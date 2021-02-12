Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CYREN Ltd.    CYRN   IL0010832371

CYREN LTD.

(CYRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyren : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release for Monday February 22, 2021

02/12/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, February 22, 2021, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021.

US: 1-877-407-0312
Israel: 1-80-940-6247
International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren20210222/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until March 8, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13716472. An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by GlobalView, Cyren's global security cloud that identifies emerging threats on a global basis in real-time, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with threat detection services, threat intelligence and enterprise email security products for leading email providers, cybersecurity vendors, service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629509/Cyren-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Earnings-Release-for-Monday-February-22-2021

Disclaimer

Cyren Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYREN LTD.
07:15aCYREN : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release for Monday ..
PU
02/09CYREN : Sika Group Chooses Cyren Inbox Security To Combat Microsoft 365 Phishing..
PU
02/05CYREN : Short-lived Attacks with Excel4 Macro (XLM) Malware
PU
01/27CYREN : Announces Appointment of Kenneth Tarpey as Chief Financial Officer
PU
01/19CYREN : Inbox Security and Incident Response Service Expands Availability Throug..
PU
01/12CYREN : Phishing through the prism of graphic design
PU
01/06ANATOMY OF AN ATTACK :   Password-Protected Files Attached to Emails
PU
2020ANATOMY OF AN ATTACK : Evasive Zoom phishing campaign using multiple phishing te..
PU
2020PHISHING HOSTED ON HIGH ALEXA DOMAIN : another dangerous trick in Web
PU
2020CYREN : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36,9 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart CYREN LTD.
Duration : Period :
CYREN Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brett Michael Jackson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Tarpey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Hamilton Chairman
Richard Ford Chief Technology Officer
Boris Bogod Vice President-Global Cloud Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYREN LTD.19.42%75
ADOBE INC.-0.70%237 732
WORKDAY INC.15.18%66 464
AUTODESK, INC.-1.19%66 013
TWILIO INC.27.97%65 417
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.60%42 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