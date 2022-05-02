Cyren : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for Monday, May 16, 2022

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after U.S. markets close.
The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 16, 2022.
US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899
The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link:https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren05162022_en/en.
For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until May 30, 2022. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13729333 . An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.
About Cyren
More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.
