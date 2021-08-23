Cyrela Brazil Realty S A Empreendimentos e Participações : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and Management of

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Company"), identified as Parent and Consolidated, respectively, included in the Interim Financial Information Form ‐ ITR, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which comprises the balance sheet as at June 30, 2021 and the related statements of income and of comprehensive income for the three‐ and six‐month periods then ended, and of changes in equity and of cash flows for the six‐month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

Management is responsible for the preparation of the individual interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) ‐ Interim Financial Reporting and the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 ‐ Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ‐ IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards applicable to real estate development entities in Brazil, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ‐ CVM, applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information ‐ ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Review of Interim Financial Information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 ‐ Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual interim financial information included in the interim financial information referred to above is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1), applicable to the preparation of ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

