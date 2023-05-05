Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTC   CY0002600613

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

(CTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-22
0.1550 EUR   -3.13%
05:09aCyprus Trading : AGRINO products from Greece at ARGOSY
PU
03/29Cyprus Trading : CTC PLC General Meeting 28.03.2023
PU
03/27Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Trading : AGRINO products from Greece at ARGOSY

05/05/2023 | 05:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

products from Greece at ARGOSY

Argosy Trading Ltd, a member of CTC Group, is pleased to announce its new partnership in the Cyprus market with the AGRINO brand. Since the beginning of April 2023, Argosy Trading Ltd has undertaken the promotion and distribution of the AGRINO brand in wide distribution stores all over Cyprus.

With a history that begins at Agrinio in Western Greece in 1955, AGRINO is one of the most well-known and successful brands in the Greek market, offering Greek rice, pulses and rice snacks of high quality and nutritional value. With a continuous upward trend and significant export activity, it has managed to win the first place in the basket of Greek consumers since the 1980s, while it has been in the Cyprus market since the late 90s. Consistently top quality and emphasis on innovation are the fundamental values of AGRINO's successful course, investing and constantly enhancing the dynamics of its products.

The AGRINO product range available in the Cyprus market includes:

RICE

Agrino supports the effort to develop local production by offering you and your family the most precious seeds of the Greek land. Discover a product for every use and preference and create infinite flavor combinations.

CLASSIC RICE

Parboiled, Blue Rose, Glaze and Caroline.

Greek Agrino rice stands out for its unique taste that is preserved unchanged in the characteristic upright packages with the window that allow you to distinguish the contents.

EXOTIC RICE

Basmati from India, Jasmine from Thailand and Wild Rice from Canada

Special flavors, genuine raw materials, unique recipes. The package consists of a composition with three materials (triplex), which are selected to trap the special aroma of rice and protect the product airtight.

BROWN RICE

Parboiled for grainy pilaf, Parboiled for stuffed tomatoes & risotto and Basmati

Brown rice owes its characteristic brown color and especially its high nutritional value to the fact that it retains the shell of its fruit, since only the outer husk is removed from the primary rice grain. It is a natural source of edible (fiber), while it contributes to the proper functioning of the heart, due to the content of thiamine (B1).

READY IN 10 MINUTES

Parboiled for grainy pilaf and Basmati

Packed in an easy-to-open cardboard box that keeps the product in good condition until use.

PULSES

They are a key component of the traditional Mediterranean diet, but also an important source of vegetable proteins, according to modern nutritional needs. Agrino selects only the best varieties from Greece and the world and collects with care the most delicious pulses.

LENTILS

Greek fine Lentils and large Lentils. Rich in fibers, minerals and iron.

BEANS

Rich in vegetable proteins and vitamins B1 & B6.

GIANT BEANS - ELEPHANTS OF KASTORIA

Rich in vegetable proteins, fiber and minerals, the famous Agrino Giants of Kastoria, apart from being nutritious, stand out for their rich taste.

MAVROMMATIKA BEANS

Low in fat and sodium, Black-eyed Agrino makes healthy eating a pleasure.

GREEK FAVA

Rich in fiber, phosphorus and manganese, Fava Agrino, in addition to being nutritious, flavors every table with its delicate taste.

4 May 2023

Disclaimer

Cyprus Trading Corporation plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 09:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
05:09aCyprus Trading : AGRINO products from Greece at ARGOSY
PU
03/29Cyprus Trading : CTC PLC General Meeting 28.03.2023
PU
03/27Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
02/16Cyprus Trading : Announcement as at 16.02.2023
PU
02/03Cyprus Trading : Announcement of public companies - 03.02.2023
PU
01/03Cyprus Trading : Report of dispersion of share capital of CTC - 31/12/2022
PU
2022Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 28.12.2022
PU
2022Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 31.10.2022
PU
2022Cyprus Trading : ΑΝΝΟUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP..
PU
2022Cyprus Trading : Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 306 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2020 13,3 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2020 213 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 067
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Louca Group CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Demetris Demetriou Chairman
Stephos Stephanides Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicolas K. Siakolas Honorary Chairman
Chrysoula N. Shacola Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC0.00%16
WESFARMERS LIMITED12.31%39 000
FIVE BELOW, INC.9.91%10 819
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-0.54%8 210
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.37%8 142
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.90.27%7 914
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer