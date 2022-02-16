CyrusOne : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings - Form 8-K 02/16/2022 | 05:34pm EST Send by mail :

DALLAS (February 16, 2022) - CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings.

Highlights Category 4Q'21 vs. 4Q'20 FY'21 vs. FY'20 Revenue $318.4 million 19% $1,205.7 million 17% Net (loss) income $(7.0) million n/m $25.3 million (39)% Adjusted EBITDA $148.4 million 9% $579.8 million 8% Normalized FFO $123.9 million 8% $494.4 million 8% Net (loss) income per diluted common share $(0.06) n/m $0.20 (43)% Normalized FFO per diluted common share $0.97 3% $3.99 2%

•Leased 101 megawatts ("MW") and 530,000 colocation square feet ("CSF") in the fourth quarter, totaling $104.3 million in annualized GAAP revenue, all quarterly company records •Backlog of approximately $177 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the fourth quarter •Settled forward sale agreements in the fourth quarter that were entered into in 2020 and 2021, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $190 million, which were used for general corporate purposes -The Company has approximately $113 million in remaining available forward equity •On November 15, 2021, the Company, KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne (the "Merger") -CyrusOne stockholders approved the Merger on February 1, 2022 •As previously announced, subsequent to the end of the quarter CyrusOne entered into a definitive agreement with DataBank Holdings Ltd. for the sale of the Company's four Houston data center assets -Total consideration for the transaction will be approximately $670 million, subject to a net working capital adjustment, with proceeds from the sale expected to fund future development projects -The third quarter 2021 annualized run-rate cash NOI represented by these properties, including the future first-year lease payments that will be made by CyrusOne, aggregate $34.8 million, implying a transaction cap rate of 5.19% "We closed out 2021 with the strongest leasing quarter in the history of the company, with demand driven primarily by hyperscale customers across our U.S. markets, and we are well positioned for continued growth with a company-record quarter-end backlog totaling more than $175 million in annualized revenue" said David Ferdman, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. "We are also excited to execute on our capital recycling initiative, further optimizing our portfolio as we redeploy capital into accretive developments across core markets with diverse hyperscale and enterprise demand in the U.S. and Europe."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue was $318.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $268.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 19%.The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 10% increase in occupied CSF and higher metered power reimbursements.

Net loss was $(7.0) million for the fourth quarter, compared to Net income of $19.0 million in the same period in 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter included $20.9 million in Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses associated with the pending Merger. Additionally, General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $5.8 million related to losses in Frankfurt, London, and Paris for settlements with subcontractors associated with the insolvency of a general contractor. These impacts were partially offset by a $12.4 million gain associated with a change in fair value on the undesignated portion of the Company's net investment hedge (compared to a $4.1 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2020) as well as a $3.2 million gain related to the sale of certain Texas fiber connectivity assets. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a $19.7 million gain on the Company's equity investment in GDS Holdings Limited. Net loss per diluted common share1 was $(0.06) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to Net income per diluted common share of $0.15 in the same period in 2020.

Net operating income ("NOI")2 was $178.3 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $158.1 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 13%. Adjusted EBITDA3 was $148.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $135.9 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 9%. 3

Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO")4 was $123.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $114.3 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 8%. Normalized FFO per diluted common share was $0.97 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.94 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 3%.

Leasing Activity

CyrusOne leased approximately 101 MW of power and 530,000 CSF in the fourth quarter, representing approximately $8.7 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges. The leasing for the quarter represents approximately $104.3 million in annualized GAAP revenue5, excluding estimates for pass-through power. The weighted average lease term of the new leases, based on square footage, is 83 months (6.9 years), and the weighted average remaining lease term of CyrusOne's portfolio is 52 months (taking into consideration the impact of the backlog). Recurring rent churn percentage6 for the fourth quarter was 0.3%, compared to 0.9% for the same period in 2020.

Percentage CSF Leased

In the fourth quarter, the Company completed construction on 48,000 CSF and 9 MW of power capacity across Northern Virginia and London. Percentage CSF leased7 as of the end of the fourth quarter was 86% for stabilized properties8 and 83% overall.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had gross asset value9 totaling approximately $9.6 billion, an increase of approximately 11% over gross asset value as of December 31, 2020. CyrusOne had $3.53 billion of long-term debt10, $346 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $1.39 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2021. Net debt10 was $3.34 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing approximately 22% of the Company's total enterprise value as of December 31, 2021 of $15.0 billion. This represented approximately 5.4x Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized (after further adjusting net debt to reflect the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements). Available liquidity11 was $1.85 billion as of December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company settled forward sale agreements entered into in 2020 and 2021, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $190 million, which were used for general corporate purposes. The Company has approximately $113 million in remaining available forward equity (no portion of these forward sale agreements has been settled as of February 16, 2022). As of December 31, 2021, there was approximately $513 million in remaining availability under the ATM equity program.

Dividend

On October 27, 2021, the Company announced a dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend was paid on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022.

Additionally, as permitted by the terms of Merger agreement, today the Company is announcing a dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 8, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2022. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the merger has not closed prior to the close of business on the record date.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding the Company's business, as further discussed within this press release. These financial measures, which include Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations per Diluted Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Operating Income, and Net Debt should not be construed as being more important than, or a substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables that accompany this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cyrusone.com.

Management uses FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Diluted Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and NOI, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the real estate investments trusts (REIT) industry, as supplemental performance measures. Management uses these measures as supplemental performance measures because, when compared period over period, they capture trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company also believes that, as widely recognized measures of the performance of REITs, these measures are used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. Other REITs may not calculate these measures in the same manner, and, as presented, they may not be comparable to others. Therefore, FFO, Normalized FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to Net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance. FFO, Normalized FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as measures of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. These measures also should not be used as supplements to or substitutes for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that Net Debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health.

