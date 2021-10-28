CyrusOne Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings - Form 8-K 10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT Send by mail :

DALLAS (October 27, 2021) - CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced third quarter 2021 earnings.

Highlights Category 3Q'21 vs. 3Q'20 Revenue $304.1 million 16% Net income $6.7 million n/m Adjusted EBITDA $149.2 million 13% Normalized FFO $127.2 million 11% Net income per diluted common share $0.05 n/m Normalized FFO per diluted common share $1.02 6%

•Leased 20 megawatts ("MW") and 100,000 colocation square feet ("CSF") in the third quarter, totaling $37.8 million in annualized GAAP revenue -Includes $26.8 million in annualized GAAP revenue signed across European locations, reflecting continued strong demand in these markets from hyperscale customers •Backlog of approximately $106 million in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of the third quarter representing approximately $925 million in total contract value •Acquired a six-acre site in Frankfurt, providing an estimated 21 MW of power capacity to support the Company's continued growth in one of the strongest data center markets in Europe -Also acquired ten acres of land in San Antonio, providing an estimated 21 MW of power capacity in a key U.S. market •Settled forward sale agreements entered into in 2020, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $213 million, which were used for general corporate purposes -The Company has approximately $303 million in remaining available forward equity "We had strong financial results and another good bookings quarter, including a significant contribution from our European markets and healthy pricing across the leases," said David Ferdman, interim president and chief executive officer of CyrusOne. "The demand environment remains strong, we continue to have productive discussions with our customers, and we are well positioned with capacity across the portfolio and more than $2 billion of available liquidity to support our growth."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue was $304.1 million for the third quarter, compared to $262.8 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of 16%.The increase in revenue was driven primarily by a 13% increase in occupied CSF and higher metered power reimbursements.

Net income was $6.7 million for the third quarter, compared to net loss of $(37.3) million in the same period in 2020. Net income for the third quarter included a $14.4 million gain associated with a change in fair value on the undesignated portion of the Company's net investment hedge compared to a $(22.9) million loss in the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, in the third quarter of 2020, the Company had an $(8.8) million impairment loss as a result of damage to equipment held for use in inventory at our U.S. data centers and a ($3.1) million loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the repayment of $300 million of outstanding indebtedness under the unsecured term loan maturing in March 2023, partially offset by a $4.7 million gain on the Company's equity investment in GDS Holdings Limited. Additionally, General and administrative expenses for the third quarter included $8.9 million in cash severance and management transition costs and severance-related stock compensation costs compared to $9.0 million in the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share1 was $0.05 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loss per diluted common share of $(0.32) in the same period in 2020. 3

Net operating income ("NOI")2 was $170.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $153.1 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 11%. Adjusted EBITDA3 was $149.2 million for the third quarter, compared to $132.2 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 13%.

Normalized Funds From Operations ("Normalized FFO")4 was $127.2 million for the third quarter, compared to $114.4 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of 11%. Normalized FFO per diluted common share was $1.02 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.96 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 6%.

Leasing Activity

CyrusOne leased approximately 20 MW of power and 100,000 CSF in the third quarter, representing approximately $3.2 million in monthly recurring rent, inclusive of the monthly impact of installation charges. The leasing for the quarter represents approximately $37.8 million in annualized GAAP revenue5, excluding estimates for pass-through power. The weighted average lease term of the new leases, based on square footage, is 108 months (9.0 years), and the weighted average remaining lease term of CyrusOne's portfolio is 51 months (taking into consideration the impact of the backlog). Recurring rent churn percentage6 for the third quarter was 0.5%, compared to 0.6% for the same period in 2020.

Portfolio Development and Percentage CSF Leased

In the third quarter, the Company completed construction on 161,000 CSF and 38 MW of power capacity across Phoenix, Northern Virginia, the New York Metro area, Cincinnati, Paris and Frankfurt. Percentage CSF leased7 as of the end of the third quarter was 86% for stabilized properties8 and 84% overall. In addition, the Company has development projects underway in London, Frankfurt, Northern Virginia and San Antonio that are expected to add approximately 211,000 CSF and 49 MW of power capacity plus 469,000 square feet of powered shell.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had gross asset value9 totaling approximately $9.4 billion, an increase of approximately 12% over gross asset value as of September 30, 2020. CyrusOne had $3.56 billion of long-term debt10, $456 million of cash and cash equivalents, and approximately $1.39 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2021. Net debt10 was $3.26 billion as of September 30, 2021, representing approximately 25% of the Company's total enterprise value as of September 30, 2021 of $13.1 billion. This represented approximately 5.0x Adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter annualized (after further adjusting net debt to reflect the pro forma impact of settlement of the forward sale agreements). Available liquidity11 was $2.15 billion as of September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company settled forward sale agreements entered into in 2020, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $213 million, which were used for general corporate purposes. The Company has approximately $303 million in remaining available forward equity (no portion of these forward sale agreements has been settled as of October 27, 2021). As of September 30, 2021, there was approximately $513 million in remaining availability under the ATM equity program.

Dividend

On July 28, 2021, the Company announced a dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend was paid on October 8, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2021.

Additionally, today the Company is announcing a dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022.

4 Guidance

CyrusOne is updating its guidance for full year 2021, increasing the lower and upper ends of its guidance ranges for Total Revenue and Normalized FFO per diluted common share, increasing the lower end of its guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA, and narrowing the guidance range for Capital Expenditures. The annual guidance provided below represents forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about the Company's existing customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which CyrusOne operates. We continue to monitor the global outbreak of COVID-19 and to take steps to mitigate the potential risks to us posed by the pandemic. While the impact on our business has not been significant to date, the length and severity of the effects of the pandemic remain uncertain and unpredictable and could be materially adverse to our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and ability to pay dividends as well as the market price of our common stock.

CyrusOne does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP financial measures (other than Total Revenue and Capital Expenditures) or reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the annual guidance provided below due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including Net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Legal claim costs, Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals and other charges in its reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. Category Previous 2021 Guidance Revised 2021 Guidance Total Revenue $1,155 - 1,185 million $1,180 - 1,200 million Lease and Other Revenues from Customers $930 - 950 million $940 - 950 million Metered Power Reimbursements $225 - 235 million $240 - 250 million Adjusted EBITDA $575 - 590 million $585 - 590 million Normalized FFO per diluted common share $3.95 - 4.05 $4.03 - 4.08 Capital Expenditures $875 - 975 million $900 - 950 million Development(1) $855 - 935 million $875 - 915 million Recurring $20 - 40 million $25 - 35 million





(1)Development capital expenditures include the acquisition of land for future development.

Upcoming Conferences and Events (All Virtual)

•NAREIT's REITworld on November 9-11 •Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on November 17-19 •Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 6-8

Conference Call Details

CyrusOne will host a conference call on October 28, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter 2021. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investors / Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.cyrusone.com/events.cfm . The presentation to be made during the call is now available in this location. The U.S. conference call dial-in number is 1-844-492-3731, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-542-4121. A replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the earnings call on October 28, 2021, through November 11, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-877-344-7529 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10160637.

