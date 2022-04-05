Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CyrusOne Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CONE   US23283R1005

CYRUSONE INC.

(CONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CyrusOne's Environmental Transparency: The Carbon Disclosure Project

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CyrusOne's Environmental Transparency: The Carbon Disclosure Project
April 5, 2022

CyrusOne has bolstered its commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the first time and is the only data center REIT to disclose to CDP's newer Water Security questionnaire, underscoring the importance of water in the data center industry.

It also marks the first time CyrusOne has worked with the New York-based global non-profit, which runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. We completed Climate Change and Water Security questionnaires, scoring "Awareness" for Climate change 2021 and "Management" for Water Security 2021.

It took three months of planning and calculations. We already had the data and activities needed, so it was a matter of transforming the data into their preferred format and summarizing our climate risk assessments for an outside audience. Before this, our various climate risk assessments were built of internal planning. CyrusOne shared its progress and efforts on sustainability goals and research, highlighting our systematic approach to understanding and addressing the risks climate change poses to the data center industry, also detailed in our 2021 Sustainability Report.

In addition to detailed climate risk assessments in 2021, CyrusOne expanded its industry-leading net-positive water commitment to its flagship data center in Carrollton, Texas, resulting in a 67% reduction in the facility's onsite water consumption from the prior year. We also bought Water Restoration Credits to exceed the remaining consumption, providing benefits to regional wildlife and the local community.

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business norm. In 2021, more than 13,000companies worth more than 64% of global market capitalization disclosed through CDP. More than 75% of the S&P 500 disclose, and more than 590 investors with $110 trillion in assets under management have requested environmental data from companies through CDP.

We are proud to join their ranks, have made tremendous strides in our sustainability program, and working with the CDP is an important milestone in our efforts. We have learned managing climate and water risk is a journey, not a destination. While we've done a lot so far, the surveys highlight other ways we can make our analysis more robust.

"Last November, we released our annual Sustainability Report, showcasing our substantial progress in implementing energy efficient data center designs and expanding our net-positive water commitment," said Kyle Myers, senior director of Environmental Health, Safety & Sustainability CyrusOne. "Raising the bar for CyrusOne and reporting our progress to CDP is an important next step to take in advancing our commitment to sustainability."

Simon Fischweicher, head of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive - especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. CyrusOne has taken an important first step by disclosing their environmental impact through CDP. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a net-zero, sustainable and just world."

Disclaimer

CyrusOne Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYRUSONE INC.
11:29aCYRUSONE'S ENVIRONMENTAL TRANSPARENC : The Carbon Disclosure Project
PU
04/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage on CyrusOne Following the Completion of its Merger W..
MT
03/30CYRUSONE INC.(NASDAQGS : CONE) dropped from S&P 400
CI
03/30CYRUSONE INC.(NASDAQGS : CONE) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
03/30CYRUSONE INC.(NASDAQGS : CONE) dropped from S&P 1000
CI
03/30CYRUSONE INC.(NASDAQGS : CONE) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
03/30CYRUSONE INC.(NASDAQGS : CONE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/29CYRUSONE : Circularity
PU
03/28CYRUSONE : Customer focus remains after KKR, GIP acquisition
PU
03/28SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYRUSONE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 276 M - -
Net income 2022 35,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 335x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 11 707 M 11 707 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CYRUSONE INC.
Duration : Period :
CyrusOne Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYRUSONE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David H. Ferdman President & Chief Executive Officer
Katherine Motlagh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill Williams Chief Information Officer
John P Hatem Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Waldemar Rafal Szlezak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYRUSONE INC.0.71%11 707
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-11.85%117 541
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-9.41%81 882
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-8.72%38 355
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-3.12%11 901
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.26.02%6 012