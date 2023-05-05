Cyprus Trading : AGRINO products from Greece at ARGOSY

products from Greece at ARGOSY

Argosy Trading Ltd, a member of CTC Group, is pleased to announce its new partnership in the Cyprus market with the AGRINO brand. Since the beginning of April 2023, Argosy Trading Ltd has undertaken the promotion and distribution of the AGRINO brand in wide distribution stores all over Cyprus.

With a history that begins at Agrinio in Western Greece in 1955, AGRINO is one of the most well-known and successful brands in the Greek market, offering Greek rice, pulses and rice snacks of high quality and nutritional value. With a continuous upward trend and significant export activity, it has managed to win the first place in the basket of Greek consumers since the 1980s, while it has been in the Cyprus market since the late 90s. Consistently top quality and emphasis on innovation are the fundamental values of AGRINO's successful course, investing and constantly enhancing the dynamics of its products.

The AGRINO product range available in the Cyprus market includes:

RICE

Agrino supports the effort to develop local production by offering you and your family the most precious seeds of the Greek land. Discover a product for every use and preference and create infinite flavor combinations.

CLASSIC RICE

Parboiled, Blue Rose, Glaze and Caroline.

Greek Agrino rice stands out for its unique taste that is preserved unchanged in the characteristic upright packages with the window that allow you to distinguish the contents.

EXOTIC RICE

Basmati from India, Jasmine from Thailand and Wild Rice from Canada

Special flavors, genuine raw materials, unique recipes. The package consists of a composition with three materials (triplex), which are selected to trap the special aroma of rice and protect the product airtight.