Safe Harbor

This release and the documents incorporated by reference herein contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward- looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our and our customers' respective businesses and industries, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. 5 Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (i) the potential widespread and highly uncertain impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) loss of key customers; (iii) indemnification and liability provisions as well as service level commitments in our contracts with customers imposing significant costs on us in the event of losses; (iv) economic downturn, natural disaster or oversupply of data centers in the limited geographic areas that we serve; (v) risks related to the development of our properties including, without limitation, obtaining applicable permits, power and connectivity and our ability to successfully lease those properties; (vi) weakening in the fundamentals for data center real estate, including but not limited to, increased competition, falling market rents, decreases in or slowed growth of global data, e-commerce and demand for outsourcing of data storage and cloud-based applications; (vii) loss of access to key third-party service providers and suppliers; (viii) risks of loss of power or cooling which may interrupt our services to our customers; (ix) inability to identify and complete acquisitions and operate acquired properties; (x) our failure to obtain necessary outside financing on favorable terms, or at all; (xi) restrictions in the instruments governing our indebtedness; (xii) risks related to environmental, social and governance matters; (xiii) unknown or contingent liabilities related to our acquisitions; (xiv) significant competition in our industry; (xv) recent turnover, or the further loss of, any of our key personnel; (xvi) risks associated with real estate assets and the industry; (xvii) failure to maintain our status as a REIT (as defined below) or to comply with the highly technical and complex REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xviii) REIT distribution requirements could adversely affect our ability to execute our business plan; (xix) insufficient cash available for distribution to stockholders; (xx) future offerings of debt may adversely affect the market price of our common stock; (xxi) increases in market interest rates will increase our borrowing costs and may drive potential investors to seek higher dividend yields and reduce demand for our common stock; (xxii) market price and volume of stock could be volatile; (xxiii) risks related to regulatory changes impacting our customers and demand for colocation space in particular geographies; (xxiv) our international activities, including those conducted as a result of land acquisitions and with respect to leased land and buildings, are subject to special risks different from those faced by us in the United States; (xxv) the continuing uncertainty about the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; (xxvi) expanded and widened price increases in certain selective materials for data center development capital expenditures due to international trade negotiations; (xxvii) a failure to comply with anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxviii) legislative or other actions relating to taxes; (xxix) any significant security breach or cyber-attack on us or our key partners or customers; (xxx) the ongoing trade conflict between the United States and the People's Republic of China; (xxxi) increased operating costs and capital expenditures at our facilities, including those resulting from higher utilization by our customers, general market conditions and inflation, exceeding revenue growth; and (xxxii) other factors affecting the real estate and technology industries generally. More information on potential risks and uncertainties is available in our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including CyrusOne's Form 10-K report, Form 10-Q reports, and Form 8-K reports. We disclaim any obligation other than as required by law to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or for new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding the Company's business, as further discussed within this press release. These financial measures, which include Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations, Normalized Funds From Operations per Diluted Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Operating Income, and Net Debt should not be construed as being more important than, or a substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Detailed reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures have been included in the tables that accompany this release and are available in the Investor Relations section of www.cyrusone.com.

Management uses FFO, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per Diluted Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and NOI, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the real estate investments trusts (REIT) industry, as supplemental performance measures. Management uses these measures as supplemental performance measures because, when compared period over period, they capture trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company also believes that, as widely recognized measures of the performance of REITs, these measures are used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. Other REITs may not calculate these measures in the same manner, and, as presented, they may not be comparable to others. Therefore, FFO, Normalized FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance. FFO, Normalized FFO, NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as measures of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. These measures also should not be used as supplements to or substitutes for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that Net Debt provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health.

1Net income (loss) per diluted common share is defined as Net income (loss) divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding for the period, which were 124.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and 118.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. 2We use Net Operating Income ("NOI"), which is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in the REIT industry, as a supplemental performance measure. We use NOI as a supplemental performance measure because, when compared period over period, it captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating expenses. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, NOI is used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. 6 We calculate NOI as Net income (loss), adjusted for Sales and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Depreciation and amortization expenses, Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Interest expense, net, Gain on marketable equity investment, Loss on early extinguishment of debt, Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals, Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net, Other (expense) income and Income tax benefit. Amortization of deferred leasing costs is presented in Depreciation and amortization expenses, which is excluded from NOI. Sales and marketing expenses are not property-specific, rather these expenses support our entire portfolio. As a result, we have excluded these Sales and marketing expenses from our NOI calculation, consistent with the treatment of General and administrative expenses, which also support our entire portfolio. Because the calculation of NOI excludes various expenses, the utility of NOI as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate NOI in the same manner. Accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to others. Therefore, NOI should be considered only as a supplement to Net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends and make distributions. NOI also should not be used as a supplement to or substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. 3Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as Net income (loss) as defined by GAAP adjusted for Interest expense, net; Income tax (benefit) expense; Depreciation and amortization expenses; Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals; Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses; Legal claim costs; Stock-based compensation expense; Cash severance and management transition costs; Severance-related stock compensation costs; Loss on early extinguishment of debt; Gain on marketable equity investment; Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net and Other expense (income). Other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Accordingly, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to others. 4We use funds from operations ("FFO") and normalized funds from operations ("Normalized FFO"), which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. We use FFO and Normalized FFO as supplemental performance measures because, when compared period over period, they capture trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as widely recognized measures of the performance of REITs, FFO and Normalized FFO are used by investors as a basis to evaluate REITs. We calculate FFO as Net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before Real estate depreciation and amortization and Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals. While it is consistent with the definition of FFO promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), our computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other REITs. Accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to others. We calculate Normalized FFO as FFO adjusted for Loss on early extinguishment of debt; Gain on marketable equity investment; Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net; Amortization of tradenames; Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses; Cash severance and management transition costs; Severance-related stock compensation costs; and Legal claim costs. We believe our Normalized FFO calculation provides a comparable measure between different periods. Other REITs may not calculate Normalized FFO in the same manner, accordingly, our Normalized FFO may not be comparable to others. In addition, because FFO and Normalized FFO exclude Real estate depreciation and amortization, and capture neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or from market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of FFO and Normalized FFO as measures of our performance is limited. Therefore, FFO and Normalized FFO should be considered only as supplements to Net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance. FFO and Normalized FFO should not be used as measures of our liquidity or as indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. FFO and Normalized FFO also should not be used as supplements to or substitutes for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. 5Annualized GAAP revenue is equal to monthly recurring rent, defined as average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease plus the monthly impact of installation charges, multiplied by 12. It can be shown both inclusive and exclusive of the Company's estimate of customer reimbursements for metered power. 6Recurring rent churn percentage is calculated as any reduction in recurring rent due to customer terminations, service reductions or net pricing decreases as a percentage of rent at the beginning of the period, excluding any impact from metered power reimbursements or other usage-based billing. 7Percentage CSF leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. Percentage CSF leased differs from percentage CSF occupied presented in the Data Center Portfolio table because the leased rate includes CSF for signed leases that have not commenced billing. 8Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. 7 9Gross asset value is defined as total assets plus accumulated depreciation. 10Long-term debt and net debt exclude adjustments for deferred financing costs and bond discounts / premiums. Net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, provides a useful measure of liquidity and financial health. The Company defines net debt as long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, offset by cash and cash equivalents. 11Liquidity is calculated as cash, cash equivalents, and temporary cash investments on hand, plus the undrawn capacity on CyrusOne's revolving credit facility, plus the pro forma impact of the net proceeds from the settlement of the forward sale agreements. About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

Investor Relations Michael Schafer Senior Vice President, Finance 972-350-0060 investorrelations@cyrusone.com 8

Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) specializes in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies. CyrusOne's data center offerings provide the flexibility, reliability, and security that enterprise customers require and are delivered through a tailored, customer service-focused platform designed to foster long-term relationships. CyrusOne is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its more than 50 data centers worldwide.

