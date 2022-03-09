Log in
CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cyteir Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 16, 2022

03/09/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cyteir.com. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Cyteir’s website for 30 days.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -43,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 48,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Markus F. Renschler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Gaiero Vice President-Finance
Joseph S. Zakrzewski Chairman
Paul Secrist Chief Scientific Officer
Barbara Wan VP-Research & Development, Project Leadership
