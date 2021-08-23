Cyrela Brazil Realty S A Empreendimentos e Participações : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A.
Empreendimentos e
Participações and Subsidiaries
Individual and Consolidated Interim
Financial Information for the Quarter
Ended June 30, 2021 and Report on
Review of Interim Financial Information
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and Management of
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Company"), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, included in the Interim Financial Information Form ‐ ITR, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet as at June 30, 2021 and the related statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three‐ and six‐month periods then ended, and of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six‐month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) ‐ Interim Financial Reporting and the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 ‐ Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ‐ IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ‐ CVM, applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information ‐ ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 ‐ Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual interim financial information included in the interim financial information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1), applicable to the preparation of ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Conclusion on the consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated interim financial information included in the interim financial information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Emphasis of matter
As described in note 2.1 to the individual and consolidated interim financial information, the individual and consolidated interim financial information, contained in the Interim Financial Information Form ‐ ITR, has been prepared in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the CVM. Accordingly, the determination of the accounting policy, adopted by the Company for the recognition of revenue from purchase and sale agreements of uncompleted real estate units on aspects related to transfer of control, abides by the Company's Management understanding on the application of technical pronouncement CPC 47, aligned with the understanding expressed by the CVM in Circular Letter CVM/SNC/SEP No. 02/2018. Our conclusion is not qualified in respect of this matter.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added ‐ DVA for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplemental information for international standard IAS 34 purposes, applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the CVM. These statements were subject to review procedures performed together with the review of the Interim Financial Information ‐ ITR to reach a conclusion on whether they were reconciled with the interim financial information and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria set forth by technical pronouncement CPC 09 ‐ Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 09 and consistently with the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Audit of corresponding figures for the prior year and period
The corresponding figures related to the individual and consolidated balance sheets as at
December 31, 2020 were previously audited by other independent auditors, who issued an unmodified report thereon dated March 16, 2021, and the individual and consolidated statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three‐ and six‐month periods ended June 30, 2020 and the statements of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2020 were previously reviewed by other independent auditors, who issued an unmodified report thereon dated August 13, 2020.
The corresponding figures related to the individual and consolidated DVA for the six‐month period ended June 30, 2020 were subject to the same review procedures by those independent auditors and, based on their review, those auditors issued a report stating that nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that the DVA has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
The accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.
São Paulo, August 12, 2021
DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
Tarcísio Luiz dos Santos
Auditores Independentes
Engagement Partner
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2021 - CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A.EMPREEND E PART
Contents
Company Information
Individual Financial Statements
Balance Sheet - Assets
Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Financial Statements
Comment on Performance
Opinions and Statements
Management's Statement on the Financial Statements
Management's Statement on the Independent Auditor's Report
