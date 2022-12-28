Cyprus Trading : ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP 28.12.2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

The public companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc announce that the date of publication of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, scheduled to be made around the end of December 2022, and the subsequent publication of the half-yearly financial reports for the period ended 30 June 2021, are postponed for a few more weeks. The companies would like to inform shareholders and investors that the important accounting matters and handlings that were pending and caused this delay have now been completed and the public companies Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc are expected to announce their results around the last week of January 2023. Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc is expected to announce its results by the middle of February 2023.

Nicosia, 28 December 2022