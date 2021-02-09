CYREN : Sika Group Chooses Cyren Inbox Security To Combat Microsoft 365 Phishing Attacks

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 /Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced that Sika Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals for industrial use, selected Cyren Inbox Security and has deployed the anti-phishing solution to 25,000 employees across its global operations.

With headquarters in Switzerland, Sika has a complex footprint with subsidiaries in more than 100 countries, including over 300 manufacturing facilities. After deploying Microsoft Office 365, Sika's global cyber defense team was concerned with the volume of phishing emails. The global security operation center (SOC) wanted visibility of phishing attacks across the enterprise, automated detection, response and remediation of incidents and the ability for users to scan and report suspicious emails.

Sika selected Cyren Inbox Security and deployed it as an add-on supplementary security solution, working in conjunction with Sika's secure email gateway and the native security inherent within Microsoft 365. Cyren Inbox Security (CIS) is a cloud application that integrates directly to Microsoft 365 and can be provisioned by an administrator in a matter of minutes. After a seamless onboarding of thousands of users in just a few clicks, Cyren Inbox Security gave Sika the anti-phishing capabilities it was looking for and provided effective mitigation of phishing threats across its global operations.

'For what we needed, Cyren fit the best in terms of capabilities and pricing,' explained Justas Narauskas, Manager of the Cyber Defense Team at Sika. 'It's like having a global 'search and destroy' team that knows exactly what to look for and how to remove it,' says Justas. 'With the automated detection and response capabilities of Cyren Inbox Security, our global SOC has become much more efficient and effective in neutralizing phishing attacks,' he explained.

'Sika is similar to many large distributed enterprises,' said Lior Kohavi, Cyren's Chief Strategy Officer. 'Despite migrating to Microsoft 365, they were still experiencing a serious phishing problem with hackers trying to steal credentials. The problem has only gotten worse with people working from home, and distributed IT organizations are struggling to track and remediate phishing incidents. It's costing big companies significant amounts of time and money.'

Cyren Inbox Security and optional Incident Response Service are available as annual subscriptions and work in conjunction with existing email security solutions, and do not require any changes to MX records. You can learn more and sign up for a free trial at https://www.cyren.com/inbox-security-free-trial.

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