1Net (loss) income per diluted common share is defined as Net (loss) income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the period, which were 127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 120.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. 2We use Net Operating Income ("NOI"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the REIT industry, as a supplemental performance measure. We use NOI as a supplemental performance measure because, when compared period over period, it captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating expenses. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, NOI is used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. We calculate NOI as Net (loss) income, adjusted for Sales and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Depreciation and amortization expenses, Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Interest expense, net, Gain on marketable equity investment, Loss on early extinguishment of debt, Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals, Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net, Other (expense) income and Income tax benefit. Amortization of deferred leasing costs is presented in Depreciation and amortization expenses, which is excluded from NOI. Sales and marketing expenses are not property-specific, rather these expenses support our entire portfolio. As a result, we have excluded these Sales and marketing expenses from our NOI calculation, consistent with the treatment of General and administrative expenses, which also support our entire portfolio. Because the calculation of NOI excludes various expenses, the utility of NOI as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate NOI in the same manner. Accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to others. Therefore, NOI should be considered only as a supplement to Net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends and make distributions. NOI also should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. 3Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Net (loss) income as defined by GAAP adjusted for Interest expense, net; Income tax (benefit) expense; Depreciation and amortization expenses; Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals; Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses; Legal claim costs; Stock-based compensation expense; Cash severance and management transition costs; Severance-related stock compensation costs; Loss on early extinguishment of debt; Gain on marketable equity investment; Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net and Other expense (income). Other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Accordingly, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to others. 5 4We use funds from operations ("FFO") and normalized funds from operations ("Normalized FFO"), which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. We use FFO and Normalized FFO as supplemental performance measures because, when compared period over period, they capture trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as widely recognized measures of the performance of REITs, FFO and Normalized FFO are used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. We calculate FFO as Net (loss) income computed in accordance with GAAP before Real estate depreciation and amortization and Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals. While it is consistent with the definition of FFO promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), our computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other REITs. Accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to others. We calculate Normalized FFO as FFO adjusted for Loss on early extinguishment of debt; Gain on marketable equity investment; Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net; New accounting standards and regulatory compliance and the related system implementation costs; Amortization of tradenames; Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses; Cash severance and management transition costs; Severance-related stock compensation costs; and Legal claim costs. We believe our Normalized FFO calculation provides a comparable measure between different periods. Other REITs may not calculate Normalized FFO in the same manner. Accordingly, our Normalized FFO may not be comparable to others. In addition, because FFO and Normalized FFO exclude Real estate depreciation and amortization, and capture neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or from market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of FFO and Normalized FFO as measures of our performance is limited. Therefore, FFO and Normalized FFO should be considered only as supplements to Net (loss) income presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance. FFO and Normalized FFO should not be used as measures of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. FFO and Normalized FFO also should not be used as supplements to or substitutes for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. 5Annualized GAAP revenue is equal to monthly recurring rent, defined as average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease plus the monthly impact of installation charges, multiplied by 12. It can be shown both inclusive and exclusive of the Company's estimate of customer reimbursements for metered power. 6Recurring rent churn percentage is calculated as any reduction in recurring rent due to customer terminations, service reductions or net pricing decreases as a percentage of rent at the beginning of the period, excluding any impact from metered power reimbursements or other usage-based billing. 7Percentage CSF leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. Percentage CSF leased differs from percentage CSF occupied presented in the Data Center Portfolio table because the leased rate includes CSF for signed leases that have not commenced billing. 8Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. 9Gross asset value is defined as total assets plus accumulated depreciation. 10Long-term debt and net debt exclude adjustments for deferred financing costs and bond discounts / premiums. Net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The Company defines net debt as long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, offset by cash and cash equivalents. 11Liquidity is calculated as cash, cash equivalents, and temporary cash investments on hand, plus the undrawn capacity on CyrusOne's revolving credit facility, plus the pro forma impact of the net proceeds from the settlement of the forward sale agreements. In addition, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, we have agreed to various specific restrictions relating to the conduct of our business between the date of the Merger Agreement and the time at which the Merger becomes effective, including but not limited to, agreeing to not to (i) issue or sell shares of our capital stock, partnership interests or other equity or voting interests, (ii) issue or sell any debt securities or warrants or other rights to acquire any debt securities of us and our wholly owned subsidiaries and (iii) incur or assume any indebtedness, in each case subject to the terms of the Merger Agreements and any exceptions set forth therein.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

# # #

Investor Relations Michael Schafer Senior Vice President, Finance 972-350-0060 investorrelations@cyrusone.com 7

CyrusOne Inc. Summary of Financial Data (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months December 31, September 30, December 31, Growth % 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Revenue $ 318.4 $ 304.1 $ 268.4 19 % Net operating income 178.3 170.7 158.1 13 % Net (loss) income (7.0) 6.7 19.0 n/m Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined 115.3 132.3 135.1 (15) % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") 123.9 127.2 114.3 8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted for Normalized FFO 127.9 124.3 120.6 6 % Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.06) $ 0.05 $ 0.15 n/m Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.06) $ 0.05 $ 0.15 n/m Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 0.97 $ 1.02 $ 0.94 3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 148.4 $ 149.2 $ 135.9 9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 46.6 % 49.1 % 50.6 % (4.0) pts

As of December 31, September 30, December 31, Growth % 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Balance Sheet Data Gross investment in real estate $ 7,762.0 $ 7,635.4 $ 7,033.4 10 % Accumulated depreciation (2,184.1) (2,080.4) (1,767.9) 24 % Total investment in real estate, net 5,577.9 5,555.0 5,265.5 6 % Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 456.4 271.4 28 % Market value of common equity 11,623.6 9,824.4 8,810.4 32 % Long-term debt 3,534.4 3,559.0 3,446.1 3 % Net debt 3,345.0 3,259.8 3,203.8 4 % Total enterprise value 14,968.6 13,084.2 12,014.2 25 % Net debt to LQA Adjusted EBITDA(a) 5.4x 5.0x 5.0x 0.4x Dividend Activity Dividends per share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 2 % Portfolio Statistics Data centers 55 56 53 4 % Stabilized CSF (000) 4,833 4,789 4,398 10 % Stabilized CSF % leased 86 % 86 % 87 % (1) pts Total CSF (000) 5,094 5,050 4,665 9 % Total CSF % leased 83 % 84 % 84 % (1) pts Total GSF (000) 8,646 8,601 8,038 8 %

(a) Adjusted to reflect the pro forma impact of the net proceeds from the settlement of the forward sale agreements.

