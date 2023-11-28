Corporate Presentation
November 2023
Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO
Patrik Jeanmonod, CFO
Paul Goodson, Investor Relations
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding Cytek's business and operational goals and strategies; Cytek's business development plans; Cytek's estimated market size and opportunities; Cytek's prospective products; objectives of management for future operations; and the expected key strategic benefits from the flow cytometry and imaging business acquired from Luminex. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, statements The words "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks relating to global economic and market conditions; Cytek's ability to evaluate its prospects for future viability and predict future performance; Cytek's ability to accurately forecast customer demand and adoption of its products; Cytek's ability to successfully integrate the acquired Luminex business and recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; Cytek's dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek's current and potential products; Cytek's ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain key employees; Cytek's ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek's ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Cytek's business and operating results is contained in Cytek's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Cytek does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.
Certain information contained in this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Cytek's internal estimates and research. While Cytek believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. While Cytek believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source. Cytek's estimates are derived from publicly available information, management's knowledge of the Cytek's industry and management's assumptions based on such information and knowledge, which they believe to be reasonable. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations which are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors.
This presentation includes certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted EBITDA", taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the company's core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company's performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Cytek encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the tables accompanying this presentation.
Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Northern Lights, Cytek Aurora, cFluor, Tonbo, Amnis, Guava, Muse, ImageStream, FlowSight, CellStream and easyCyte are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Other trademarks appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective holders.
2
Cytek's Leadership Team
Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D.
Ming Yan, Ph.D.
Patrik Jeanmonod
Chris Williams
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Valerie Barnett
Philippe Busque
Allen Poirson, Ph.D.
Paul Goodson
General Counsel
SVP, Global Sales and Services
SVP, Corporate and Business Development
Head of Investor Relations
3
Investing to Capture the Cell Analysis Opportunity1
Luminex
2023
Validated
Technology Platform
1,997
Cytek Units
Placed`
1,450+
Cytek Peer-Reviewed Publications
Broad Customer Base and Global Presence
1,500+
Customers
70+
Countries
Strong
Financial Profile
$183.1M $9.3M
TTM Revenue/
A-EBITDA
$288M
9/30/23 Cash and Equivalents
CE-IVDD
Tonbo™
Cell
Sorter
Reagents
Northern Lights™
2022
2021
2021
2020
2018
1. Nine months ended September 30, 2023 except as otherwise noted.
Cytek Aurora ™
2017
4
Global Scale and Reach with Diversified Revenue Mix
Since launch of Aurora Series in 20171…
1,500+ Customers
150+ Biopharma Companies
70+ Countries
~700 Employees
- Applications, Service & Sales
- Revenue by Industry
41%
59%
Seattle
Fremont
(Headquarters)
San Diego
Amsterdam
Bethesda
Wuxi
Tokyo
Shanghai
% Revenue by Region
USA
EMEA
APAC & ROW
56%
25%
19%
Academic and Government-Owned Institutions
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Distributors and CROs
1. Nine months ended September 30, 2023
5
Acquisition of Luminex's Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business1
provides key strategic benefits
1
Enhances technical
capabilities
Enhanced AI-driven analytical performance from high- resolution cell imagery
Capillary micro fluidics allows for reduced cost of goods, higher gross margins and improved ease of use
2
Expands customer base and commercial reach
7,000+
70+
Units Placed
Countries
1,500+
Customers
Expect replacement upgrades to Northern Lights and Aurora platforms
3
Significant operational synergies across service
Quicker access by field personnel
More effective and efficient
Service / Support
Enables future expansion of service gross margins
Positions Cytek for future clinical expansion
(1) Acquisition closed February 28, 2023
6
Broad product portfolio to capture the cell analysis opportunity
Aurora
Northern Lights
Reagents
Cell Sorter
Tonbo
CE-IVDD
2017
2018
2020
2021
2021
2022
Amnis ImageStream®
Amnis FlowSight®
Amnis CellStream®
Guava easyCyte®
Guava® Muse®
Amnis® & Guava®
2023
7
Cytek Technology Enables Applications
Total Peer Reviewed Scientific Publication by Application
Oncology
13.30%
23.30%
Vaccines/Viral infection
20.40%
Immunology/Therapies
Inflammation/Autoimmunity
25.80%
17.20%
Drug Development/other
1,450+
Cytek Peer-Reviewed
Publications
8
Why Customers Choose Cytek
Deeper assessment of patient immune status -- before and after treatment --for many applications including cancer, COVID, inflammation, drug discovery
Fully Standardized across experiments and laboratory sites
More powerful system at a lower cost with minimal learning curve
Isolate rare cells that cannot be seen on other systems for deeper insights
Maximize the value of a lab sample with more information in less time with fewer errors
Over 1,450+ scientific peer-reviewed publications in less than 5 years
9
We Provide an End-to-End Platform of FSP Solutions
Instruments
Reagents and Kits
Aurora
Northern
Lights
Cell Sorter
Automatic
sample loader
Services & Application
Data Acquisition and
support
Analysis Software
FOOTER
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cytek Biosciences Inc. published this content on 28 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2023 14:31:29 UTC.