Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyren Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYRN   IL0010832371

CYREN LTD.

(CYRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:33:39 am EDT
2.305 USD   +2.44%
09:26aCYREN : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for Monday, May 16, 2022
PU
04/20CYREN : New Global Research Reveals that 90 Percent of Organizations Have Suffered One or More Successful Email Breaches in the Last 12 Months
PU
04/20CYREN : Office 365 Phishing, BEC, & Ransomware Survey Highlights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyren : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for Monday, May 16, 2022

05/02/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 16, 2022.

US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link:https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren05162022_en/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until May 30, 2022. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13729333 . An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3435
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

SOURCE:Cyren Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699494/Cyren-Schedules-First-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Release-for-Monday-May-16-2022

Disclaimer

Cyren Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 13:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYREN LTD.
09:26aCYREN : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for Monday, May 16, 2022
PU
04/20CYREN : New Global Research Reveals that 90 Percent of Organizations Have Suffered One or ..
PU
04/20CYREN : Office 365 Phishing, BEC, & Ransomware Survey Highlights
PU
04/12CYREN : Quintessential Brands Bottles Up Email Threats with Cyren Inbox Security
PU
04/07CYREN : IRS Scams 2022
PU
04/05CYREN : Announces Competitive Replacement Program to Assist Organizations in Need of Anti-..
PU
03/24CYREN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/24CYREN : Press Release of Cyren Ltd. Dated March 24, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Cyren Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/24Cyren Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 12,0 M 12,0 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart CYREN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cyren Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYREN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Michael Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Tarpey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Hamilton Chairman
Isaac Dvir Senior Vice President-Engineering
Boris Bogod Vice President-Global Cloud Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYREN LTD.-61.50%12
ADOBE INC.-30.17%187 086
WORKDAY INC.-24.34%51 882
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.46%49 757
AUTODESK, INC.-32.69%41 132
DATADOG, INC.-32.19%38 038