9

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Revenue(a) $ 318.4 $ 268.4 $ 50.0 19 % $ 1,205.7 $ 1,033.5 $ 172.2 17 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 140.1 110.3 29.8 27 % 531.1 411.6 119.5 29 % Sales and marketing 3.8 5.3 (1.5) (28) % 14.9 18.3 (3.4) (19) % General and administrative 31.5 22.4 9.1 41 % 101.9 99.3 2.6 3 % Depreciation and amortization 126.6 118.5 8.1 7 % 499.2 449.4 49.8 11 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 20.9 1.5 19.4 n/m 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.7) - (2.7) n/m (2.0) 11.1 (13.1) n/m Total operating expenses 320.2 258.0 258.0 24 % 1,166.4 993.4 173.0 17 % Operating (loss) income (1.8) 10.4 (208.0) n/m 39.3 40.1 (0.8) (2) % Interest expense, net (17.4) (14.5) (2.9) 20 % (64.6) (57.7) (6.9) 12 % Gain on marketable equity investment - 19.7 (19.7) (100) % 2.4 89.5 (87.1) (97) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - n/m - (6.5) 6.5 (100) % Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses), net 12.4 4.1 8.3 n/m 43.6 (27.6) 71.2 n/m Other expense (0.2) - (0.2) n/m (0.3) - (0.3) n/m Net (loss) income before income taxes (7.0) 19.7 (222.5) n/m 20.4 37.8 (17.4) (46) % Income tax (expense) benefit - (0.7) 0.7 (100) % 4.9 3.6 1.3 36 % Net (loss) income $ (7.0) $ 19.0 $ (26.0) n/m $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1) (39) % Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.06) $ 0.15 $ (0.21) n/m $ 0.20 $ 0.35 $ (0.15) (43) % Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.06) $ 0.15 $ (0.21) n/m $ 0.20 $ 0.35 $ (0.15) (43) % (a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $70.4 million and $44.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and includes metered power reimbursements of $259.0 million and $161.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

10

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 210.5 $ 208.8 $ 1.7 1 % Buildings and improvements 2,344.0 2,035.2 308.8 15 % Equipment 4,140.3 3,538.9 601.4 17 % Gross operating real estate 6,694.8 5,782.9 911.9 16 % Less accumulated depreciation (2,184.1) (1,767.9) (416.2) 24 % Net operating real estate 4,510.7 4,015.0 495.7 12 % Construction in progress, including land under development 765.9 982.2 (216.3) (22) % Land held for future development 301.3 268.3 33.0 12 % Total investment in real estate, net 5,577.9 5,265.5 312.4 6 % Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 271.4 74.9 28 % Rent and other receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.4 and $3.5 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 420.4 334.2 86.2 26 % Restricted cash 1.3 1.5 (0.2) (13) % Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 143.7 211.4 (67.7) (32) % Equity investments 30.3 67.1 (36.8) (55) % Goodwill 455.1 455.1 - - % Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $280.1 and $249.3 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 124.8 157.8 (33.0) (21) % Other assets 352.2 133.4 218.8 n/m Total assets $ 7,452.0 $ 6,897.4 $ 554.6 8 % Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,492.9 $ 3,409.0 $ 83.9 2 % Finance lease liabilities 156.9 29.1 127.8 n/m Operating lease liabilities 178.8 249.1 (70.3) (28) % Construction costs payable 129.7 133.0 (3.3) (2) % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192.8 151.3 41.5 27 % Dividends payable 68.1 63.3 4.8 8 % Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 235.0 174.1 60.9 35 % Deferred tax liability 39.8 53.0 (13.2) (25) % Other liabilities 34.3 77.3 (43.0) (56) % Total liabilities 4,528.3 4,339.2 189.1 4 % Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/m Common stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 129,554,609 and 120,442,521 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1.3 1.2 0.1 8 % Additional paid in capital 4,145.1 3,537.3 607.8 17 % Accumulated deficit (1,200.1) (966.6) (233.5) 24 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.6) (13.7) (8.9) 65 % Total stockholders' equity 2,923.7 2,558.2 365.5 14 % Total liabilities and equity $ 7,452.0 $ 6,897.4 $ 554.6 8 %

11

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended: December 31 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Revenue(a) $ 318.4 $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 298.6 $ 268.4 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 140.1 133.4 121.8 135.8 110.3 Sales and marketing 3.8 3.6 3.7 3.8 5.3 General and administrative 31.5 30.8 16.6 23.0 22.4 Depreciation and amortization 126.6 127.5 123.7 121.4 118.5 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 20.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.7) 0.1 0.1 0.5 - Total operating expenses 320.2 295.6 266.0 284.6 258.0 Operating (loss) income (1.8) 8.5 18.6 14.0 10.4 Interest expense, net (17.4) (17.3) (14.8) (15.1) (14.5) Gain on marketable equity investment - - - 2.4 19.7 Foreign currency and derivative gains, net 12.4 14.4 1.4 15.4 4.1 Other (expense) income (0.2) 0.1 (0.1) (0.1) - Net (loss) income before income taxes (7.0) 5.7 5.1 16.6 19.7 Income tax benefit (expense) - 1.0 2.3 1.6 (0.7) Net (loss) income $ (7.0) $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.06) $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.06) $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

(a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $70.4 million, $62.5 million, $53.0 million, $73.1 million and $44.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

12

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 210.5 $ 211.6 $ 212.8 $ 207.3 $ 208.8 Buildings and improvements 2,344.0 2,336.3 2,253.8 2,046.6 2,035.2 Equipment 4,140.3 4,064.7 3,869.0 3,596.5 3,538.9 Gross operating real estate 6,694.8 6,612.6 6,335.6 5,850.4 5,782.9 Less accumulated depreciation (2,184.1) (2,080.4) (1,977.8) (1,867.5) (1,767.9) Net operating real estate 4,510.7 4,532.2 4,357.8 3,982.9 4,015.0 Construction in progress, including land under development 765.9 729.8 917.3 1,053.3 982.2 Land held for future development 301.3 293.0 265.9 262.3 268.3 Total investment in real estate, net 5,577.9 5,555.0 5,541.0 5,298.5 5,265.5 Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 456.4 369.7 240.9 271.4 Rent and other receivables, net 420.4 409.2 409.4 389.8 334.2 Restricted cash 1.3 24.3 24.8 1.4 1.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 143.7 148.5 155.0 239.7 211.4 Equity investments 30.3 30.3 30.0 22.9 67.1 Goodwill 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 Intangible assets, net 124.8 132.7 141.2 149.2 157.8 Other assets 352.2 128.0 115.0 114.3 133.4 Total assets $ 7,452.0 $ 7,339.5 $ 7,241.2 $ 6,911.8 $ 6,897.4 Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,492.9 $ 3,515.1 $ 3,541.6 $ 3,337.4 $ 3,409.0 Finance lease liabilities 156.9 157.2 162.8 28.6 29.1 Operating lease liabilities 178.8 183.9 190.5 277.9 249.1 Construction costs payable 129.7 104.6 157.7 137.5 133.0 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192.8 192.1 147.7 168.9 151.3 Dividends payable 68.1 66.3 63.6 62.0 63.3 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 235.0 227.9 217.1 183.2 174.1 Deferred tax liability 39.8 41.9 45.3 48.2 53.0 Other liabilities 34.3 45.0 58.3 53.3 77.3 Total liabilities 4,528.3 4,534.0 4,584.6 4,297.0 4,339.2 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 129,554,609 and 120,442,521 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 Additional paid in capital 4,145.1 3,952.7 3,731.3 3,628.6 3,537.3 Accumulated deficit (1,200.1) (1,125.3) (1,066.1) (1,010.2) (966.6) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22.6) (23.2) (9.8) (4.8) (13.7) Total stockholders' equity 2,923.7 2,805.5 2,656.6 2,614.8 2,558.2 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,452.0 $ 7,339.5 $ 7,241.2 $ 6,911.8 $ 6,897.4

