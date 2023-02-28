Cytek Biosciences : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 28, 2023 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40632 47-2547526 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 47215 Lakeview Boulevard Fremont, California 94538 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (877)922-9835 (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share CTKB Nasdaq Global Select Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-Kfiled by Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") on February 13, 2023, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Luminex Corporation ("Luminex"), pursuant to which the Company acquired certain assets relating to the flow cytometry and imaging business of Luminex, including relating to the business of manufacturing, marketing, selling, servicing and maintaining Amnis-, CellStream-, Guava- and Muse-branded instruments, and flow cytometry reagent products and services of Luminex (the "Business") from Luminex (the "FCI Acquisition"). The closing contemplated by the Purchase Agreement occurred on February 28, 2023, following the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions under the Purchase Agreement. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, as consideration for the FCI Acquisition, the Company paid an aggregate purchase price of approximately $46.5 million in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments at closing, and assumed certain liabilities of the Business. The foregoing description of the FCI Acquisition and the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Purchase Agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed by the Company with the SEC. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits (a) Financial Statement of Business Acquired The financial statements required by this Item, with respect to the FCI Acquisition described in Item 2.01 herein, will be filed as soon as practicable, and in any event not later than 71 days after the date on which this Current Report on Form 8-Kis required to be filed related to Item 2.01. (b) Pro Forma Financial Information The pro forma financial information required by this Item, with respect to the FCI Acquisition described in Item 2.01 herein, will be filed as soon as practicable, and in any event not later than 71 days after the date on which this Current Report on Form 8-Kis required to be filed related to Item 2.01. (d) Exhibits Exhibit