•Best-in-Class Sales Force •Flexible Solutions that Scale as Customers Grow •Massively Modular® Engineering with Data Hall Builds in 10-14 Weeks •Focus on Operational Excellence and Superior Customer Service •Proven Leading-Edge Technology Delivering Power Densities up to 900 Watts per Square Foot •National IX Replicates Enterprise Data Center Architecture

Corporate Headquarters Senior Management 2850 N. Harwood St., Ste. 2200 David Ferdman, Interim President & CEO Brent Behrman, EVP of Sales Dallas, Texas 75201 Katherine Motlagh, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Matt Pullen, EVP & Managing Director, Europe Phone: (972) 350-0060 John Hatem, EVP & Chief Operating Officer Robert M. Jackson, EVP General Counsel & Secretary Website: www.cyrusone.com

CyrusOne Inc. Summary of Financial Data (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months September 30, June 30, September 30, Growth % 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Revenue $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 262.8 16 % Net operating income 170.7 162.8 153.1 11 % Net income (loss) 6.7 7.4 (37.3) n/m Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined 132.3 129.0 82.2 61 % Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") 127.2 123.1 114.4 11 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted for Normalized FFO 124.3 122.7 119.2 4 % Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ (0.32) n/m Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ (0.32) n/m Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 0.96 6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 149.2 $ 141.9 $ 132.2 13 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 49.1 % 49.9 % 50.3 % (1.2) pts

As of September 30, June 30, September 30, Growth % 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Balance Sheet Data Gross investment in real estate $ 7,635.4 $ 7,518.8 $ 6,791.6 12 % Accumulated depreciation (2,080.4) (1,977.8) (1,663.4) 25 % Total investment in real estate, net 5,555.0 5,541.0 5,128.2 8 % Cash and cash equivalents 456.4 369.7 156.5 n/m Market value of common equity 9,824.4 8,869.3 8,433.2 16 % Long-term debt 3,559.0 3,587.8 3,236.3 10 % Net debt 3,259.8 3,380.9 3,109.0 5 % Total enterprise value 13,084.2 12,250.2 11,542.2 13 % Net debt to LQA Adjusted EBITDA(a) 5.0x 5.0x 5.1x (0.1)x Dividend Activity Dividends per share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 2 % Portfolio Statistics Data centers 56 54 51 10 % Stabilized CSF (000) 4,789 4,611 4,134 16 % Stabilized CSF % leased 86 % 86 % 87 % (1) pts Total CSF (000) 5,050 4,889 4,471 13 % Total CSF % leased 84 % 83 % 84 % - pts Total GSF (000) 8,601 8,346 7,710 12 %

(a) Adjusted to reflect the pro forma impact of the net proceeds from the settlement of the forward sale agreements.

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Change Ended September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Revenue(a) $ 304.1 $ 262.8 $ 41.3 16 % $ 887.3 $ 765.1 $ 122.2 16 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 133.4 109.7 23.7 22 % 391.0 301.3 89.7 30 % Sales and marketing 3.6 4.5 (0.9) (20) % 11.1 13.0 (1.9) (15) % General and administrative 30.8 29.7 1.1 4 % 70.4 76.9 (6.5) (8) % Depreciation and amortization 127.5 113.1 14.4 13 % 372.6 330.9 41.7 13 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.2 1.6 (1.4) (88) % 0.4 2.2 (1.8) (82) % Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals 0.1 8.8 (8.7) (99) % 0.7 11.1 (10.4) (94) % Total operating expenses 295.6 267.4 267.4 11 % 846.2 735.4 110.8 15 % Operating income (loss) 8.5 (4.6) (226.1) n/m 41.1 29.7 11.4 38 % Interest expense, net (17.3) (13.3) (4.0) 30 % (47.2) (43.2) (4.0) 9 % Gain on marketable equity investment - 4.7 (4.7) (100) % 2.4 69.8 (67.4) (97) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (3.1) 3.1 (100) % - (6.5) 6.5 (100) % Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses), net 14.4 (22.9) 37.3 n/m 31.2 (31.7) 62.9 n/m Other expense (income) 0.1 - 0.1 n/m (0.1) - (0.1) n/m Net income (loss) before income taxes 5.7 (39.2) (194.3) n/m 27.4 18.1 9.3 51 % Income tax benefit 1.0 1.9 (0.9) (47) % 4.9 4.3 0.6 14 % Net income (loss) $ 6.7 $ (37.3) $ 44.0 n/m $ 32.3 $ 22.4 $ 9.9 44 % Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ (0.32) $ 0.37 n/m $ 0.26 $ 0.19 $ 0.07 37 % Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.32) $ 0.37 n/m $ 0.26 $ 0.19 $ 0.07 37 % (a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $62.5 million and $44.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and includes metered power reimbursements of $188.6 million and $116.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 211.6 $ 208.8 $ 2.8 1 % Buildings and improvements 2,336.3 2,035.2 301.1 15 % Equipment 4,064.7 3,538.9 525.8 15 % Gross operating real estate 6,612.6 5,782.9 829.7 14 % Less accumulated depreciation (2,080.4) (1,767.9) (312.5) 18 % Net operating real estate 4,532.2 4,015.0 517.2 13 % Construction in progress, including land under development 729.8 982.2 (252.4) (26) % Land held for future development 293.0 268.3 24.7 9 % Total investment in real estate, net 5,555.0 5,265.5 289.5 5 % Cash and cash equivalents 456.4 271.4 185.0 68 % Rent and other receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.1 and $3.5 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 409.2 334.2 75.0 22 % Restricted cash 24.3 1.5 22.8 n/m Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 148.5 211.4 (62.9) (30) % Equity investments 30.3 67.1 (36.8) (55) % Goodwill 455.1 455.1 - - % Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $272.5 and $249.3 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 132.7 157.8 (25.1) (16) % Other assets 128.0 133.4 (5.4) (4) % Total assets $ 7,339.5 $ 6,897.4 $ 442.1 6 % Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,515.1 $ 3,409.0 $ 106.1 3 % Finance lease liabilities 157.2 29.1 128.1 n/m Operating lease liabilities 183.9 249.1 (65.2) (26) % Construction costs payable 104.6 133.0 (28.4) (21) % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192.1 151.3 40.8 27 % Dividends payable 66.3 63.3 3.0 5 % Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 227.9 174.1 53.8 31 % Deferred tax liability 41.9 53.0 (11.1) (21) % Other liabilities 45.0 77.3 (32.3) (42) % Total liabilities 4,534.0 4,339.2 194.8 4 % Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - - n/m Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 126,913,710 and 120,442,521 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1.3 1.2 0.1 8 % Additional paid in capital 3,952.7 3,537.3 415.4 12 % Accumulated deficit (1,125.3) (966.6) (158.7) 16 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23.2) (13.7) (9.5) 69 % Total stockholders' equity 2,805.5 2,558.2 247.3 10 % Total liabilities and equity $ 7,339.5 $ 6,897.4 $ 442.1 6 % 12



CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Revenue(a) $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 298.6 $ 268.4 $ 262.8 Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 133.4 121.8 135.8 110.3 109.7 Sales and marketing 3.6 3.7 3.8 5.3 4.5 General and administrative 30.8 16.6 23.0 22.4 29.7 Depreciation and amortization 127.5 123.7 121.4 118.5 113.1 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 1.6 Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals 0.1 0.1 0.5 - 8.8 Total operating expenses 295.6 266.0 284.6 258.0 267.4 Operating income (loss) 8.5 18.6 14.0 10.4 (4.6) Interest expense, net (17.3) (14.8) (15.1) (14.5) (13.3) Gain on marketable equity investment - - 2.4 19.7 4.7 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - - (3.1) Foreign currency and derivative gains (losses), net 14.4 1.4 15.4 4.1 (22.9) Other expense (income) 0.1 (0.1) (0.1) - - Net income (loss) before income taxes 5.7 5.1 16.6 19.7 (39.2) Income tax benefit (expense) 1.0 2.3 1.6 (0.7) 1.9 Net income (loss) $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 $ (37.3) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ (0.32) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ (0.32)

