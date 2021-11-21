Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cyprium Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYM   AU0000050536

CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED

(CYM)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprium Metals : Significant Copper Intersections from Nanadie Well Drilling

11/21/2021 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 22 November 2021

Significant Copper Intersections from Nanadie Well Drilling

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays received from final two diamond drill holes at Nanadie Well
  • Extensive copper-gold sulphide mineralisation intersected below the previously outlined shallow copper-gold oxide mineralisation. Significant results include:

Hole NWD2002 - copper mineralisation extends over 168m downhole, including:

  • 29m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 49m including: o 1m @ 1.1% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 50m
    o 2m @ 1.0% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 64m o 2m @ 1.7% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 72m
  • 10m @ 1.9% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 106m including: o 2m @ 6.2% Cuand 0.5 g/t Au from 107m
    o 1m @ 1.2% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 113m
  • 25m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 146m including: o 1m @ 1.2% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 154m
    o 1m @ 1.1% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 160m
  • 12m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 187m including: o 1m @ 1.9% Cu and 0.4 g/t Au from 197m

Hole NWD2101 - copper mineralisation extends over 274m downhole, including:

  • 5m @ 0.7% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 45m including: o 2m @ 1.5% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 46m
  • 5m @ 1.9% Cu and 0.5 g/t Au from 75m including: o 1m @ 6.2% Cuand 2.1 g/t Au from 76m
  • 4m @ 0.9% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 83m including: o 1m @ 1.5% Cu and 0.3 g/t Au from 85m
  • 2m @ 1.0% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 91m
  • 35m @ 0.5% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 108m including: o 2m @ 1.8% Cu and 0.4 g/t Au from 108m
  • 40m @ 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 157m
  • 56m @ 0.9% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 202m including: o 2m @ 3.9% Cuand 0.8 g/t Au from 222m
    o 2m @ 3.2% Cuand 0.6 g/t Au from 229m o 2m at 1.4% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 250m o 2m @ 1.3% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 254m

ABN 48

002 678 640

1/437 Roberts Road

T +61

8 6374 1550

Subiaco, WA, 6008

ASX: CYM

www.cypriummetals.com

For personal use only

  • 11m @ 0.9% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 262m including: o 3m @ 2.1% Cuand 0.6 g/t Au from 262m
  • 14m @ 0.7% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au from 290m including: o 1m @ 2.2% Cuand 1.1 g/t Au from 292m
    o 1m @ 1.5% Cu and 0.6 g/t Au from 295m

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"This is another set of fantastic drill results from this extensive copper deposit emerging at Nanadie Well, which remains open in multiple directions.

We will soon be commencing a mineral resource estimate in advance of metallurgical studies to optimise the extraction of copper and gold from a potential heap leach operation. In the meantime, work is progressing to refine our understanding the geological controls of the primary copper mineralisation, which assists in the planning of the next phase of drilling.

In addition, a preliminary evaluation of the multi-element geochemical data is showing an encouraging association between copper, nickel and palladium."

Cyprium Metals Limited ("CYM", "Cyprium" or "the Company") is pleased to report final diamond drillhole results from the Phase 1 diamond drilling programme completed at Nanadie Well earlier this year (refer to Figure 2).

The Company's 5-hole (1,328m) diamond drilling programme was designed to test for sulphide mineralisation below a depth of 50m associated with a layered mafic intrusive unit outlined in the previous reverse circulation (RC) drilling programmes1.

Extensive zones of copper sulphide mineralisation were intersected in all holes from the diamond drilling programme to a drill hole depth of 312m (refer to Figure 1). The oxide and sulphide mineralisation currently extends over a strike length of 750m and remains open along strike to the north and south and across strike to the west.

The results from the all the drilling completed to date at Nanadie Well will be used in the preparation of a Mineral Resource estimate for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold Project scoping study.

Detailed evaluation of the drill core and multi-element data is ongoing to better understand the geological controls to the primary copper mineralisation. Encouragingly, elevated nickel and palladium values were found associated with several of the significant copper intervals.

Significant assay results from holes NWD2002 and NWD2101 are summarised in Tables 2 to 5 and presented on Figure 1. Representative photos of the copper sulphide mineralisation in the drill core from both holes are shown in Images 1 to 7.

1 Refer to Cyprium's ASX announcements "Shallow Copper and Gold in First Holes of Nanadie Well RC Drilling" dated 18 March 2021, "Continued Success from Nanadie Well RC Drilling" dated 26 March 2021, "Extensive Shallow Copper-Gold Drilling Results at Nanadie Well" dated 21 April 2021 and "Final Gold Results from Recent Nanadie Well RC Drilling Campaign" dated 25 May 2021

2

For personal use only

Figure 1 / Nanadie Well Phase 1 drill hole collar locations and diamond drill hole intercept highlights2

2 Refer to Cyprium's ASX announcements "Nanadie Well 144m Sulphide Ore Grade Copper Intercept from 25m" dated 31 May 2021, "Nanadie Well 232m Sulphide Ore Grade Copper Intercept from 109m" dated 24 June 2021 and "Nanadie Well 180m Sulphide Ore Grade Copper Intercept from 10m" dated 4 August 2021 for further details on the first three diamond holes

3

For personal use only

Image 1 | NWD2002: 64m to 66m; 2.0m @ 1.0% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au and 2.0 g/t Ag

Image 2 | NWD2002: 107m to 109m; 2m @ 6.2% Cu, 0.5 g/t Au and 14.0 g/t Ag

4

For personal use only

Image 3 | NWD2101: 46m to 48m; 2m @ 1.5% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au and 5.8 g/t Ag

Image 4 | NWD2101: 108m to 110m; 2m @ 1.8% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au and 3.6 g/t Ag

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyprium Metals Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED
05:54pCYPRIUM METALS : Significant Copper Intersections from Nanadie Well Drilling
PU
05:42pCYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Significant Copper Intersections from Nanadie Well Drilling
AQ
11/17Cyprium Metals Increases Mineral Resource Estimate at Nifty Copper Project in Western A..
MT
11/16CYPRIUM METALS : Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate
PU
11/16Cyprium Metals Limited Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nifty Copper ..
CI
11/16CYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Updated Nifty Copper Mineral Resource Estimate
AQ
11/01Cyprium Metals Hits Copper Intersections at Western Australia's Nifty West
MT
11/01Cyprium Metals Limited Announces That First Assay Results from the Nifty West Drilling ..
CI
11/01CYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Significant Copper Intersections from Nifty West Drilling
AQ
09/28Australian Shares Fall on Interest Rate Concerns, Dragged by Healthcare and Tech Stocks
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,10  0,07  0,07 
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2020 5,41 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 110 M 79,9 M 79,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 147 938 900x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cyprium Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gary Ernest Comb Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Rowley Non-Executive Director
Barry John Cahill Executive Director
Peter van Luyt Chief Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRIUM METALS LIMITED-4.88%80
BHP GROUP-14.09%131 623
RIO TINTO PLC-18.56%99 101
GLENCORE PLC58.56%65 815
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.30%47 011
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.71%32 969