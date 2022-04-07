Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTC   CY0002600613

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

(CTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  08-22
0.1550 EUR   -3.13%
10:43aCYPRUS TRADING : DISPERSION CTC - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022
PU
03/31CYPRUS TRADING : Announcement by the public companies of ctc group 31-03-22
PU
03/31CYPRUS TRADING : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyprus Trading : DISPERSION CTC - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

AS AT 31 MARCH 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Surveillance

[(Article 137(3)]

Total number of shares

Percentage of the total number of shares

1.

2.

2.1

2.2

2.3

2.4

2.5

2.6

2.7

2.8

2.9

3.

4.

5.

6.

6.1

7.

7.1

8.

8.1

9.

9.1

Chairman of the Board DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU Members of the Board (Names) ANTONIS AYIOMAMITIS ELENI SHACOLA CHRYSTALLENI SHACOLA CHRISTAKIS CHARALAMBOUS MENELAOS SHACOLAS NICOLAS KYPRIANOU SHACOLAS NICOLAS WILSON

STEFOS STEFANIDES GEORGE KOZAKOS General Manager Financial Manager GEORGE LOUKA

Head of Accounting Department Secretary

GEORGE MITSIDES

Auditors (names of partners/ employees) KPMG

Buy Back

CYPRUS TRADING COPPORATION PLC Employees Provident Funds

(Names of funds)

-

-

718

- - - - - - -

-

-

-

12,412

-

-

- - - - - - -

-

-

-

0.013

-

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

N. K. SHACOLAS (HOLDINGS) LTD

81,152,396

87.03

TOTAL

81,165,526

87.043

C.

Company Employees

-

-

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

12,082,882

12.957

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

93,248,408

100%

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU

Signed

31 MARCH 2022

Secretary

GEORGE MITSIDES

Signed

31 MARCH 2022

CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

A.

Market in which the securities of the company are listed

ALTERNATIVE MARKET

B.

B.1

B.2

B.3

B.4

B.5

B.6

Information:

Number of Persons

Number of Persons

Natural Persons Legal Persons Total (B1 + B2)

Members of the Board of Directors

  • i. Directly

  • ii. Through persons who hold shares in their name, but for the account of every Member of the Board

iii. Through undertakings controlled by every Member of the Board

iv . Through persons acting in concert with every Member of the Board

Major shareholders over 5%

Total (B4 + B5)

5,909 330 -

………………………

-

………………………

-

………………………

1

…………………… ..

1

-

- - 6,239

-

-

-

-

-

2

C.

TOTAL (B3 - B6)

-

6,237

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Secretary

George Mitsides

(sgd)

31 MARCH 2022

Disclaimer

Cyprus Trading Corporation plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
10:43aCYPRUS TRADING : DISPERSION CTC - 31 ΜΑRCH 2022
PU
03/31CYPRUS TRADING : Announcement by the public companies of ctc group 31-03-22
PU
03/31CYPRUS TRADING : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements
PU
03/09CYPRUS TRADING : Appointment of new member
PU
03/08Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Appoints Antonis Ayiomamitis as Member Executive Non-Ind..
CI
02/18Cyprus Trading Corporation plc Appoints Nicholas Wilson as New Member
CI
02/18CYPRUS TRADING : Appointment of new member
PU
01/28CYPRUS TRADING : Publication of the Audited Financial Statements
PU
01/28CYPRUS TRADING : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 27-01-22
PU
01/07CYPRUS TRADING : Ctc - dispersion report 4th quarter 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 327 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2019 -12,3 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net Debt 2019 294 M 321 M 321 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marios N. Shacolas Executive Chairman, General Director & CEO
George Louca Group CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Stephos Stephanides Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Demetris Demetriou Non-Executive Director
Nicolas K. Siakolas Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC0.00%16
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION20.51%52 493
ITOCHU CORPORATION15.26%48 144
MITSUI & CO., LTD.15.51%40 689
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED26.42%31 263
SUMITOMO CORPORATION20.49%20 692