13

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (7.0) $ 19.0 Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to Net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 499.2 449.4 126.6 118.5 (Recovery)/provision for bad debt expense (1.5) 1.7 (0.5) 1.4 Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4) (89.5) - (19.7) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (43.6) 27.6 (12.4) (4.1) Proceeds from swap terminations - 2.9 - - Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.0) 11.1 (2.7) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 6.5 - - Interest expense amortization, net 7.8 6.8 2.1 1.6 Stock-based compensation expense 22.6 18.4 5.4 4.7 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (9.0) (6.9) (1.0) 0.2 Operating lease cost 20.8 20.4 5.5 5.4 Other expense (income) 0.2 0.1 0.4 (0.5) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Rent and other receivables, net and other assets (111.8) (58.0) (21.2) (28.9) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 33.8 39.0 (9.1) 17.0 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 62.5 8.8 8.2 6.5 Operating lease liabilities (24.3) (23.4) (6.1) (6.7) Net cash provided by operating activities 477.6 456.3 88.2 114.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in real estate (727.0) (910.5) (146.8) (218.3) Deposits for contract obligations (193.4) - (193.4) - Proceeds from sale of equity investments 46.6 144.1 - 112.3 Equity investments (7.4) (6.5) - - Proceeds from the sale of real estate assets 5.6 0.5 1.2 0.2 Net cash used in investing activities (875.6) (772.4) (339.0) (105.8) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net 597.7 325.7 189.8 (0.2) Dividends paid (253.9) (236.2) (66.0) (61.5) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 173.4 763.7 - 168.2 Repayments of revolving credit facility (610.5) (966.1) - 0.6 Proceeds from Euro bond 603.1 553.5 - (7.7) Proceeds from unsecured term loan - 1,100.0 - - Repayments of unsecured term loan - (1,400.0) - - Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 395.2 - - Payment of deferred financing costs (5.1) (16.4) (0.1) (1.3) Payments on finance lease liabilities (4.4) (3.5) (0.9) (1.5) Tax payment upon exercise of equity awards (12.4) (8.7) (2.8) (0.1) Net cash provided by financing activities 487.9 507.2 120.0 96.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15.2) 4.1 (2.3) 9.9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 74.7 195.2 (133.1) 115.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 272.9 77.7 480.7 157.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 347.6 $ 272.9 $ 347.6 $ 272.9 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, including amounts capitalized of $20.0 million and $22.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively $ 73.6 $ 62.4 $ 27.8 $ 26.1 Cash paid for income taxes 4.5 3.7 0.5 0.5 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Construction costs payable 129.7 133.0 129.7 133.0 Dividends payable 68.1 63.3 68.1 63.3 14

CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Net (loss) income $ (7.0) $ 19.0 $ (26.0) n/m $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1) (39) % Sales and marketing expenses 3.8 5.3 (1.5) (28) % 14.9 18.3 (3.4) (19) % General and administrative expenses 31.5 22.4 9.1 41 % 101.9 99.3 2.6 3 % Depreciation and amortization expenses 126.6 118.5 8.1 7 % 499.2 449.4 49.8 11 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 20.9 1.5 19.4 n/m 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m Interest expense, net 17.4 14.5 2.9 20 % 64.6 57.7 6.9 12 % Gain on marketable equity investment - (19.7) 19.7 (100) % (2.4) (89.5) 87.1 (97) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - n/m - 6.5 (6.5) (100) % Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.7) - (2.7) n/m (2.0) 11.1 (13.1) n/m Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (12.4) (4.1) (8.3) n/m (43.6) 27.6 (71.2) n/m Other expense 0.2 - 0.2 n/m 0.3 - 0.3 n/m Income tax expense (benefit) - 0.7 (0.7) (100) % (4.9) (3.6) (1.3) 36 % Net Operating Income $ 178.3 $ 158.1 $ 20.2 13 % $ 674.6 $ 621.9 $ 52.7 8 %

CyrusOne Inc. Net Operating Income and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, Change December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Net Operating Income Revenue $ 1,205.7 $ 1,033.5 $ 172.2 17% $ 318.4 $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 298.6 $ 268.4 Property operating expenses 531.1 411.6 119.5 29% 140.1 133.4 121.8 135.8 110.3 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 674.6 $ 621.9 $ 52.7 8% $ 178.3 $ 170.7 $ 162.8 $ 162.8 $ 158.1 NOI as a % of Revenue 56.0 % 60.2 % 56.0 % 56.1 % 57.2 % 54.5 % 58.9 % Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1) (39)% $ (7.0) $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 Interest expense, net 64.6 57.7 6.9 12% 17.4 17.3 14.8 15.1 14.5 Income tax (benefit) expense (4.9) (3.6) (1.3) 36% - (1.0) (2.3) (1.6) 0.7 Depreciation and amortization expenses 499.2 449.4 49.8 11% 126.6 127.5 123.7 121.4 118.5 Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals (2.0) 11.1 (13.1) n/m (2.7) 0.1 0.1 0.5 - EBITDA (Nareit definition)(a) $ 582.2 $ 556.0 $ 26.2 5% $ 134.3 $ 150.6 $ 143.7 $ 153.6 $ 152.7 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m 20.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 Legal claim (gain) costs (4.9) 0.3 (5.2) n/m - - (4.9) - - Stock-based compensation expense 18.1 15.5 2.6 17% 5.4 4.0 4.3 4.4 4.4 Cash severance and management transition costs 4.3 14.1 (9.8) (70)% - 4.4 - (0.1) 0.9 Severance-related stock compensation costs 4.5 2.9 1.6 55% - 4.5 - - 0.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 6.5 (6.5) (100)% - - - - - Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4) (89.5) 87.1 (97)% - - - (2.4) (19.7) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (43.6) 27.6 (71.2) n/m (12.4) (14.4) (1.4) (15.4) (4.1) Other expense (income) 0.3 - 0.3 n/m 0.2 (0.1) 0.1 0.1 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 579.8 $ 537.1 $ 42.7 8% $ 148.4 $ 149.2 $ 141.9 $ 140.3 $ 135.9 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 48.1 % 52.0 % 46.6 % 49.1 % 49.9 % 47.0 % 50.6 % (a)We calculate Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) as GAAP Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, net, Income tax (benefit) expense, Depreciation and amortization expenses and Impairment losses and loss (gain) on asset disposals. While it is consistent with the definition of EBITDAre promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), our computation of EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDAre used by other REITs. Accordingly, our EBITDAre may not be comparable to others. 15

CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Normalized FFO (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, Change December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Normalized FFO: Net income (loss) $ 25.3 $ 41.4 $ (16.1) (39) % $ (7.0) $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 Real estate depreciation and amortization 491.0 440.1 50.9 12 % 125.0 125.5 121.5 119.0 116.1 Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals, net (2.0) 11.1 (13.1) n/m (2.7) 0.1 0.1 0.5 - Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined $ 514.3 $ 492.6 $ 21.7 4 % $ 115.3 $ 132.3 $ 129.0 $ 137.7 $ 135.1 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 6.5 (6.5) (100) % - - - - - Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4) (89.5) 87.1 (97) % - - - (2.4) (19.7) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (43.6) 27.6 (71.2) n/m (12.4) (14.4) (1.4) (15.4) (4.1) Amortization of tradenames 0.9 1.2 (0.3) (25) % 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 21.3 3.7 17.6 n/m 20.9 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 Cash severance and management transition costs 4.3 14.1 (9.8) (70) % - 4.4 - (0.1) 0.9 Severance-related stock compensation costs 4.5 2.9 1.6 55 % - 4.5 - - 0.2 Legal claim (gain) costs (4.9) 0.3 (5.2) n/m - - (4.9) - - Normalized Funds from Operations (Normalized FFO) $ 494.4 $ 459.4 $ 35.0 8 % $ 123.9 $ 127.2 $ 123.1 $ 120.2 $ 114.3 Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 3.99 $ 3.90 $ 0.09 2 % $ 0.97 $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 123.9 117.6 6.3 5 % 127.9 124.3 122.7 120.5 120.6 Additional Information: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond premium / discount 7.8 6.8 1.0 15 % 2.1 2.2 1.9 1.6 1.6 Stock-based compensation expense 18.1 15.5 2.6 17 % 5.4 4.0 4.3 4.4 4.4 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 7.3 8.1 (0.8) (10) % 1.6 1.7 1.8 2.2 2.0 Straight line rent adjustments(a) (5.4) (15.0) 9.6 (64) % 1.2 (4.6) (3.2) 1.2 (8.0) Straight line rental expense adjustments 0.7 (0.5) 1.2 n/m - (0.1) 0.6 0.2 0.1 Above and below market rent amortization (0.3) (0.3) - - % (0.1) (0.1) - (0.1) (0.1) Deferred tax benefit (9.0) (7.1) (1.9) 27 % (1.0) (2.1) (3.3) (2.6) (0.2) Deferred revenue, primarily installation revenue(b) 59.2 2.6 56.6 n/m 5.9 29.4 15.1 8.8 2.3 Leasing commissions (22.0) (15.2) (6.8) 45 % (8.5) (4.5) (5.1) (3.9) (4.3) Recurring capital expenditures (24.4) (13.8) (10.6) 77 % (10.7) (7.2) (3.9) (2.6) (0.8)

(a)Straight line rent adjustments: Represents the difference between revenue recognized on a straight line basis under GAAP over the term of the lease compared to the contractual rental payments. Lease agreements typically include payments that escalate over the term of the contract or, to a lesser extent, a ramp period.

(b)Deferred revenue, primarily installation revenue: Represents payments received from customers in excess of revenue recognized under GAAP. This primarily relates to specific customer-requested buildouts that CyrusOne does not include in its basic data center design. The company charges customers up front for these buildouts rather than incorporating into rent and billing them over time. The cash payments for these buildouts are non-recurring, and may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, but revenue is amortized over the life of the lease. 16

CyrusOne Inc. Market Capitalization Summary, Reconciliation of Net Debt and Interest Summary (Unaudited) Market Capitalization (as of December 31, 2021) (dollars in millions) Shares or

Equivalents

Outstanding Market Price

as of

December 31, 2021 Market Value

Equivalents

(in millions) Common shares 129,554,609 $ 89.72 $ 11,623.6 Net Debt 3,345.0 Total Enterprise Value (TEV) $ 14,968.6 Reconciliation of Net Debt December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Long-term debt(a) $ 3,534.4 $ 3,559.0 $ 3,446.1 Finance lease liabilities 156.9 157.2 29.1 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (346.3) (456.4) (271.4) Net Debt $ 3,345.0 $ 3,259.8 $ 3,203.8 (a) Excludes adjustment for deferred financing costs and unamortized bond discounts.

Interest Summary Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, % Change (dollars in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Interest expense and fees, net $ 19.7 $ 19.9 $ 18.5 6 % Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond premium / discount 2.1 2.2 1.6 31 % Capitalized interest (4.4) (4.8) (5.6) (21) % Total interest expense, net $ 17.4 $ 17.3 $ 14.5 20 %

17

CyrusOne Inc. Debt Schedule and Debt Covenants (Unaudited)

Debt Schedule (as of December 31, 2021) (dollars in millions) Long-term debt: Amount Interest Rate Maturity Date Revolving credit facility - USD(a) - USD LIBOR + 100 bps March 2025(b) Term loan(c) 800.0 USD LIBOR + 120 bps(d) March 2025(e) 2.900% USD senior notes due 2024 600.0 2.900% November 2024 1.450% EUR senior notes due 2027(f) 567.2 1.450% January 2027 1.125% EUR senior notes due 2028(f) 567.2 1.125% May 2028 3.450% USD senior notes due 2029 600.0 3.450% November 2029 2.150% USD senior notes due 2030 400.0 2.150% November 2030 Total long-term debt(g) $ 3,534.4 2.04%(h) Weighted average term of debt(b)(e): 5.4 years (a)Revolving credit facility includes 0.20% facility fee on entire revolving credit facility commitment of $1.4 billion. (b)Assuming exercise of 12-month extension option. (c)$500 million of $800 million synthetically converted into €451 million pursuant to a USD-EUR cross currency swap; $300 million swapped pursuant to USD floating to fixed interest rate swap. (d)Interest rate as of December 31, 2021: 1.31%; weighted average interest rate pursuant to swaps: 1.34%. (e)Assumes exercise of two 12-month extension options on $100 million tranche. (f)Amount outstanding is USD-equivalent of €500 million. (g)Excludes adjustment for deferred financing costs and unamortized bond discounts. (h)Weighted average interest rate calculated using interest rate on swapped amount.

