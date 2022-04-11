Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd
  News
  Summary
    CFI   CY0001400411

CYPRUS FOREST INDUSTRIES PUBLIC LTD

(CFI)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02-21
0.6300 EUR    0.00%
08:21aCYPRUS FOREST INDUSTRIES PUBLIC : Report of dispersion of share capital at at 31/03/2022
PU
2021Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
Cyprus Forest Industries Public : Report of dispersion of share capital at at 31/03/2022

04/11/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

CYPRUS FOREST INDUSTRIES PUBLIC LTD

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Surveillance

[(Article 137(3)]

Total number of shares

Percentage of the total number of shares

Trading Code / Trading Account

1.

2.

2.1

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.6

3. 4.

5.

6.

7.

7.1

8.

8.1

8.2

9.

Chairman of the Board E. AGATHOCLEOUS Members of the Board (Names)

P. CHRISTOU

P. NEOFYTIDES A. SEVASTIDES G. KARAISKAKIS

CH. CHRISTODOULOU N. VLOTOMAS

General Manager: CHARIS CHARALAMPOUS Financial Manager: ANTONIS KIMISHIS

Head of Accounting Department: ANTONIS KIMISHIS

Secretary: ANTONIS KIMISHIS Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

KPMG: DEMETRIS VAKIS

Buy Back

Employee Provident Funds (Names of funds)

-

- - 147

- -

- - -

- -

-

-

- - 0.001

- -

- - -

- -

-

-

- - 2004468941

- - -

- -

-

147

0.001

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

B.2

B.3

B.4

B.5

THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS CLR PRIVATE EQUITY LTD HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC CO. LTD

MINERVAL INSURANCE COMPANY PUBLIC LTD

1.562.400 414.500 162.183 157.742

51.07 13.55 5.30 5.16

2004474653 2004471277 2004461825 2004461840

TOTAL

2.296.972

75.08

C.

Company Employees

0

0.00

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

762.610

24.92

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

3.059.582

100.00

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

EFTHYMIA AGATHOCLEOUS

signed

11/4/2022

Secretary

ANTONIS KIMISHIS

signed

11/4/2022

Disclaimer

Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 12:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 6,35 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
Net income 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net Debt 2020 2,56 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 160x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,93 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart CYPRUS FOREST INDUSTRIES PUBLIC LTD
Duration : Period :
Cyprus Forest Industries Public Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charis Charalambous General Manager
Antonis A. Kimishis CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Efthymia Agathocleous Chairman
Antreas Sevastides Director
Christos Christodoulou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRUS FOREST INDUSTRIES PUBLIC LTD0.00%2
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-17.91%6 436
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-25.88%4 996
DEXCO S.A.-9.09%2 158
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED11.03%1 938
STELLA-JONES INC.-5.95%1 878