(a) Revenue includes metered power reimbursements of $62.5 million, $53.0 million, $73.1 million, $44.9 million and $44.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 211.6 $ 212.8 $ 207.3 $ 208.8 $ 181.2 Buildings and improvements 2,336.3 2,253.8 2,046.6 2,035.2 1,918.4 Equipment 4,064.7 3,869.0 3,596.5 3,538.9 3,341.7 Gross operating real estate 6,612.6 6,335.6 5,850.4 5,782.9 5,441.3 Less accumulated depreciation (2,080.4) (1,977.8) (1,867.5) (1,767.9) (1,663.4) Net operating real estate 4,532.2 4,357.8 3,982.9 4,015.0 3,777.9 Construction in progress, including land under development 729.8 917.3 1,053.3 982.2 1,085.9 Land held for future development 293.0 265.9 262.3 268.3 264.4 Total investment in real estate, net 5,555.0 5,541.0 5,298.5 5,265.5 5,128.2 Cash and cash equivalents 456.4 369.7 240.9 271.4 156.5 Rent and other receivables, net 409.2 409.4 389.8 334.2 306.9 Restricted cash 24.3 24.8 1.4 1.5 1.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 148.5 155.0 239.7 211.4 206.9 Equity investments 30.3 30.0 22.9 67.1 178.1 Goodwill 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 455.1 Intangible assets, net 132.7 141.2 149.2 157.8 166.4 Other assets 128.0 115.0 114.3 133.4 112.8 Total assets $ 7,339.5 $ 7,241.2 $ 6,911.8 $ 6,897.4 $ 6,712.3 Liabilities and equity Debt $ 3,515.1 $ 3,541.6 $ 3,337.4 $ 3,409.0 $ 3,197.8 Finance lease liabilities 157.2 162.8 28.6 29.1 29.2 Operating lease liabilities 183.9 190.5 277.9 249.1 244.3 Construction costs payable 104.6 157.7 137.5 133.0 168.2 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 192.1 147.7 168.9 151.3 145.3 Dividends payable 66.3 63.6 62.0 63.3 63.1 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 227.9 217.1 183.2 174.1 166.8 Deferred tax liability 41.9 45.3 48.2 53.0 55.4 Other liabilities 45.0 58.3 53.3 77.3 37.8 Total liabilities 4,534.0 4,584.6 4,297.0 4,339.2 4,107.9 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized and 126,913,710 and 120,442,521 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Additional paid in capital 3,952.7 3,731.3 3,628.6 3,537.3 3,532.9 Accumulated deficit (1,125.3) (1,066.1) (1,010.2) (966.6) (923.9) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23.2) (9.8) (4.8) (13.7) (5.8) Total stockholders' equity 2,805.5 2,656.6 2,614.8 2,558.2 2,604.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,339.5 $ 7,241.2 $ 6,911.8 $ 6,897.4 $ 6,712.3

CyrusOne Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 32.3 $ 22.4 $ 6.7 $ (37.3) Adjustments to reconcile Net income (loss) to Net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 372.6 330.9 127.5 113.1 Provision for bad debt expense (1.0) 0.3 (0.1) 0.3 Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4) (69.8) - (4.7) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (31.2) 31.7 (14.4) 22.9 Proceeds from swap terminations - 2.9 - - Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals 0.7 11.1 0.1 8.9 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 6.5 - 3.1 Interest expense amortization, net 5.7 5.2 2.2 1.6 Stock-based compensation expense 17.2 13.7 8.5 6.7 Deferred income tax benefit (8.0) (7.1) (2.0) (2.9) Operating lease cost 15.3 15.0 5.0 2.0 Other (expense) income (0.2) 0.6 (0.1) 0.1 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Rent and other receivables, net and other assets (90.6) (29.1) (22.1) 1.9 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 42.9 22.0 46.2 17.3 Deferred revenue and prepaid rents 54.3 2.3 11.8 0.3 Operating lease liabilities (18.2) (16.7) (6.0) (5.6) Net cash provided by operating activities 389.4 341.9 163.3 127.7 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in real estate (580.2) (692.2) (218.5) (234.2) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 46.6 31.8 - 23.6 Equity investments (7.4) (6.5) (0.3) (1.8) Proceeds from the sale of real estate assets 4.4 0.3 - - Net cash used in investing activities (536.6) (666.6) (218.8) (212.4) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net 407.9 325.9 213.7 222.6 Dividends paid (187.9) (174.7) (63.2) (58.6) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 173.4 595.5 - 156.7 Repayments of revolving credit facility (610.5) (966.7) - (243.6) Proceeds from Euro bond 603.1 561.2 - 11.0 Proceeds from unsecured term loan - 1,100.0 - - Repayments of unsecured term loan - (1,400.0) - (300.0) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 395.2 - 395.2 Payment of deferred financing costs (5.0) (15.1) - (2.6) Payments on finance lease liabilities (3.5) (2.0) (1.3) (0.7) Tax payment upon exercise of equity awards (9.6) (8.6) (0.7) (2.2) Net cash provided by financing activities 367.9 410.7 148.5 177.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12.9) (5.8) (6.8) (7.2) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 207.8 80.2 86.2 85.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 272.9 77.7 394.5 72.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 480.7 $ 157.9 $ 480.7 $ 157.9 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, including amounts capitalized of $15.6 million and $17.0 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively $ 45.8 $ 36.3 $ 3.6 $ 6.3 Cash paid for income taxes 4.0 3.2 0.8 3.1 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Construction costs payable 104.6 168.2 104.6 168.2 Dividends payable 66.3 63.1 66.3 63.1 15

CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Net Operating Income (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, Change September 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2020 $ % Net income (loss) $ 6.7 $ (37.3) $ 44.0 n/m $ 32.3 $ 22.4 $ 9.9 44 % Sales and marketing expenses 3.6 4.5 (0.9) (20) % 11.1 13.0 (1.9) (15) % General and administrative expenses 30.8 29.7 1.1 4 % 70.4 76.9 (6.5) (8) % Depreciation and amortization expenses 127.5 113.1 14.4 13 % 372.6 330.9 41.7 13 % Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.2 1.6 (1.4) (88) % 0.4 2.2 (1.8) (82) % Interest expense, net 17.3 13.3 4.0 30 % 47.2 43.2 4.0 9 % Gain on marketable equity investment - (4.7) 4.7 (100) % (2.4) (69.8) 67.4 (97) % Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 3.1 (3.1) (100) % - 6.5 (6.5) (100) % Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals 0.1 8.8 (8.7) (99) % 0.7 11.1 (10.4) (94) % Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (14.4) 22.9 (37.3) n/m (31.2) 31.7 (62.9) n/m Other (expense) income (0.1) - (0.1) n/m 0.1 - 0.1 n/m Income tax benefit (1.0) (1.9) 0.9 (47) % (4.9) (4.3) (0.6) 14 % Net Operating Income $ 170.7 $ 153.1 $ 17.6 11 % $ 496.3 $ 463.8 $ 32.5 7 %

CyrusOne Inc. Net Operating Income and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, Change September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Net Operating Income Revenue $ 887.3 $ 765.1 $ 122.2 16% $ 304.1 $ 284.6 $ 298.6 $ 268.4 $ 262.8 Property operating expenses 391.0 301.3 89.7 30% 133.4 121.8 135.8 110.3 109.7 Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 496.3 $ 463.8 $ 32.5 7% $ 170.7 $ 162.8 $ 162.8 $ 158.1 $ 153.1 NOI as a % of Revenue 55.9 % 60.6 % 56.1 % 57.2 % 54.5 % 58.9 % 58.3 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 32.3 $ 22.4 $ 9.9 44% $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 $ (37.3) Interest expense, net 47.2 43.2 4.0 9% 17.3 14.8 15.1 14.5 13.3 Income tax (benefit) expense (4.9) (4.3) (0.6) 14% (1.0) (2.3) (1.6) 0.7 (1.9) Depreciation and amortization expenses 372.6 330.9 41.7 13% 127.5 123.7 121.4 118.5 113.1 Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals 0.7 11.1 (10.4) (94)% 0.1 0.1 0.5 - 8.8 EBITDA (Nareit definition)(a) $ 447.9 $ 403.3 $ 44.6 11% $ 150.6 $ 143.7 $ 153.6 $ 152.7 $ 96.0 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.4 2.2 (1.8) (82)% 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 1.6 Legal claim costs (4.9) 0.3 (5.2) n/m - (4.9) - - 0.1 Stock-based compensation expense 12.7 11.1 1.6 14% 4.0 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.2 Cash severance and management transition costs 4.3 13.2 (8.9) (67)% 4.4 - (0.1) 0.9 6.4 Severance-related stock compensation costs 4.5 2.7 1.8 67% 4.5 - - 0.2 2.6 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 6.5 (6.5) (100)% - - - - 3.1 Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4) (69.8) 67.4 (97)% - - (2.4) (19.7) (4.7) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (31.2) 31.7 (62.9) n/m (14.4) (1.4) (15.4) (4.1) 22.9 Other expense (income) 0.1 - 0.1 n/m (0.1) 0.1 0.1 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 431.4 $ 401.2 $ 30.2 8% $ 149.2 $ 141.9 $ 140.3 $ 135.9 $ 132.2 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue 48.6 % 52.4 % 49.1 % 49.9 % 47.0 % 50.6 % 50.3 % (a)We calculate Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) as GAAP Net income (loss) plus Interest expense, net, Income tax (benefit) expense, Depreciation and amortization expenses and Impairment losses and loss (gain) on asset disposals. While it is consistent with the definition of EBITDAre promulgated by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"), our computation of EBITDAre may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDAre used by other REITs. Accordingly, our EBITDAre may not be comparable to others. 16