Debt Covenants - Senior Notes (as of December 31, 2021) Ratios Requirement December 31, 2021 Total Outstanding Indebtedness to Total Assets ≤ 60% 42% Secured Indebtedness to Total Assets ≤ 40% 2% Consolidated EBITDA to Interest Expense ≥ 1.50x 6.81x Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Indebtedness ≥ 150% 243%

18

CyrusOne Inc. Colocation Square Footage (CSF) and CSF Leased (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Market Colocation Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF Leased(b) Colocation Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF Leased(b) Colocation Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF Leased(b) Northern Virginia 1,308 89 % 1,268 92 % 1,166 93 % Phoenix 643 97 % 643 97 % 581 95 % Dallas 621 70 % 621 70 % 621 70 % San Antonio 434 97 % 434 97 % 434 97 % Cincinnati 405 69 % 405 68 % 402 71 % New York Metro 349 68 % 349 68 % 290 79 % Houston 308 51 % 308 51 % 308 62 % Chicago 203 81 % 203 81 % 203 79 % Austin 106 68 % 106 68 % 106 76 % Raleigh-Durham 94 100 % 94 100 % 94 94 % Council Bluffs, Iowa 42 15 % 42 15 % 42 15 % Total - Domestic 4,512 81 % 4,472 82 % 4,246 83 % Frankfurt 268 99 % 268 99 % 229 99 % London 175 100 % 167 99 % 148 83 % Dublin 76 100 % 76 100 % - - % Amsterdam 39 100 % 39 100 % 39 100 % Paris 26 100 % 26 100 % - - % Singapore - - % 3 20 % 3 20 % Total - International 582 100 % 578 99 % 419 93 % Total - Portfolio 5,094 83 % 5,050 84 % 4,665 84 % Stabilized Properties(c) 4,833 86 % 4,789 86 % 4,398 87 %

(a)CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. May not sum to total due to rounding. (b)CSF Leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. (c)Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased.

19

CyrusOne Inc. - Data Center Portfolio As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Gross Square Feet (GSF)(a) Powered Shell Avail. for Future Development (GSF)(k) (000) Available Critical Load Capacity (MW)(l) Stabilized Properties(b) Metro

Area Annualized Rent(c) ($000) Colocation Space (CSF)(d) (000) CSF Occupied(e) CSF Leased(f) Office & Other(g) (000) Office & Other Occupied(h) Supporting Infrastructure(i) (000) Total(j) (000) Dallas - Carrollton Dallas $ 97,792 428 77 % 77 % 83 47 % 133 644 - 60 Northern Virginia - Sterling V Northern Virginia 73,518 383 99 % 99 % 11 100 % 145 539 231 69 Northern Virginia - Sterling VI Northern Virginia 66,641 272 100 % 100 % 35 - % - 307 - 57 Frankfurt II Frankfurt 52,169 90 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 72 171 10 35 Frankfurt III Frankfurt 48,541 124 100 % 100 % 19 100 % 115 258 - 44 Somerset I New York Metro 43,880 169 91 % 91 % 27 100 % 149 344 28 25 Northern Virginia - Sterling II Northern Virginia 43,520 159 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 55 223 - 30 San Antonio III San Antonio 34,707 132 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 43 184 - 24 London II* London 30,796 81 100 % 100 % 10 100 % 94 184 - 28 Phoenix - Chandler VI Phoenix 30,170 148 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 32 187 59 24 Chicago - Aurora I Chicago 29,515 113 98 % 98 % 34 100 % 223 371 27 52 Frankfurt I Frankfurt 27,937 53 97 % 97 % 8 91 % 57 118 - 18 Dallas - Lewisville* Dallas 27,127 114 74 % 79 % 11 57 % 54 180 - 21 Cincinnati - North Cincinnati Cincinnati 26,980 68 100 % 100 % 45 80 % 53 166 59 14 Phoenix - Chandler V Phoenix 26,018 143 95 % 99 % 2 97 % 25 170 13 27 Cincinnati - 7th Street*** Cincinnati 24,546 197 47 % 47 % 6 68 % 175 378 46 17 Totowa - Madison** New York Metro 23,612 51 74 % 74 % 22 89 % 59 133 - 12 Phoenix - Chandler I Phoenix 22,312 74 99 % 99 % 35 11 % 39 147 31 12 Austin III Austin 21,809 62 59 % 59 % 15 96 % 21 98 67 11 Raleigh-Durham I Raleigh-Durham 21,223 94 100 % 100 % 16 100 % 82 192 235 14 Phoenix - Chandler II Phoenix 21,078 74 100 % 100 % 6 53 % 26 105 - 12 Houston - Houston West II Houston 20,743 80 67 % 67 % 4 97 % 55 139 11 12 London I* London 20,117 46 100 % 100 % 12 56 % 58 115 - 17 Northern Virginia - Sterling III Northern Virginia 19,913 79 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 34 120 - 15 San Antonio I San Antonio 19,665 44 98 % 98 % 6 83 % 46 96 11 12 Phoenix - Chandler III Phoenix 19,400 68 100 % 100 % 2 - % 30 101 - 18 Northern Virginia - Sterling IV Northern Virginia 18,713 81 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 34 122 - 15 Houston - Houston West I Houston 18,478 112 48 % 48 % 11 100 % 37 161 3 32 Northern Virginia - Sterling I Northern Virginia 17,694 78 89 % 89 % 6 63 % 49 132 - 12 San Antonio II San Antonio 17,339 64 100 % 100 % 11 100 % 41 117 - 12 San Antonio V San Antonio 17,097 134 90 % 90 % 14 100 % 38 187 1 21 Wappingers Falls I** New York Metro 16,833 37 62 % 62 % 20 86 % 15 72 - 7 London III* London 16,255 39 100 % 100 % 4 100 % 49 91 - 12 Austin II Austin 14,815 44 81 % 81 % 2 81 % 22 68 - 6 Northern Virginia - Sterling IX Northern Virginia 13,313 91 100 % 100 % 8 100 % 2 101 - 12 San Antonio IV San Antonio 13,059 60 100 % 100 % 12 100 % 27 99 - 12 Phoenix - Chandler IV Phoenix 12,978 73 100 % 100 % 3 100 % 27 103 - 12 Florence Cincinnati 11,445 53 99 % 99 % 47 87 % 40 140 - 9 Dublin Dublin 9,703 76 100 % 100 % 10 100 % 33 119 76 12 Chicago - Aurora II (DH #1) Chicago 9,655 77 60 % 60 % 45 2 % 14 136 27 16 Houston - Galleria Houston 9,250 63 37 % 37 % 23 21 % 25 112 - 11 Cincinnati - Hamilton* Cincinnati 9,196 47 65 % 65 % 1 100 % 35 83 - 9 Houston - Houston West III Houston 8,851 53 50 % 50 % 10 13 % 32 95 2 6 Norwalk I** New York Metro 7,337 17 100 % 100 % 10 100 % 41 68 83 6 London - Great Bridgewater** London 6,357 10 91 % 91 % - - % 1 11 - 1 Paris I Paris 5,706 26 100 % 100 % 4 100 % 15 45 201 6 Dallas - Allen (DH #1) Dallas 5,365 79 24 % 24 % - - % 58 137 204 6 Stamford - Riverbend** New York Metro 4,961 20 22 % 22 % - - % 8 28 - 5 Cincinnati - Mason Cincinnati 4,701 34 100 % 100 % 26 98 % 17 78 - 4 Amsterdam I Amsterdam 4,253 39 100 % 100 % 15 100 % 40 94 207 4 Phoenix - Chandler VII Phoenix 3,703 62 71 % 71 % 10 21 % 38 110 - 15 Chicago - Lombard Chicago 2,381 14 50 % 50 % 4 79 % 12 30 29 2 Totowa - Commerce** New York Metro 811 - - % - % 20 45 % 6 26 - - Cincinnati - Blue Ash* Cincinnati 435 6 36 % 36 % 7 100 % 2 15 - 1 Stabilized Properties - Total $ 1,174,411 4,833 86 % 86 % 780 69 % 2,632 8,246 1,661 941 20

