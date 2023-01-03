Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Cyprus
  CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    CTC   CY0002600613

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

(CTC)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-22
0.1550 EUR   -3.13%
Cyprus Trading : Report of dispersion of share capital of CTC - 31/12/2022
PU
2022Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 28.12.2022
PU
2022Cyprus Trading : Announcement by the public companies of the ctc group 31.10.2022
PU
Cyprus Trading : Report of dispersion of share capital of CTC - 31/12/2022

01/03/2023 | 08:18am EST
APPENDIX 13

CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

A.

Bodies of Administration - Management and

Total number of

Percentage of the total

Surveillance

shares

number of shares

[(Article 137(3)]

1. Chairman of the Board

DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU

-

2. Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

ANTONIS AYIOMAMITIS

718

-

2.2

ELENI SHACOLA

2.3

CHRYSTALLENI SHACOLA

-

-

2.4

CHRISTAKIS CHARALAMBOUS

-

-

2.5

MENELAOS SHACOLAS

-

-

2.6

NICOLAS KYPRIANOU SHACOLAS

-

-

2.7

NICOLAS WILSON

-

-

2.8

STEFOS STEFANIDES

-

-

2.9

GEORGE KOZAKOS

-

-

  1. General Manager
  2. Financial Manager

GEORGE LOUKA

-

-

5. Head of Accounting Department

6.

Secretary

-

-

6.1 GEORGE MITSIDES

7. Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

7.1 KPMG

-

-

8. Buy Back

8.1

CYPRUS TRADING COPPORATION PLC

12,412

0.013

9.

Employees Provident Funds

(Names of funds)

9.1

-

-

-

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

N. K. SHACOLAS (HOLDINGS) LTD

81,152,396

87.03

TOTAL

81,165,526

87.043

C.

Company Employees

-

-

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

12,082,882

12.957

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

93,248,408

100.00

1

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU

Signed

31 DECEMBER 2022

Secretary

GEORGE MITSIDES

Signed

31 DECEMBER 2022

2

CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC

A.

Market in which the securities of the

ALTERNATIVE MARKET

company are listed

B.

Information:

Number of Persons

Number of Persons

B.1

Natural Persons

5,917

-

B.2

Legal Persons

326

-

B.3

Total (B1 + B2)

-

6,243

B.4

Members of the Board of Directors

………………………

-

i. Directly

ii. Through persons who hold shares in

their name, but for the account of every

Member of the Board

-

-

………………………

iii. Through undertakings controlled by

-

-

every Member of the Board

………………………

1

-

iv . Through persons acting in concert with

every Member of the Board

……………………..

-

B.5

Major shareholders over 5%

1

B.6

Total (B4 + B5)

-

2

C.

TOTAL (B3 - B6)

-

6,241

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Secretary

George Mitsides

(sgd)

31 DECEMBER 2022

3

Disclaimer

Cyprus Trading Corporation plc published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