CyrusOne Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Normalized FFO (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, Change September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2020 $ % 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and Normalized FFO: Net income (loss) $ 32.3 $ 22.4 $ 9.9 44 % $ 6.7 $ 7.4 $ 18.2 $ 19.0 $ (37.3) Real estate depreciation and amortization 366.0 324.0 42.0 13 % 125.5 121.5 119.0 116.1 110.7 Impairment losses and loss on asset disposals 0.7 11.1 (10.4) (94) % 0.1 0.1 0.5 - 8.8 Funds from Operations ("FFO") - Nareit defined $ 399.0 $ 357.5 $ 41.5 12 % $ 132.3 $ 129.0 $ 137.7 $ 135.1 $ 82.2 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 6.5 (6.5) (100) % - - - - 3.1 Gain on marketable equity investment (2.4) (69.8) 67.4 (97) % - - (2.4) (19.7) (4.7) Foreign currency and derivative (gains) losses, net (31.2) 31.7 (62.9) n/m (14.4) (1.4) (15.4) (4.1) 22.9 Amortization of tradenames 0.8 0.8 - - % 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses 0.4 2.2 (1.8) (82) % 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.5 1.6 Cash severance and management transition costs 4.3 13.2 (8.9) (67) % 4.4 - (0.1) 0.9 6.4 Severance-related stock compensation costs 4.5 2.7 1.8 67 % 4.5 - - 0.2 2.6 Legal claim costs (4.9) 0.3 (5.2) n/m - (4.9) - - 0.1 Normalized Funds from Operations (Normalized FFO) $ 370.5 $ 345.1 $ 25.4 7 % $ 127.2 $ 123.1 $ 120.2 $ 114.3 $ 114.4 Normalized FFO per diluted common share $ 3.02 $ 2.96 $ 0.06 2 % $ 1.02 $ 1.00 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 $ 0.96 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 122.5 116.7 5.8 5 % 124.3 122.7 120.5 120.6 119.2 Additional Information: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond premium / discount 5.7 5.2 0.5 10 % 2.2 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.6 Stock-based compensation expense 12.7 11.1 1.6 14 % 4.0 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.2 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 5.7 6.1 (0.4) (7) % 1.7 1.8 2.2 2.0 2.1 Straight line rent adjustments(a) (6.6) (7.0) 0.4 (6) % (4.6) (3.2) 1.2 (8.0) (6.6) Straight line rental expense adjustments 0.7 (0.6) 0.4 n/m (0.1) 0.6 0.2 0.1 (0.1) Above and below market rent amortization (0.2) (0.3) 10.7 (98) % (0.1) - (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Deferred tax benefit (8.0) (6.9) 5.0 (38) % (2.1) (3.3) (2.6) (0.2) (2.7) Deferred revenue, primarily installation revenue(b) 53.3 0.3 53.0 n/m 29.4 15.1 8.8 2.3 0.2 Leasing commissions (13.5) (10.9) (2.6) 24 % (4.5) (5.1) (3.9) (4.3) (5.3) Recurring capital expenditures (13.7) (13.0) (0.7) 5 % (7.2) (3.9) (2.6) (0.8) (3.1)

(a)Straight line rent adjustments: Represents the difference between revenue recognized on a straight line basis under GAAP over the term of the lease compared to the contractual rental payments. Lease agreements typically include payments that escalate over the term of the contract or, to a lesser extent, a ramp period.

(b)Deferred revenue, primarily installation revenue: Represents payments received from customers in excess of revenue recognized under GAAP. This primarily relates to specific customer-requested buildouts that CyrusOne does not include in its basic data center design. The company charges customers up front for these buildouts rather than incorporating into rent and billing them over time. The cash payments for these buildouts are non-recurring, and may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, but revenue is amortized over the life of the lease. 17

CyrusOne Inc. Market Capitalization Summary, Reconciliation of Net Debt and Interest Summary (Unaudited) Market Capitalization (as of September 30, 2021) (dollars in millions) Shares or

Equivalents

Outstanding Market Price as of September 30, 2021 Market Value

Equivalents

(in millions) Common shares 126,913,710 $ 77.41 $ 9,824.4 Net Debt 3,259.8 Total Enterprise Value (TEV) $ 13,084.2 Reconciliation of Net Debt September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Long-term debt(a) $ 3,559.0 $ 3,587.8 $ 3,236.3 Finance lease liabilities 157.2 162.8 29.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (456.4) (369.7) (156.5) Net Debt $ 3,259.8 $ 3,380.9 $ 3,109.0 (a) Excludes adjustment for deferred financing costs and unamortized bond discounts.

Interest Summary Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, % Change (dollars in millions) 2021 2021 2020 Yr/Yr Interest expense and fees, net $ 19.9 $ 18.8 $ 17.3 15 % Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond premium / discount 2.2 1.9 1.6 38 % Capitalized interest (4.8) (5.9) (5.6) (14) % Total interest expense, net $ 17.3 $ 14.8 $ 13.3 30 %

CyrusOne Inc. Debt Schedule and Debt Covenants (Unaudited)

Debt Schedule (as of September 30, 2021) (dollars in millions) Long-term debt: Amount Interest Rate Maturity Date Revolving credit facility - USD(a) - USD LIBOR + 100 bps March 2025(b) Term loan(c) 800.0 USD LIBOR + 120 bps(d) March 2025(e) 2.900% USD senior notes due 2024 600.0 2.900% November 2024 1.450% EUR senior notes due 2027(f) 579.5 1.450% January 2027 1.125% EUR senior notes due 2028(f) 579.5 1.125% May 2028 3.450% USD senior notes due 2029 600.0 3.450% November 2029 2.150% USD senior notes due 2030 400.0 2.150% November 2030 Total long-term debt(g) $ 3,559.0 2.04%(h) Weighted average term of debt(b)(e): 5.7 years (a)Revolving credit facility includes 0.20% facility fee on entire revolving credit facility commitment of $1.4 billion. (b)Assuming exercise of 12-month extension option. (c)$500 million of $800 million synthetically converted into €451 million pursuant to a USD-EUR cross currency swap; $300 million swapped pursuant to USD floating to fixed interest rate swap. (d)Interest rate as of September 30, 2021: 1.29%; weighted average interest rate pursuant to swaps: 1.36%. (e)Assumes exercise of two 12-month extension options on $100 million tranche. (f)Amount outstanding is USD-equivalent of €500 million. (g)Excludes adjustment for deferred financing costs and unamortized bond discounts. (h)Weighted average interest rate calculated using interest rate on swapped amount.

