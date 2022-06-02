Cytek Biosciences : April 2022 Investor Presentation
06/02/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Advancing the Next Generation of Cell Analysis
April, 2022
Disclaimer
This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the size and growth of the cell analysis market; Cytek's anticipated total addressable market; Cytek's business and operational strategy; Cytek's prospective products; Cytek's business development plans and opportunities; Cytek's anticipated customer mix and collaborations plans; and objectives of management for future operations are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, statements The words "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to market conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain risks and Cytek's dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek's current and potential products; Cytek's ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek's ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek's ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Cytek's business and operating results is contained in Cytek's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Cytek does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Cytek's own internal estimates and research. While Cytek believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. While Cytek believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source. Cytek's estimates are derived from publicly available information, management's knowledge of the Cytek's industry and management's assumptions based on such information and knowledge, which they believe to be reasonable. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations which are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors.
This presentation contains adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin, financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin to the most comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this slide presentation. We present adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin because we believe they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.
Cytek, cFluor, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Northern Lights, Tonbo Biosciences, Similarity and Complexity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Other trademarks appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective holders.
2
Cytek's Leadership Team
Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D.
Patrik Jeanmonod
Ming Yan, Ph.D.
Allen Poirson, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
SVP, Marketing and
Corporate Development
Biotechnology
Valerie Barnett
Mark Edinger
Maria Jaimes, M.D.
General Counsel
VP, Scientific Affairs
VP, Applications
Connie Wedel
Ken Riley
Melik Ulusu
Dave Kennedy
VP, Human Resources
General Manager
VP, Operations &
VP, Global Sales & Service
Integrated Supply Chain
3
Opening Remarks
Expanded the installed base to 1,110 instruments, with 140 instrument placements during the fourth quarter and
453 placements during the full year 2021
Strong top line growth, continued strong quarters post IPO, FY 2021 at $128m, with solid GP margin improvement over previous periods*
Profitable company, with $365m cash and cash equivalents on the Balance Sheet, no debt, no warrants*
Successful launch of Aurora Cell Sorter with great customer responses. Extends seamless workflow when paired with Aurora Analyzer
Launched 25-colorreagent kit, enabling high-dimensional flow cytometry assays as the "new normal"
Acquired Tonbo cell analysis reagent business to enhance our reagent portfolio and accelerate our full solution provider strategy
Expanded manufacturing capability more than 3x to meet anticipated business growth over the next few years
Continued value creation through Instruments, Applications, Bioinformatics and Clinical solutions
* Financial information provided as of December 31, 2021
4
Investing to Capture the Cell Analysis Opportunity
Validated
Broad Customer Base
Technology Platform
and Global Presence
Strong Financial Profile
1,110
900+
$128M
Units Placed
Customers
FY Revenue 2021
385
40+
$18M
Publications
Countries
FY A-EBITDA 2021
Cell
Sorter
Reagents
Northern Lights
Aurora
2021
2020
2018
2017
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cytek Biosciences Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:01:02 UTC.