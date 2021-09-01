Log in
    CYT   US23284P1030

CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CYT)
Cyteir Therapeutics : to Participate in the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

09/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Markus Renschler, MD will participate in a fireside chat at the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on September 10, 2021, at 11:45am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Cyteir website at www.cyteir.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 27,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 668 M 668 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
Markus F. Renschler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Gaiero Vice President-Finance
Joseph S. Zakrzewski Chairman
Paul Secrist Chief Scientific Officer
Barbara Wan VP-Research & Development, Project Leadership