Debt Covenants - Senior Notes (as of September 30, 2021) Ratios Requirement September 30, 2021 Total Outstanding Indebtedness to Total Assets ≤ 60% 42% Secured Indebtedness to Total Assets ≤ 40% 2% Consolidated EBITDA to Interest Expense ≥ 1.50x 6.75x Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Indebtedness ≥ 150% 245%

CyrusOne Inc. Colocation Square Footage (CSF) and CSF Leased (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2021 As of September 30, 2020 Market Colocation Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF Leased(b) Colocation Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF Leased(b) Colocation Space (CSF)(a) (000) CSF Leased(b) Northern Virginia 1,268 92 % 1,217 91 % 1,166 93 % Phoenix 643 97 % 581 99 % 581 92 % Dallas 621 70 % 621 67 % 621 71 % San Antonio 434 97 % 434 97 % 367 96 % Cincinnati 405 68 % 402 68 % 402 73 % New York Metro 349 68 % 345 72 % 290 79 % Houston 308 51 % 308 53 % 308 62 % Chicago 203 81 % 203 80 % 203 79 % Austin 106 68 % 106 69 % 106 77 % Raleigh-Durham 94 100 % 94 100 % 94 95 % Council Bluffs, Iowa 42 15 % 42 15 % - - % Total - Domestic 4,472 82 % 4,351 81 % 4,138 84 % Frankfurt 268 99 % 252 100 % 144 99 % London 167 99 % 167 90 % 148 83 % Dublin 76 100 % 76 100 % - - % Amsterdam 39 100 % 39 100 % 39 100 % Paris 26 100 % - - % - - % Singapore 3 20 % 3 20 % 3 20 % Total - International 578 99 % 537 96 % 334 91 % Total - Portfolio 5,050 84 % 4,889 83 % 4,471 84 % Stabilized Properties(c) 4,789 86 % 4,611 86 % 4,134 87 %

(a)CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. May not sum to total due to rounding. (b)CSF Leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. (c)Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased.

CyrusOne Inc. 2021 Guidance Category Previous 2021 Guidance Revised 2021 Guidance Total Revenue $1,155 - 1,185 million $1,180 - 1,200 million Lease and Other Revenues from Customers $930 - 950 million $940 - 950 million Metered Power Reimbursements $225 - 235 million $240 - 250 million Adjusted EBITDA $575 - 590 million $585 - 590 million Normalized FFO per diluted common share $3.95 - 4.05 $4.03 - 4.08 Capital Expenditures $875 - 975 million $900 - 950 million Development(1) $855 - 935 million $875 - 915 million Recurring $20 - 40 million $25 - 35 million (1)Development capital expenditures include the acquisition of land for future development. CyrusOne is updating its guidance for full year 2021, increasing the lower and upper ends of its guidance ranges for Total Revenue and Normalized FFO per diluted common share, increasing the lower end of its guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA, and narrowing the guidance range for Capital Expenditures. The annual guidance provided above represents forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about the Company's existing customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which CyrusOne operates. We continue to monitor the global outbreak of COVID-19 and to take steps to mitigate the potential risks to us posed by the pandemic. While the impact on our business has not been significant to date, the length and severity of the effects of the pandemic remain uncertain and unpredictable and could be materially adverse to our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and ability to pay dividends as well as the market price of our common stock.

CyrusOne does not provide forward-looking guidance for GAAP financial measures (other than Total Revenue and Capital Expenditures) or reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the annual guidance provided above due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including Net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for Transaction, acquisition, integration and other related expenses, Legal claim costs, Impairment losses and (gain) loss on asset disposals and other charges in its reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

CyrusOne Inc. - Data Center Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Gross Square Feet (GSF)(a) Powered Shell Avail. for Future Development (GSF)(k) (000) Available Critical Load Capacity (MW)(l) Stabilized Properties(b) Metro

Area Annualized Rent(c) ($000) Colocation Space (CSF)(d) (000) CSF Occupied(e) CSF Leased(f) Office & Other(g) (000) Office & Other Occupied(h) Supporting Infrastructure(i) (000) Total(j) (000) Dallas - Carrollton Dallas $98,172 428 76 % 76 % 83 45 % 133 644 - 60 Northern Virginia - Sterling V Northern Virginia 73,622 383 99 % 99 % 11 100 % 145 539 231 69 Northern Virginia - Sterling VI Northern Virginia 65,350 272 100 % 100 % 35 - % - 307 - 57 Frankfurt II Frankfurt 45,978 90 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 72 171 10 35 Frankfurt III Frankfurt 42,120 124 100 % 100 % 19 100 % 115 258 - 44 Somerset I New York Metro 41,147 169 91 % 91 % 27 100 % 149 344 28 25 Northern Virginia - Sterling II Northern Virginia 39,590 159 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 55 223 - 30 San Antonio III San Antonio 34,228 132 100 % 100 % 9 100 % 43 184 - 24 Phoenix - Chandler VI Phoenix 33,654 148 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 32 187 59 24 Chicago - Aurora I Chicago 32,601 113 98 % 98 % 34 100 % 223 371 27 52 Dallas - Lewisville* Dallas 27,025 114 74 % 79 % 11 57 % 54 180 - 21 Frankfurt I Frankfurt 26,502 53 97 % 97 % 8 91 % 57 118 - 18 Cincinnati - North Cincinnati Cincinnati 26,102 68 98 % 100 % 45 79 % 53 166 59 14 Phoenix - Chandler V Phoenix 25,911 143 95 % 99 % 2 97 % 25 170 13 27 Houston - Houston West II Houston 25,533 80 66 % 66 % 4 97 % 55 139 11 12 Cincinnati - 7th Street*** Cincinnati 24,325 197 46 % 46 % 6 68 % 175 378 46 17 Phoenix - Chandler I Phoenix 24,163 74 99 % 99 % 35 11 % 39 147 31 12 Phoenix - Chandler II Phoenix 23,864 74 100 % 100 % 6 53 % 26 105 - 12 Totowa - Madison** New York Metro 23,010 51 74 % 74 % 22 89 % 59 133 - 12 London II* London 22,531 81 78 % 100 % 10 100 % 94 184 3 28 Austin III Austin 22,112 62 59 % 59 % 15 81 % 21 98 67 11 Phoenix - Chandler III Phoenix 21,801 68 100 % 100 % 2 - % 30 101 - 12 Raleigh-Durham I Raleigh-Durham 21,326 94 100 % 100 % 16 100 % 82 192 235 14 Northern Virginia - Sterling III Northern Virginia 19,918 79 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 34 120 - 15 San Antonio I San Antonio 19,614 44 98 % 98 % 6 83 % 46 96 11 12 Houston - Houston West I Houston 18,387 112 48 % 48 % 11 100 % 37 161 3 32 Northern Virginia - Sterling IV Northern Virginia 18,319 81 100 % 100 % 7 100 % 34 122 - 15 Northern Virginia - Sterling I Northern Virginia 18,160 78 90 % 90 % 6 63 % 49 132 - 12 Wappingers Falls I** New York Metro 17,323 37 62 % 62 % 20 86 % 15 72 - 7 San Antonio II San Antonio 17,276 64 100 % 100 % 11 100 % 41 117 - 12 San Antonio V San Antonio 16,121 134 90 % 90 % 14 100 % 38 187 1 21 London I* London 14,934 38 100 % 100 % 12 56 % 58 107 - 15 Austin II Austin 14,913 44 81 % 81 % 2 81 % 22 68 - 7 Phoenix - Chandler IV Phoenix 13,914 73 100 % 100 % 3 100 % 27 103 - 12 San Antonio IV San Antonio 13,184 60 100 % 100 % 12 100 % 27 99 - 12 London III* London 10,992 39 100 % 100 % 4 100 % 49 91 - 12 Florence Cincinnati 10,855 53 99 % 99 % 47 87 % 40 140 - 9 Dublin Dublin 10,109 76 100 % 100 % 10 100 % 33 119 76 12 Chicago - Aurora II Chicago 9,457 77 60 % 60 % 45 2 % 14 136 272 16 Houston - Galleria Houston 9,325 63 37 % 37 % 23 21 % 25 112 - 11 Cincinnati - Hamilton* Cincinnati 9,105 47 64 % 64 % 1 100 % 35 83 - 9 Houston - Houston West III Houston 8,348 53 50 % 50 % 10 13 % 32 95 209 6 Norwalk I** New York Metro 6,920 17 100 % 100 % 10 95 % 41 68 83 5 London - Great Bridgewater** London 6,861 10 91 % 91 % - - % 1 11 - 1 Stamford - Riverbend** New York Metro 5,078 20 22 % 22 % - - % 8 28 - 5 Dallas - Allen Dallas 4,936 79 22 % 22 % - - % 58 137 204 6 Northern Virginia - Sterling IX Northern Virginia 4,829 51 100 % 100 % 8 100 % 2 61 - 6 Cincinnati - Mason Cincinnati 4,713 34 100 % 100 % 26 98 % 17 78 - 4 Amsterdam I Amsterdam 4,399 39 100 % 100 % 15 100 % 40 94 207 4 Paris I* Paris 3,707 26 100 % 100 % 4 100 % 15 45 201 6 Chicago - Lombard Chicago 2,366 14 50 % 50 % 4 79 % 12 30 29 2 Totowa - Commerce** New York Metro 754 - - % - % 20 44 % 6 26 - - Cincinnati - Blue Ash* Cincinnati 558 6 36 % 36 % 7 100 % 2 15 - 1 Singapore - Inter Business Park** Singapore 378 3 20 % 20 % - - % - 3 - 1 Phoenix - Chandler VII Phoenix 246 62 71 % 71 % 10 14 % 38 110 - 15 Stabilized Properties - Total $1,136,670 4,789 86 % 86 % 780 68 % 2,632 8,201 2,116 928 22

