Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTKB   US23285D1090

CYTEK BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CTKB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:55:19 2023-02-28 am EST
10.74 USD   +1.90%
09:42aCytek Biosciences : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
09:35aCytek Biosciences, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aSale of Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business From DiaSorin to Cytek® Biosciences Completed
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cytek Biosciences : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

02/28/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

February 28, 2023

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40632 47-2547526

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

47215 Lakeview Boulevard

Fremont, California

94538
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (877)922-9835

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share CTKB Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.01

Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled by Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") on February 13, 2023, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Luminex Corporation ("Luminex"), pursuant to which the Company acquired certain assets relating to the flow cytometry and imaging business of Luminex, including relating to the business of manufacturing, marketing, selling, servicing and maintaining Amnis-, CellStream-, Guava- and Muse-branded instruments, and flow cytometry reagent products and services of Luminex (the "Business") from Luminex (the "FCI Acquisition").

The closing contemplated by the Purchase Agreement occurred on February 28, 2023, following the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions under the Purchase Agreement. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, as consideration for the FCI Acquisition, the Company paid an aggregate purchase price of approximately $46.5 million in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments at closing, and assumed certain liabilities of the Business.

The foregoing description of the FCI Acquisition and the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed by the Company with the SEC.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a)

Financial Statement of Business Acquired

The financial statements required by this Item, with respect to the FCI Acquisition described in Item 2.01 herein, will be filed as soon as practicable, and in any event not later than 71 days after the date on which this Current Report on Form 8-Kis required to be filed related to Item 2.01.

(b)

Pro Forma Financial Information

The pro forma financial information required by this Item, with respect to the FCI Acquisition described in Item 2.01 herein, will be filed as soon as practicable, and in any event not later than 71 days after the date on which this Current Report on Form 8-Kis required to be filed related to Item 2.01.

(d)

Exhibits

Exhibit
No.

Description

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
Date: February 28, 2023 By:

/s/ Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D.

Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cytek Biosciences Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 14:40:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CYTEK BIOSCIENCES, INC.
09:42aCytek Biosciences : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
09:35aCytek Biosciences, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial St..
AQ
09:22aSale of Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business From DiaSorin to Cytek® Biosciences Complet..
GL
02/14Stock exchanges in green after Eurozone GDP; good oil on Mib
AN
02/14European stock exchanges in green ahead of Eurozone data
AN
02/14DiaSorin signs agreement to sell FCI business to Cytek Biosciences
AN
02/13Cytek Biosciences : ® Biosciences to Acquire Flow Cytometry and Imaging ...
PU
02/13Cytek Biosciences, Inc., Luminex Corporation - M&A Call
CI
02/13Cytek Biosciences, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02/13Cytek® Biosciences to Acquire Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business from DiaSorin
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYTEK BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 166 M - -
Net income 2022 7,61 M - -
Net cash 2022 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 186x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 421 M 1 421 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,35x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 574
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart CYTEK BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYTEK BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,54 $
Average target price 16,50 $
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Bin Jiang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrik Sebastian Jeanmonod Chief Financial Officer
Ming Yan Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chris Williams Chief Operating Officer
Jack T. Ball Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYTEK BIOSCIENCES, INC.3.23%1 421
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.43%208 653
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.58%180 651
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-12.67%81 199
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.60%67 176
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.17%59 391