Cyprus Trading : Report of dispersion of share capital of CTC - 31/12/2022
APPENDIX 13
CONCENTRATED STATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
A.
Bodies of Administration - Management and
Total number of
Percentage of the total
Surveillance
shares
number of shares
[(Article 137(3)]
1. Chairman of the Board
2. Members of the Board (Names)
2.1
ANTONIS AYIOMAMITIS
718
-
2.2
ELENI SHACOLA
2.3
CHRYSTALLENI SHACOLA
-
-
2.4
CHRISTAKIS CHARALAMBOUS
-
-
2.5
MENELAOS SHACOLAS
-
-
2.6
NICOLAS KYPRIANOU SHACOLAS
-
-
2.7
NICOLAS WILSON
-
-
2.8
STEFOS STEFANIDES
-
-
2.9
GEORGE KOZAKOS
-
-
General Manager
Financial Manager
5. Head of Accounting Department
6.1 GEORGE MITSIDES
7. Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
8. Buy Back
8.1
CYPRUS TRADING COPPORATION PLC
12,412
0.013
9.
Employees Provident Funds
(Names of funds)
9.1
-
-
-
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
N. K. SHACOLAS (HOLDINGS) LTD
81,152,396
87.03
TOTAL
81,165,526
87.043
C.
Company Employees
-
-
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
12,082,882
12.957
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
93,248,408
100.00
1
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
DEMETRIS DEMETRIOU
Signed
31 DECEMBER 2022
Secretary
GEORGE MITSIDES
Signed
31 DECEMBER 2022
2
CONCENTRATED ELEMENTS OF THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
A.
Market in which the securities of the
ALTERNATIVE MARKET
company are listed
B.
Information:
Number of Persons
Number of Persons
B.1
Natural Persons
5,917
-
B.2
Legal Persons
326
-
B.3
Total (B1 + B2)
-
6,243
B.4
Members of the Board of Directors
………………………
-
i. Directly
ii. Through persons who hold shares in
their name, but for the account of every
Member of the Board
-
-
………………………
iii. Through undertakings controlled by
-
-
every Member of the Board
………………………
1
-
iv . Through persons acting in concert with
every Member of the Board
……………………..
-
B.5
Major shareholders over 5%
1
B.6
Total (B4 + B5)
-
2
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Secretary
George Mitsides
(sgd)
31 DECEMBER 2022
3
Disclaimer
Cyprus Trading Corporation plc published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 13:17:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
Chart CYPRUS TRADING CORPORATION PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week