CyrusOne Inc. Data Center Portfolio As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Gross Square Feet (GSF)(a) Powered Shell Available for Future Development (GSF)(k) (000) Available Critical Load Capacity (MW)(l) Metro

Area Annualized Rent(c) ($000) Colocation Space (CSF)(d) (000) CSF Occupied(e) CSF Leased(f) Office & Other(g) (000) Office & Other Occupied(h) Supporting Infrastructure(i) (000) Total(j) (000) Stabilized Properties - Total $ 1,136,670 4,789 86 % 86 % 780 68 % 2,632 8,201 2,116 928 Pre-Stabilized Properties(b) Northern Virginia - Sterling VIII Northern Virginia 13,208 61 59 % 59 % 4 - % 25 90 - 12 Northern Virginia - Sterling IX Northern Virginia 5,191 104 43 % 44 % 1 - % 68 173 32 21 Council Bluffs I Iowa 2,056 42 12 % 15 % 14 - % 18 73 42 5 Somerset (DH #12 and #13) New York Metro - 54 - % - % 9 - % - 63 - 5 All Properties - Total $ 1,157,124 5,050 83 % 84 % 809 67 % 2,743 8,601 2,190 971

* Indicates properties in which we hold a leasehold interest in the building shell and land. All data center infrastructure has been constructed by us and is owned by us. ** Indicates properties in which we hold a leasehold interest in the building shell, land, and all data center infrastructure. *** The information provided for the Cincinnati - 7th Street property includes data for two facilities, one of which we lease and one of which we own. (a)Represents the total square feet of a building under lease or available for lease based on engineers' drawings and estimates but does not include space held for development or space used by CyrusOne. (b)Stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for at least 24 months or are at least 85% leased. Pre-stabilized properties include data halls that have been in service for less than 24 months and are less than 85% leased. (c)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of September 30, 2021 multiplied by 12. For the month of September 2021, customer reimbursements were $244.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 21.2% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of September 30, 2021 was $1,151.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of September 30, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (d)CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. (e)Percent occupied is determined based on CSF billed to customers under signed leases as of September 30, 2021 divided by total CSF. Leases signed but that have not commenced billing as of September 30, 2021 are not included. (f)Percent leased is calculated by dividing CSF under signed leases for colocation space (whether or not the lease has commenced billing) by total CSF. (g)Represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease as space other than CSF, which is typically office and other space. (h)Percent occupied is determined based on Office & Other space being billed to customers under signed leases as of September 30, 2021 divided by total Office & Other space. Leases signed but not commenced as of September 30, 2021 are not included. (i)Represents infrastructure support space, including mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms, as well as building common areas. (j)Represents the GSF at an operating facility that is currently leased or readily available for lease. This excludes existing vacant space held for development. (k)Represents space that is under roof that could be developed in the future for GSF, rounded to the nearest 1,000. (l)Critical power capacity represents the gross aggregate of UPS power installed and available to provide multiple redundancy levels for lease and exclusive use by customers. Capacity is stated in megawatts as represented by UPS manufacturer nameplate ratings and does not include ancillary UPS capacity not configured for the direct support of leased customer critical IT load (e.g. dedicated office power, office disaster recovery UPS, or UPS utilized by CyrusOne for infrastructure control circuits). Does not sum to total due to rounding.

CyrusOne Inc. GSF Under Development As of September 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) GSF Under Development(a) Under Development Costs(b) Facilities Metro Area Estimated Completion Date Colocation Space

(CSF) (000) Office & Other (000) Supporting

Infrastructure (000) Powered Shell(c) (000) Total (000) Critical Load MW Capacity(d) Actual to Date(e) Estimated Costs to Completion(f) Total London I London 4Q'21 8 - - - 8 3.0 $5 $5-10 $10-15 Sterling IX (DH #4) Northern Virginia 4Q'21 40 - - - 40 4.5 1 22-26 23-27 Sterling IX (DH #3) Northern Virginia 4Q'21 - - - - - 1.5 5 4-6 9-11 San Antonio VI Texas 2Q'22 - - - 125 125 - 1 20-23 21-24 Sterling X Northern Virginia 2Q'22 - - - 225 225 - 1 41-47 42-48 London IV London 2Q'22 38 7 39 101 186 6.0 7 39-58 46-65 Frankfurt IV Frankfurt 4Q'22 73 11 39 - 122 17.0 9 112-131 121-140 London V London 3Q'23 52 12 49 17 130 16.5 - 83-89 83-89 Total 211 30 127 469 836 48.5 $29 $326-390 $355-419

(a)Represents GSF at a facility for which, as of September 30, 2021, activities have commenced or are expected to commence in the next 2 quarters to prepare the space for its intended use. Estimates and timing are subject to change. May not sum to total due to rounding. (b)London development costs are GBP-denominated and shown as USD-equivalent based on an exchange rate of 1.35 as of September 30, 2021. Frankfurt development costs are EUR-denominated and shown as USD-equivalent based on an exchange rate of 1.16 as of September 30, 2021. (c)Represents GSF under construction that, upon completion, will be powered shell available for future development into GSF. (d)Critical power capacity represents the gross aggregate of UPS power installed and available to provide multiple redundancy levels for lease and exclusive use by customers. Capacity is stated in megawatts as represented by UPS manufacturer nameplate ratings and does not include ancillary UPS capacity not configured for the direct support of leased customer critical IT load. (e)Actual to date is the cash investment as of September 30, 2021. There may be accruals above this amount for work completed, for which cash has not yet been paid. (f)Represents management's estimate of the total costs required to complete the current GSF under development. There may be an increase in costs if customers require greater power density.

Capital Expenditures - Investment in Real Estate(a) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in millions) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Capital expenditures - investment in real estate $211.3 $566.5 (a) Excludes recurring capital expenditures.

