Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has signed an agreement with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) to drive technological innovation and accelerate discoveries for the scientific community. Cytek's collaboration serves as a testament to the substantial impact of its technology, laying the groundwork for expansion into new applications. The company's distinctive approach to spectral flow cytometry is renowned for its profound influence on advancing the understanding of cell biology, immunotherapy, and targeted therapeutic methodologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cytek will provide new, spectral cytometry platforms - along with trained support personnel - to the CRG-UPF Flow Cytometry Unit's headquarters. The Unit, founded in 2001 and based in the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park, is a worldwide reference site for advanced flow cytometry applications. Collaborating with Cytek will help the Unit develop and test new methods, taking advantage of the Full Spectrum Profiling?

(FSP?) technology pioneered by Cytek, as well as provide researchers and users with continuous training on the most innovative developments in the flow cytometry field.