Cufrom 267m
      • 8m at 2.65% Cufrom 270m, including:
  1. 2m @ 6.29% Cufrom 274m

Hole 21NRWP048 - copper mineralisation extends over 115m downhole, including:

  • 19m at 0.66% Cu from 186m, including:
    • 2m at 1.64% Cufrom 191m
    • 1m at 1.28% Cu from 202m
  • 10m at 0.49% Cu from 218m
  • 17m at 1.19% Cu from 232m, including:
    • 2m at 1.39% Cu from 234m
    • 2m at 1.51% Cufrom 238m
    • 2m at 4.03% Cufrom 241m
  • 11m at 0.53% Cu from 271m, including:
    • 2m at 1.08% Cu from 272m

For personal use only

Hole 21NRWP049 - copper mineralisation extends over 82m downhole, including:

  • 5m at 1.96% Cufrom 221m, including:
    • 1m at 4.11% Cufrom 225m
  • 22m at 0.88% Cu from 227m, including:
    • 4m at 1.96% Cufrom 233m
    • 1m at 1.88% Cufrom 238m
    • 1m at 1.03% Cu from 243m
  • 17m at 1.39% Cu from 265m, including:
    • 8m at 2.65% Cufrom 266m

Hole 21NRWP051 - copper mineralisation extends over 88m downhole, including:

  • 1m at 1.16% Cu from 238m
  • 20m at 0.85% Cu from 258m, including:
    • 5m at 1.96% Cufrom 270m
  • 13m at 1.14% Cu from 288m, including:
    • 9m at 1.47% Cu from 288m

Hole 21NRWP052 - copper mineralisation extends over 93m downhole, including:

    • 30m at 1.12% Cu from 234m, including:
      • 2m at 4.02% Cufrom 237m
      • 4m at 1.62% Cufrom 240m
      • 3m at 2.32% Cufrom 253m
      • 2m at 1.94% Cufrom 259m
    • 41m at 0.91% Cu from 265m, including:
      • 3m at 1.92% Cufrom 277m
      • 2m at 3.17% Cufrom 286m
      • 1m at 1.38% Cu from 295m
      • 4m at 1.36% Cu from 297m
  • Assay results pending from a further 11 RC holes completed at Nifty West.

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"We are pleased to announce further results from drilling to the southwest of the Nifty mineralisation. These assay results continue to confirm the presence of a substantial zone of copper mineralisation, which is up-plunge of the former underground mine. There are significant widths of mineralisation beneath the existing open pit. We believe this will provide additional tonnes of copper material that can be mined from a future large-scale open pit development at Nifty. We are also looking forward to providing further updates on the lodging of government approvals and the results of the Nifty Copper Project Restart Studies in the coming weeks."

2

For personal use only

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) ("Cyprium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from a further 16 RC holes (for 4,186m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme is targeting lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty Syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1).

Nifty West drill program

Figure 1 / Nifty Copper Project showing location of Nifty West drill program (local grid)

Hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 2 with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2.

Discussion of results

The results reported in this announcing represent additional holes drilled on existing section lines 101,520E, 101,560E, 101,600E, 101,640E and 101,680E with 5 holes completed on new section line 101,720E.

Section 101,520E

Hole 21NRWP060 drilled to the south of the higher-grade intersections previously reported on 2 November 20211 was abandoned and redrilled by hole 21NRWP061, which returned several zones of anomalous to low-grade copper mineralisation (Table 2).

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 2 November 2021 "Significant Copper Intersections from Nifty West Drilling"

3

For personal use only

Figure 2 / Nifty West drill hole collar locations (local grid)

(Note: historic drill holes are within the existing Mineral Resource area and are displayed for information purposes only)

4

For personal use only

Section 101,560E

Hole 21NRWP059 was drilled to infill the previously reported holes 21NRWP019 and 21NRWP0342 and returned 14m at 0.96% Cu from 200m, including 6m at 1.78% Cu from 204m (Figure 3) within a wide zone of anomalous copper mineralisation (Table 2).

Figure 3 / Nifty West drill hole section 101560E

(Note: underground holes were drilled sub-parallel to the mineralisation and are displayed for information purposes only.

Intersections for historic holes not displayed if superseded by current drilling)

Section 101,600E

All four infill holes (21NRWP054 to 57) completed on this section returned significant widths of low-grade copper mineralisation confirming the continuity of the mineralisation in the previously reported holes (Figure 4).2 Notably, a step-out hole (21NRWP058) drilled to the south intersected significant copper mineralisation extending into the southern limb area of the Nifty syncline, returning 5m at 0.78% Cu from 164m, including 2m at 1.26% Cu from 165m, and 16m at 0.59% Cu from 181m, including 1m at 1.12% Cu from 187m and 1m at 1.24% Cu from 191m.

2 Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2022 "Further Significant Copper Intersections from Nifty West -Amended"

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyprium Metals Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