CyrusOne Inc. Land Available for Future Development (Acres) As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) As of Market September 30, 2021 Amsterdam 8 Austin 22 Chicago 23 Cincinnati 98 Council Bluffs, Iowa 10 Dallas 57 Dublin 15 Frankfurt 6 Houston 20 London 33 Madrid 5 Northern Virginia 24 Phoenix 96 Quincy, Washington 48 San Antonio 22 Santa Clara 23 Total Available(a) 508 Book Value of Total Available $ 293.0 million (a)Does not sum to total due to rounding. 24

CyrusOne Inc. Leasing Statistics - Lease Signings As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Period Number of Leases(a) Total CSF Signed(b) Total kW Signed(c) Total MRR Signed (000)(d) Weighted Average Lease Term(e) 3Q'21 349 100,000 19,860 $3,152 108 Prior 4Q Avg. 396 169,500 21,106 $2,860 97 2Q'21 370 345,000 20,855 $3,487 99 1Q'21 414 156,000 28,493 $2,947 116 4Q'20 383 162,000 31,321 $4,112 117 3Q'20 415 15,000 3,756 $894 54 (a)Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer. A lease agreement could include multiple spaces, and a customer could have multiple leases. (b) CSF represents the GSF at an operating facility that is leased as colocation space, where customers locate their servers and other IT equipment. (c) Represents maximum contracted kW that customers may draw during lease period, and subject to full build out of projects subject to additional conditions. Additionally, we can develop flexible solutions for our customers at multiple resiliency levels, and the kW signed is unadjusted for this factor. (d) Monthly recurring rent is defined as the average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease. It includes the monthly impact of installation charges of approximately $0.7 million in 2Q'21, $0.3 million in 3Q'21, and $0.2 million in 3Q'20, 4Q'20 and 1Q'21. (e) Calculated on a CSF-weighted basis.

CyrusOne Inc. New MRR Signed - Existing vs. New Customers As of September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

(a)Monthly recurring rent is defined as the average monthly contractual rent during the term of the lease. It includes the monthly impact of installation charges of approximately $0.7 million in 2Q'21, $0.3 million in 1Q'20 and 3Q'21, and $0.2 million in 4Q'19, 2Q'20, 3Q'20, 4Q'20, and 1Q'21.

CyrusOne Inc. Customer Sector Diversification(a) As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Principal Customer Industry Number of

Locations Annualized Rent(b) (000) Percentage of Portfolio Annualized Rent(c) Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term in Months(d) 1 Information Technology 13 $ 228,644 19.8 % 86.6 2 Information Technology 8 98,014 8.5 % 46.0 3 Information Technology 14 87,632 7.6 % 21.7 4 Information Technology 5 62,815 5.4 % 36.0 5 Information Technology 10 45,010 3.9 % 40.9 6 Information Technology 5 44,999 3.9 % 33.3 7 Information Technology 3 22,593 2.0 % 26.3 8 Financial Services 1 18,985 1.6 % 114.0 9 Healthcare 2 16,500 1.4 % 75.0 10 Information Technology 7 14,797 1.3 % 29.3 11 Research and Consulting Services 3 14,801 1.3 % 13.0 12 Financial Services 4 11,960 1.0 % 78.3 13 Financial Services 2 11,905 1.0 % 33.7 14 Financial Services 4 10,574 0.9 % 78.8 15 Information Technology 1 9,874 0.9 % 29.6 16 Telecommunication Services 1 8,487 0.7 % 74.0 17 Telecommunication Services 2 8,300 0.7 % 42.0 18 Telecommunication Services 7 7,655 0.7 % 19.1 19 Financial Services 7 7,435 0.6 % 24.6 20 Industrials 2 7,080 0.6 % 66.7 $ 738,059 63.8 % 55.1

(a)Customers and their affiliates are consolidated. (b)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of September 30, 2021, multiplied by 12. For the month of September 2021, customer reimbursements were $244.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From October 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 21.2% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of September 30, 2021 was $1,151.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of September 30, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (c)Represents the customer's total annualized rent divided by the total annualized rent in the portfolio as of September 30, 2021, which was approximately $1,157.1 million. (d)Weighted average based on customer's percentage of total annualized rent expiring and is as of September 30, 2021, assuming that customers exercise no renewal options and exercise all early termination rights that require payment of less than 50% of the remaining rents. Early termination rights that require payment of 50% or more of the remaining lease payments are not assumed to be exercised because such payments approximate the profitability margin of leasing that space to the customer, such that we do not consider early termination to be economically detrimental to us.

CyrusOne Inc. Lease Distribution As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) GSF Under Lease(a) Number of Customers(b) Percentage of

All Customers Total Leased GSF(c) (000) Percentage of

Portfolio

Leased GSF Annualized Rent(d) (000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent 0-999 606 65 % 128 2 % $ 88,771 8 % 1000-2499 117 13 % 184 2 % 47,943 4 % 2500-4999 59 6 % 211 3 % 47,853 4 % 5000-9999 48 5 % 332 5 % 57,707 5 % 10000+ 99 11 % 6,105 88 % 914,849 79 % Total 929 100 % 6,959 100 % $ 1,157,124 100 %

(a)Represents all leases in our portfolio, including colocation, office and other leases. (b)Represents the number of customers occupying data center, office and other space as of September 30, 2021. This may vary from total customer count as some customers may be under contract but have yet to occupy space. (c)Represents the total square feet at a facility under lease and that has commenced billing, excluding space held for development or space used by CyrusOne. A customer's leased GSF is estimated based on such customer's direct CSF or office and light-industrial space plus management's estimate of infrastructure support space, including mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms, as well as building common areas. (d)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of September 30, 2021, multiplied by 12. For the month of September 2021, customer reimbursements were $244.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 21.2% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of September 30, 2021 was $1,151.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of September 30, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services.

CyrusOne Inc. Lease Expirations As of September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Year(a) Number of Leases Expiring(b) Total

GSF Expiring (000) Percentage of

Total GSF Annualized Rent(c) (000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent Annualized Rent at Expiration(d) (000) Percentage of

Annualized Rent

at Expiration Available 1,643 19 % Month-to-Month 1,874 152 2 % $ 48,740 4 % $ 48,740 4 % 2021 1,225 368 4 % 66,789 6 % 66,850 5 % 2022 3,253 909 11 % 188,790 16 % 190,993 15 % 2023 1,548 1,215 14 % 187,053 16 % 192,640 15 % 2024 1,090 705 8 % 147,992 13 % 155,743 12 % 2025 214 394 5 % 76,047 7 % 82,711 7 % 2026 155 953 11 % 153,100 13 % 167,933 13 % 2027 56 650 7 % 105,966 9 % 119,757 10 % 2028 28 306 4 % 41,938 4 % 47,673 4 % 2029 8 83 1 % 7,205 1 % 8,845 1 % 2030 10 291 3 % 27,908 2 % 42,513 3 % 2031 - Thereafter 37 934 11 % 105,597 9 % 130,979 11 % Total 9,498 8,601 100 % $ 1,157,124 100 % $ 1,255,376 100 %

(a)Leases that were auto-renewed prior to September 30, 2021 are shown in the calendar year in which their current auto-renewed term expires. Unless otherwise stated in the footnotes, the information set forth in the table assumes that customers exercise no renewal options and exercise all early termination rights that require payment of less than 50% of the remaining rents. Early termination rights that require payment of 50% or more of the remaining lease payments are not assumed to be exercised. (b)Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer. A lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases. (c)Represents monthly contractual rent (defined as cash rent including customer reimbursements for metered power) under existing customer leases as of September 30, 2021, multiplied by 12. For the month of September 2021, customer reimbursements were $244.8 million annualized and consisted of reimbursements by customers across all facilities with separately metered power. Customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power vary from month-to-month based on factors such as our customers' utilization of power and the suppliers' pricing of power. From October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021, customer reimbursements under leases with separately metered power constituted between 14.9% and 21.2% of annualized rent. After giving effect to abatements, free rent and other straight-line adjustments, our annualized effective rent as of September 30, 2021 was $1,151.5 million. Our annualized effective rent was lower than our annualized rent as of September 30, 2021 because our negative straight-line and other adjustments and amortization of deferred revenue exceeded our positive straight-line adjustments due to factors such as the timing of contractual rent escalations and customer payments for services. (d)Represents the final monthly contractual rent under existing customer leases that had commenced as of September 30, 2021, multiplied by 12.