CyrusOne Inc. Data Center Portfolio As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Gross Square Feet (GSF)(a) Powered Shell Available for Future Development (GSF)(k) (000) Available Critical Load Capacity (MW)(l) Metro

Area Annualized Rent(c) ($000) Colocation Space (CSF)(d) (000) CSF Occupied(e) CSF Leased(f) Office & Other(g) (000) Office & Other Occupied(h) Supporting Infrastructure(i) (000) Total(j) (000) Stabilized Properties - Total $ 1,174,411 4,833 86 % 86 % 780 69 % 2,632 8,246 1,661 941 Pre-Stabilized Properties(b) Northern Virginia - Sterling VIII Northern Virginia 13,453 61 59 % 59 % 4 - % 25 90 - 12 Northern Virginia - Sterling IX Northern Virginia 6,380 104 43 % 44 % 1 - % 68 173 32 21 Council Bluffs I Iowa 2,085 42 12 % 15 % 14 - % 18 73 42 5 Somerset (DH #12 and #13) New York Metro - 54 - % - % 9 - % - 63 - 5 All Properties - Total $ 1,196,329 5,094 83 % 83 % 809 67 % 2,743 8,646 1,736 984

* Indicates properties in which we hold a leasehold interest in the building shell and land. All data center infrastructure has been constructed by us and is owned by us. ** Indicates properties in which we hold a leasehold interest in the building shell, land, and all data center infrastructure. *** The information provided for the Cincinnati - 7th Street property includes data for two facilities, one of which we lease and one of which we own. (a)Represents the total square feet of a building under lease or available for lease based on engineers' drawings and estimates but does not include space held for development or space used by CyrusOne. (b)Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. Pre-stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for less than 24 months and are less than 85% leased. (c)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2021 multiplied by 12. For the month of December 2021, customer reimbursements were $268.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 22.5% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of December 31, 2021 was $1,195.9 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of December 31, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (d)CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. (e)Percent occupied is determined based on CSF billed to customers under signed leases as of December 31, 2021 divided by total CSF. Leases signed but that have not commenced billing as of December 31, 2021 are not included. (f)Percent leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. (g)Represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as space other than CSF, which is typically office and other space. (h)Percent occupied is determined based on Office & Other space being billed to customers under signed leases as of December 31, 2021 divided by total Office & Other space. Leases signed but not commenced as of December 31, 2021 are not included. (i)Represents infrastructure support space, including mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms, as well as building common areas. (j)Represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease. This excludes existing vacant space held for development. (k)Represents space that is under roof that could be developed in the future for GSF, rounded to the nearest 1,000. (l)Critical power capacity represents the gross aggregate of UPS power installed and available to provide multiple redundancy levels for lease and exclusive use by customers. Capacity is stated in megawatts as represented by UPS manufacturer nameplate ratings and does not include ancillary UPS capacity not configured for the direct support of leased customer critical IT load (e.g. dedicated office power, office disaster recovery UPS, or UPS utilized by CyrusOne for infrastructure control circuits). Does not sum to total due to rounding.

21

CyrusOne Inc. Land Available for Future Development (Acres) As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) As of Market December 31, 2021 Amsterdam 8 Austin 22 Chicago 23 Cincinnati 98 Council Bluffs, Iowa 10 Dallas 57 Dublin 15 Frankfurt 18 Houston 20 London 33 Madrid 5 Northern Virginia 8 Phoenix 96 Quincy, Washington 48 San Antonio 22 Santa Clara 23 Total Available(a) 505 Book Value of Total Available $ 301.3 million (a)Does not sum to total due to rounding.

22

CyrusOne Inc. Leasing Statistics - Lease Signings As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Period Number of Leases(a) Total CSF Signed(b) Total kW Signed(c) Total MRR Signed (000)(d) Weighted Average Lease Term(e) 4Q'21 310 530,000 101,121 $8,693 83 Prior 4Q Avg. 379 190,750 25,132 $3,425 110 3Q'21 349 100,000 19,860 $3,152 108 2Q'21 370 345,000 20,855 $3,487 99 1Q'21 414 156,000 28,493 $2,947 116 4Q'20 383 162,000 31,321 $4,112 117 (a)Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer. A lease agreement could include multiple spaces, and a customer could have multiple leases. (b) CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is leased as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. (c) Represents maximum contracted kW that customers may draw during lease period, and subject to full build out of projects subject to additional conditions. Additionally, we can develop flexible solutions for our customers at multiple resiliency levels, and the kW signed is unadjusted for this factor. (d) Monthly recurring rent is defined as the average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease. It includes the monthly impact of installation charges of approximately $0.7 million in 2Q'21, $0.3 million in 3Q'21, and $0.2 million in 4Q'20, 1Q'21 and 4Q'21. (e) Calculated on a CSF-weighted basis.

