Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTC   CY0002600613

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

(CTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-22
0.1550 EUR   -3.13%
01:32pCyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 28.12.2022
PU
11/01Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 31.10.2022
PU
06/01Cyprus Trading : ΑΝΝΟUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP 31.05.22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Trading : ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP 28.12.2022

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT

  • CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
  • ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC
  • WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

The public companies Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc announce that the date of publication of the audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, scheduled to be made around the end of December 2022, and the subsequent publication of the half-yearly financial reports for the period ended 30 June 2021, are postponed for a few more weeks. The companies would like to inform shareholders and investors that the important accounting matters and handlings that were pending and caused this delay have now been completed and the public companies Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc are expected to announce their results around the last week of January 2023. Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc is expected to announce its results by the middle of February 2023.

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

ERMES DEPARTMENT STORES PLC

WOOLWORTH (CYPRUS) PROPERTIES PLC

Nicosia, 28 December 2022

Disclaimer

Cyprus Trading Corporation plc published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
01:32pCyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 28.12.2022
PU
11/01Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 31.10.2022
PU
06/01Cyprus Trading : ΑΝΝΟUNCEMENT BY THE PUBLIC COMPANIES OF THE CTC GROUP..
PU
05/31Cyprus Trading : Announcement
PU
04/07Cyprus Trading : DISPERSION CTC - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022
PU
03/31Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of ctc group 31-03-22
PU
03/31Cyprus Trading : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements
PU
03/09Cyprus Trading : Appointment of new member
PU
03/08Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Appoints Antonis Ayiomamitis as Member Executive Non-Ind..
CI
02/18Cyprus Trading : Appointment of new member
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 327 M - -
Net income 2019 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 15,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Louca Group CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Demetris Demetriou Chairman
Stephos Stephanides Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicolas K. Siakolas Honorary Chairman
Chrysoula N. Shacola Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC0.00%15
WESFARMERS LIMITED-22.33%35 218
FIVE BELOW, INC.-13.88%9 891
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.32%8 355
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION42.97%7 973
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.6.80%4 083