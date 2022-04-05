CyrusOne's Environmental Transparency: The Carbon Disclosure Project

April 5, 2022

CyrusOne has bolstered its commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the first time and is the only data center REIT to disclose to CDP's newer Water Security questionnaire, underscoring the importance of water in the data center industry.

It also marks the first time CyrusOne has worked with the New York-based global non-profit, which runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. We completed Climate Change and Water Security questionnaires, scoring "Awareness" for Climate change 2021 and "Management" for Water Security 2021.

It took three months of planning and calculations. We already had the data and activities needed, so it was a matter of transforming the data into their preferred format and summarizing our climate risk assessments for an outside audience. Before this, our various climate risk assessments were built of internal planning. CyrusOne shared its progress and efforts on sustainability goals and research, highlighting our systematic approach to understanding and addressing the risks climate change poses to the data center industry, also detailed in our 2021 Sustainability Report.

In addition to detailed climate risk assessments in 2021, CyrusOne expanded its industry-leading net-positive water commitment to its flagship data center in Carrollton, Texas, resulting in a 67% reduction in the facility's onsite water consumption from the prior year. We also bought Water Restoration Credits to exceed the remaining consumption, providing benefits to regional wildlife and the local community.

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business norm. In 2021, more than 13,000companies worth more than 64% of global market capitalization disclosed through CDP. More than 75% of the S&P 500 disclose, and more than 590 investors with $110 trillion in assets under management have requested environmental data from companies through CDP.

We are proud to join their ranks, have made tremendous strides in our sustainability program, and working with the CDP is an important milestone in our efforts. We have learned managing climate and water risk is a journey, not a destination. While we've done a lot so far, the surveys highlight other ways we can make our analysis more robust.

"Last November, we released our annual Sustainability Report, showcasing our substantial progress in implementing energy efficient data center designs and expanding our net-positive water commitment," said Kyle Myers, senior director of Environmental Health, Safety & Sustainability CyrusOne. "Raising the bar for CyrusOne and reporting our progress to CDP is an important next step to take in advancing our commitment to sustainability."

Simon Fischweicher, head of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive - especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. CyrusOne has taken an important first step by disclosing their environmental impact through CDP. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a net-zero, sustainable and just world."