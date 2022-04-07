Cyprus Trading : DISPERSION CTC - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022

APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
AS AT 31 MARCH 2022
|
A.
|
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Surveillance
[(Article 137(3)]
|
Total number of shares
|
Percentage of the total number of shares
|
1.
2.
2.1
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.6
2.7
2.8
2.9
3.
4.
5.
6.
6.1
7.
7.1
8.
8.1
9.
9.1
|
Chairman of the Board DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU Members of the Board (Names) ANTONIS AYIOMAMITIS ELENI SHACOLA CHRYSTALLENI SHACOLA CHRISTAKIS CHARALAMBOUS MENELAOS SHACOLAS NICOLAS KYPRIANOU SHACOLAS NICOLAS WILSON
STEFOS STEFANIDES GEORGE KOZAKOS General Manager Financial Manager GEORGE LOUKA
Head of Accounting Department Secretary
GEORGE MITSIDES
Auditors (names of partners/ employees) KPMG
Buy Back
CYPRUS TRADING COPPORATION PLC Employees Provident Funds
(Names of funds)
-
|
-
718
- - - - - - -
-
-
-
12,412
-
|
-
- - - - - - -
-
-
-
0.013
-
|
B.
|
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
|
B.1
|
N. K. SHACOLAS (HOLDINGS) LTD
|
81,152,396
|
87.03
|
|
TOTAL
|
81,165,526
|
87.043
|
|
C.
|
Company Employees
|
-
|
-
|
|
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
|
12,082,882
|
12.957
|
|
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
|
93,248,408
|
100%
|
Position
|
NAME - SURNAME
|
SIGNATURE
|
DATE
|
Chairman
|
DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU
|
Signed
|
31 MARCH 2022
|
Secretary
|
GEORGE MITSIDES
|
Signed
|
31 MARCH 2022
CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
|
A.
|
Market in which the securities of the company are listed
|
ALTERNATIVE MARKET
|
B.
B.1
B.2
B.3
B.4
B.5
B.6
|
Information:
|
Number of Persons
|
Number of Persons
|
Natural Persons Legal Persons Total (B1 + B2)
Members of the Board of Directors
iii. Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board
iv . Through persons acting in concert with every Member of the Board
Major shareholders over 5%
Total (B4 + B5)
|
5,909 330 -
………………………
-
………………………
-
………………………
1
…………………… ..
1
-
|
- - 6,239
-
-
-
-
-
2
|
C.
|
TOTAL (B3 - B6)
|
-
|
6,237
|
Position
|
NAME - SURNAME
|
SIGNATURE
|
DATE
|
Secretary
|
George Mitsides
|
(sgd)
|
31 MARCH 2022
