Cyprus Forest Industries Public : Report of dispersion of share capital at at 31/03/2022

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
CYPRUS FOREST INDUSTRIES PUBLIC LTD
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Surveillance
Total number of shares
Percentage of the total number of shares
Trading Code / Trading Account
Chairman of the Board E. AGATHOCLEOUS Members of the Board (Names)
P. CHRISTOU
P. NEOFYTIDES A. SEVASTIDES G. KARAISKAKIS
CH. CHRISTODOULOU N. VLOTOMAS
General Manager: CHARIS CHARALAMPOUS Financial Manager: ANTONIS KIMISHIS
Head of Accounting Department: ANTONIS KIMISHIS
Secretary: ANTONIS KIMISHIS Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
KPMG: DEMETRIS VAKIS
Buy Back
Employee Provident Funds (Names of funds)
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS CLR PRIVATE EQUITY LTD HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC CO. LTD
MINERVAL INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD
1.562.400 414.500 162.183 157.742
51.07 13.55 5.30 5.16
2004474653 2004471277 2004461825 2004461840
TOTAL
2.296.972
75.08
Company Employees
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
762.610
24.92
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
3.059.582
100.00
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
EFTHYMIA AGATHOCLEOUS
signed
11/4/2022
Secretary
ANTONIS KIMISHIS
signed
11/4/2022
