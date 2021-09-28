CyrusOne : Data center operator CyrusOne explores possible sale -sources

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc, a U.S. data
center operator with a market capitalization of about $9
billion, is exploring strategic alternatives that include a
potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The real estate investment trust is working with investment
bank Morgan Stanley to review its options after coming
under renewed pressure from some investors to address its
sluggish financial performance and heavy management turnover,
the sources said. The company's shares are off modestly since
January, compared with a 16% rise in the S&P 500 Index.
There is no certainty that CyrusOne's current deliberations
will result in any deal, the sources said, requesting anonymity
because the matter is confidential.
A spokesperson for CyrusOne did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A Morgan Stanley spokesperson declined to
comment.
Based in Dallas, CyrusOne operates more than 50 data centers
globally, seeking to capitalize on the cloud computing trend of
companies outsourcing some of their data management.
CyrusOne's total shareholder return has averaged 26.2% in
the last three years, underperforming each of its data center
peers and lagging the broader S&P 500 Index, which returned
61.1%.
Rival QTS Realty Trust for example, which was sold to
private equity firm Blackstone Inc for $10 billion this
year, returned 98% over the same period. Morgan Stanley, along
with Jefferies LLC, acted as financial advisers for QTS.
Infrastructure and real estate funds are expressing interest
in data center assets that can be valued more highly in the
private market than the public market, analysts said.
Speculation mounted in 2019 that CyrusOne was receiving
takeover interest from a number of firms, including KKR.
Talk of a potential deal went cold when CyrusOne's then-CEO,
Gary Wojtaszek, said on an earnings call in late 2019 that no
sale was being considered. Wojtaszek left in early 2020 and was
replaced by Tesh Durvasula, who was named interim CEO until
Bruce Duncan was appointed to the position in June 2020.
In July 2021, the company said that Duncan was out and that
David Ferdman had been tapped as interim CEO. Ferdman co-founded
the company and served as CEO from 2000 until 2011.
Activist hedge fund Jana Partners owned a 1.4% stake in
CyrusOne at the end of the second quarter, according to
shareholder data.
Founded by Barry Rosenstein, Jana has a history of quietly
pushing for change behind the scenes and some of its portfolio
companies, including Whole Foods Market, Pinnacle Foods and
Perspecta Inc were acquired. The firm did not respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Dan
Grebler)