Data center firm Digital Realty to buy majority stake in Africa's Teraco

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Data center operator Digital Realty Trust
said on Monday it would acquire a majority stake in
Africa-based Teraco, valuing it at about $3.5 billion, in a bid
to expand internationally as the pandemic fuels demand.
Lockdowns and remote work have accelerated the shift to
online ecosystems and cloud computing, driving up demand for
data centers, which are physical spaces housing computers that
store and process data.
That has made data center operators a key space for private
equity investments since the pandemic, with both CyrusOne
and QTS Realty Trust also signing multi-billion
dollar deals in 2021 to capitalize on the boom, and driving
consolidation in the sector.
Digital Realty, which has more than 280 data centers across
the world, said it would buy the 55% stake in the Africa-based
data center services provider from a consortium of investors
including Berkshire Partners and Permira.
The deal is expected to be about 1% dilutive to Digital
Realty's core funds from operations (FFO) per share in 2022 and
add to it after 2023.
Digital Realty top boss William Stein said the deal would
add regional scale with a "network-dense portfolio in South
Africa's most strategically important metros".
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)