CyrusOne Inc. New MRR Signed - Existing vs. New Customers As of December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

(a)Monthly recurring rent is defined as the average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease. It includes the monthly impact of installation charges of approximately $0.7 million in 2Q'21, $0.3 million in 1Q'20 and 3Q'21, and $0.2 million in 2Q'20, 3Q'20, 4Q'20, 1Q'21 and 4Q'21.

23

CyrusOne Inc. Customer Sector Diversification(a) As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Principal Customer Industry Number of

Locations Annualized Rent(b) (000) Percentage of Portfolio Annualized Rent(c) Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term in Months(d) 1 Information Technology 13 $ 238,726 20.0 % 84.2 2 Information Technology 8 118,620 9.9 % 45.4 3 Information Technology 14 87,138 7.3 % 27.9 4 Information Technology 5 60,353 5.0 % 30.9 5 Information Technology 10 50,374 4.2 % 39.4 6 Information Technology 4 45,179 3.8 % 43.9 7 Information Technology 3 22,508 1.9 % 23.3 8 Financial Services 1 20,837 1.7 % 111.0 9 Healthcare 2 16,431 1.4 % 72.0 10 Information Technology 7 16,383 1.4 % 26.8 11 Research and Consulting Services 3 14,634 1.2 % 10.0 12 Financial Services 2 12,048 1.0 % 30.7 13 Financial Services 4 11,697 1.0 % 75.4 14 Financial Services 4 11,568 1.0 % 77.7 15 Information Technology 1 9,931 0.8 % 26.6 16 Telecommunication Services 2 9,369 0.8 % 41.0 17 Telecommunication Services 1 8,279 0.7 % 71.0 18 Industrials 2 8,086 0.7 % 69.4 19 Information Technology 3 7,376 0.6 % 29.5 20 Telecommunication Services 7 7,183 0.6 % 18.0 $ 776,719 64.9 % 54.9

(a)Customers and their affiliates are consolidated. (b)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2021, multiplied by 12. For the month of December 2021, customer reimbursements were $268.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 22.5% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of December 31, 2021 was $1,195.9 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of December 31, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (c)Represents the customer's total annualized rent divided by the total annualized rent in the portfolio as of December 31, 2021, which was approximately $1,196.3 million. (d)Weighted average based on customer's percentage of total annualized rent expiring and is as of December 31, 2021, assuming that customers exercise no renewal options and exercise all early termination rights that require payment of less than 50% of the remaining rents. Early termination rights that require payment of 50% or more of the remaining lease payments are not assumed to be exercised because such payments approximate the profitability margin of leasing that space to the customer, such that we do not consider early termination to be economically detrimental to us.

24

CyrusOne Inc. Lease Distribution As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) GSF Under Lease(a) Number of Customers(b) Percentage of

All Customers Total Leased GSF(c) (000) Percentage of

Portfolio

Leased GSF Annualized Rent(d) (000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent 0-999 596 65 % 124 2 % $ 88,723 7 % 1000-2499 117 13 % 185 3 % 47,792 4 % 2500-4999 60 6 % 216 3 % 41,567 3 % 5000-9999 45 5 % 309 4 % 55,016 5 % 10000+ 102 11 % 6,249 88 % 963,232 81 % Total 920 100 % 7,083 100 % $ 1,196,329 100 %

(a)Represents all leases in our portfolio, including colocation, office and other leases. (b)Represents the number of customers occupying data center, office and other space as of December 31, 2021. This may vary from total customer count as some customers may be under contract but have yet to occupy space. (c)Represents the total square feet at a facility under lease and that has commenced billing, excluding space held for development or space used by CyrusOne. A customer's leased GSF is estimated based on such customer's direct CSF or office and light-industrial space plus management's estimate of infrastructure support space, including mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms, as well as building common areas. (d)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2021, multiplied by 12. For the month of December 2021, customer reimbursements were $268.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 22.5% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of December 31, 2021 was $1,195.9 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of December 31, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services.

25

CyrusOne Inc. Lease Expirations As of December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Year(a) Number of Leases Expiring(b) Total

GSF Expiring (000) Percentage of

Total GSF Annualized Rent(c) (000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent Annualized Rent at Expiration(d) (000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent

at Expiration Available 1,563 18 % Month-to-Month 2,037 421 5 % $ 83,809 7 % $ 83,809 6 % 2022 3,628 940 11 % 185,338 15 % 193,604 15 % 2023 1,611 1,220 14 % 196,278 16 % 206,870 16 % 2024 1,268 763 9 % 170,177 14 % 176,667 14 % 2025 216 416 5 % 83,635 7 % 89,950 7 % 2026 183 965 11 % 164,455 14 % 180,950 14 % 2027 57 651 7 % 106,539 9 % 117,862 9 % 2028 32 347 4 % 48,550 4 % 55,551 4 % 2029 8 83 1 % 7,225 1 % 8,819 1 % 2030 10 308 4 % 30,211 3 % 41,879 3 % 2031 13 522 6 % 45,387 4 % 62,318 5 % 2032 - Thereafter 27 447 5 % 74,725 6 % 83,374 6 % Total 9,090 8,646 100 % $ 1,196,329 100 % $ 1,301,653 100 %

(a)Leases that were auto-renewed prior to December 31, 2021 are shown in the calendar year in which their current auto-renewed term expires. Unless otherwise stated in the footnotes, the information set forth in the table assumes that customers exercise no renewal options and exercise all early termination rights that require payment of less than 50% of the remaining rents. Early termination rights that require payment of 50% or more of the remaining lease payments are not assumed to be exercised. (b)Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer. A lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases. (c)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2021, multiplied by 12. For the month of December 2021, customer reimbursements were $268.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 22.5% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of December 31, 2021 was $1,195.9 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of December 31, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (d)Represents the final monthly contractual rent under existing customer leases that had commenced as of December 31, 2021, multiplied by 12.

