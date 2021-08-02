Log in
    CYRN   IL0010832371

CYREN LTD.

(CYRN)
  Report
Cyren : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for Monday August 16, 2021

08/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 16, 2021, after U.S. markets close.

The company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 16, 2021.

US: 1-877-407-0312

Israel: 1-80-940-6247

International: 1-201-389-0899

The call will be simultaneously webcast live on the investor relations section of Cyren's website at http://ir.cyren.com, or by using the following link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyren_08162021/en.

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available until August 30, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is 1-877-660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is 1-201-612-7415. Callers will be prompted for replay conference ID number 13722129. An archived version of the replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://ir.cyren.com/events.

About Cyren
More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by GlobalView, Cyren's global security cloud that identifies emerging threats on a global basis in real-time, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with threat detection services, threat intelligence and enterprise email security products for leading email providers, cybersecurity vendors, service providers and enterprises. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:
Kenneth Tarpey, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3435
kenneth.tarpey@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren Ltd

Disclaimer

Cyren Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
