Cyprus Trading : AGRINO products from Greece at ARGOSY

Argosy Trading Ltd, a member of CTC Group, is pleased to announce its new partnership in the Cyprus market with the AGRINO brand. Since the beginning of April 2023, Argosy Trading Ltd has undertaken the promotion and distribution of the AGRINO brand in wide distribution stores all over Cyprus.
With a history that begins at Agrinio in Western Greece in 1955, AGRINO is one of the most well-known and successful brands in the Greek market, offering Greek rice, pulses and rice snacks of high quality and nutritional value. With a continuous upward trend and significant export activity, it has managed to win the first place in the basket of Greek consumers since the 1980s, while it has been in the Cyprus market since the late 90s. Consistently top quality and emphasis on innovation are the fundamental values of AGRINO's successful course, investing and constantly enhancing the dynamics of its products.
The AGRINO product range available in the Cyprus market includes:
RICE
Agrino supports the effort to develop local production by offering you and your family the most precious seeds of the Greek land. Discover a product for every use and preference and create infinite flavor combinations.
CLASSIC RICE
Parboiled, Blue Rose, Glaze and Caroline.
Greek Agrino rice stands out for its unique taste that is preserved unchanged in the characteristic upright packages with the window that allow you to distinguish the contents.
EXOTIC RICE
Basmati from India, Jasmine from Thailand and Wild Rice from Canada
Special flavors, genuine raw materials, unique recipes. The package consists of a composition with three materials (triplex), which are selected to trap the special aroma of rice and protect the product airtight.
BROWN RICE
Parboiled for grainy pilaf, Parboiled for stuffed tomatoes & risotto and Basmati
Brown rice owes its characteristic brown color and especially its high nutritional value to the fact that it retains the shell of its fruit, since only the outer husk is removed from the primary rice grain. It is a natural source of edible (fiber), while it contributes to the proper functioning of the heart, due to the content of thiamine (B1).
READY IN 10 MINUTES
Parboiled for grainy pilaf and Basmati
Packed in an easy-to-open cardboard box that keeps the product in good condition until use.
PULSES
They are a key component of the traditional Mediterranean diet, but also an important source of vegetable proteins, according to modern nutritional needs. Agrino selects only the best varieties from Greece and the world and collects with care the most delicious pulses.
LENTILS
Greek fine Lentils and large Lentils. Rich in fibers, minerals and iron.
BEANS
Rich in vegetable proteins and vitamins B1 & B6.
GIANT BEANS - ELEPHANTS OF KASTORIA
Rich in vegetable proteins, fiber and minerals, the famous Agrino Giants of Kastoria, apart from being nutritious, stand out for their rich taste.
MAVROMMATIKA BEANS
Low in fat and sodium, Black-eyed Agrino makes healthy eating a pleasure.
GREEK FAVA
Rich in fiber, phosphorus and manganese, Fava Agrino, in addition to being nutritious, flavors every table with its delicate taste.
4 May 2023